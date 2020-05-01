App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lockdown has badly hit working class: Mamata Banerjee

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the ongoing lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic has badly hit the working class.

She greeted all workers and their families on "international workers day" and said that all "have to stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters" during this tough times.

"On #InternationalWorkersDay, my humble greetings to all workers around the world & their families. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have hit the working class hard. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters," Banerjee tweeted on Friday.

The chief minister referred to the two new schemes announced by her government to help the migrant labourers and those working in the unorganised sector who are badly hit by the lockdown.

"To stand by the working class during the lockdown, our Govt in #Bangla announced two new schemes - 'Sneher Porosh' for migrant labourers, and 'Prochesta' for workers in the unorganised sector, she added.

Under the 'Sneher Porosh' scheme the West Bengal government is providing Rs 1000 financial assistance to migrant works who are stuck in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.

The 'Prochesta' scheme was launched to help daily workers who are affected due to the COVID-19 crisis. Under this scheme the state government would give Rs 1000 financial assistance to daily workers.

May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day or Labour Day across the world.

First Published on May 1, 2020 02:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Mamata Banerjee

