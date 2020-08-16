172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|lockdown-in-maharashtra-to-be-lifted-in-stepwise-manner-uddhav-thackeray-5712481.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lockdown in Maharashtra to be lifted in stepwise manner: Uddhav Thackeray

The threat of COVID-19 still persists, Thackeray said on Saturday, and added that he does not want a second wave of the deadly viral infection in the state.

PTI
File image
File image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done in a stepwise manner.

The Maharashtra government last month extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

Till Saturday, the state reported 5,84,754 COVID-19 cases and 19,749 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

It is more important how to lift the lockdown than when to come out of it, Thackeray said in a video interaction with a team of doctors who are part of the task force set up by his government to combat COVID-19.

"Those who hurriedly lifted the lockdown had to impose it again. I don't want a second wave of coronavirus in the state," the chief minister said.

"The state government's 'Mission Begin Again' initiative is being implemented step-by-step. The momentum of chase the virus' campaign should not stop since the threat of the virus still persists and monsoon is still active in the state. We have to be careful about rain-related ailments as well," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.