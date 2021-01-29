Lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra extended till February 28

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended till February 28, 2021 the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the state.

A circular to this effect was issued by the state government.

"The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus and the government feels the need to take emergency measures," the circular said.

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase- wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said.

The activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue, it added.

Till Thursday night, there were 20,18,413 coronavirus positive cases in the state, where 50,944 people have succumbed to the infection.