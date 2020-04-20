Lockdown: PM Modi thanks shopkeepers, traders for ensuring daily essentials reach people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to thank small shopkeepers and traders for ensuring people get essential supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.



इस संकट की घड़ी में देशवासी लॉकडाउन का पालन कर पा रहे हैं, इसमें समाज के अनेक वर्गों की सकारात्मक भूमिका है। हम कल्पना करें कि हमारे ये छोटे-छोटे व्यापारी और दुकानदार खुद के जीवन का रिस्क न लेते और रोजमर्रा की जरूरत का सामान न पहुंचाते तो क्या होता?

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2020

"Imagine what would have happened if these small traders and shopkeepers did not risk their lives and deliver everyday essentials?" Modi said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

In this time of crisis, people are able to follow the lockdown, for which many sections of society have played a positive role, he said.

"Small shopkeepers have contributed significantly in maintaining the entire social system. The society and the country will always remember their contribution," he said.

He said he realises how challenging it is to follow social distancing and get others to follow it.

"In future also, shops should follow social distancing, we have to ensure this.All shopkeepers and traders deserve congratulations for their contribution in the hour of crisis," he said.