Lockdown? Maharashtra set to announce new guidelines, says Minister Aslam Shaikh

Aslam Shaikh

Amid talk of an extended lockdown in Maharashtra, state minister Aslam Shaikh has said the government will come up with fresh restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread on Tuesday itself.

Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai guardian minister also said the state government will also have to decide guidelines regarding the people returning from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was not followed at that congregation.

Read | People will get sufficient time to prepare themselves before lockdown is imposed: Aslam Shaikh

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccines | Centre fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign-made jabs

"Maharashtra chief minister has already spoken to members of the COVID-19 task force. He also held discussions with political leaders including those from Opposition parties, and with members of industries. We tried a weekend lockdown, night curfew and other measures."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Also Read: Centre to speed up vaccine approvals: List of COVID-19 jabs that may soon be available in India

"We will come up with fresh guidelines today to break the chain of coronavirus. There will be a standard operating procedure for the entire state, which will be announced (on Tuesday) itself," he said.

Addressing an all-party meeting last week, CM Thackeray had hinted at the imposition of an extended lockdown in the state to curb the surge in cases.

On Sunday, he held a meeting with members of the state COVID-19 task force and said a standard operating procedure (SoP) will be prepared after holding consultations.

Shaikh said the government has spoken to traders and members of industries and tried to understand their concerns.

He, however, said the COVID-19 situation is still under control in the state.

Shaikh said the government was adding 5,300 more beds to the health infrastructure, of which 70 per cent of beds will have the oxygen supply facility.

"....Some people want to get admitted to private hospitals, where the waiting period is more," the Congress leader said.

Commenting on views expressed by members of the COVID-19 task force, Shaikh said, "Some members said that if a lockdown is to be announced, it should be for a period of minimum 21 days while others demanded that the lockdown should be for 14 days".

Shaikh also said the government was assessing the possible implications of lockdown.

According to the minister, the rise in the number of cases in Maharashtra can be attributed to increased testing.

Maharashtra had reported the highest 63,294 infections on Sunday, but the cases dropped significantly to 51,751 on Monday, apparently due to a lesser number of tests conducted over the weekend, taking the tally to 34,58,996. The overall death toll in the state is 58,245 as of Monday, as per the state health department.

"We are testing more people and reporting the figures. Other states have not even reported those cases and have ignored the COVID-19 guidelines. Their situation will worsen once the elections are over," the minister said.