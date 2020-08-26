Lockdown in UP again? Allahabad HC pulls up Uttar Pradesh govt over insufficient COVID-19 measures

LIVE updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on India and the world

The Allahabad High Court on August 26 observed that the measures being taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to curb the spread of COVID-19 are not enough, and said that the court does not think "a lockdown for a fortnight would bring the economy of the state to such a halt that people would die of hunger".

"When we have to balance between bread and butter and life, the latter has to prevail. Food is for life to survive and not vice-versa. We do not think that a lockdown for a fortnight would bring the economy of the state to such a halt that people would die of hunger," the bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar observed while issuing various directions to the state government.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus live updates

The High Court was hearing a public interest lawsuit seeking better facilities at quarantine centres.

"We do not doubt government's will but we are equally conscious that measures being taken are not enough and needed to be made more severe and stringent but of course, workable too at the same time," the bench observed.

ALSO READ: Phase II human trial of Oxford vaccine begins in India, 2 volunteers administered first shot

The bench directed Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to tell it if there was any plan of action to contain the infection when the economy was reopened after the nationwide lockdown and if it was ever implemented.

The court also asked the chief secretary if any action had been taken against district authorities who had not followed the plans, if there was any.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus pandemic | Here’s a list of states observing weekend lockdown



It also asked the chief secretary to come up with a road map to tackle the spread of infection from now onwards by the next date of hearing.

After giving its directions to the government, the bench slated the matter for next hearing on August 28.(