Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: UP government refuses to implement High Court’s orders for 5 cities

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government, on April 19 evening, refused to follow Allahabad High Court’s directions to lock down five of the state’s cities – Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur – till April 26 amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

According to a report by NDTV, the state government said it would not implement the High Court order because it had to protect both, lives and livelihoods. The court had earlier said that a lockdown was needed in these five cities because the novel coronavirus pandemic had “virtually incapacitated our medical infrastructure”.

The UP government is expected to move the Supreme Court against the High Court's order, News18 India reported.

Expressing disapproval over the state government's handling of the situation, the court earlier issued a series of directives, including the suspension and closure of all religious activities and establishments, and ordered closure of shopping malls.

Uttar Pradesh is one of many states battling the second wave of coronavirus cases. The state reported 30,596 new infections and 129 deaths on April 18 for the preceding 24-hour period. The state currently has nearly 2 lakh active cases.

The High Court also prohibited all large social gatherings and congregations, including those for marriage functions for the lockdown period. It had asked education institutions to shut down.

All government and private offices had been asked to close, except those delivering essential services as municipal functions and public transport.