App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 5.0 | West Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

The state government, in its order, said that norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocol must strictly be followed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

West Bengal government on June 8, while extending lockdown measures in containment zones till June 30, has limited the maximum number of people to 25 at places of worship (at a time), wedding ceremonies (guests), and funeral/last rites.

"Earlier, we had allowed only 10 people at places of worship and social programmes such as a marriage or a funeral ceremony, now we have increased it to 25," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The state government, in its order, said norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocol must strictly be followed. The government said movement of individuals will remain prohibited between 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Close

The state had earlier issued an order easing night curfew hours and strictly prohibiting movement of individuals between 9 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities.

related news

Reports suggest that most shopping malls in West Bengal's capital Kolkata opened on June 8 as did restaurants in accordance with the easing of restrictions announced by Union Home Ministry.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global economy to plunge into worst recession since WW-II: World Bank

Global economy to plunge into worst recession since WW-II: World Bank

Mumbai COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 mark

Mumbai COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 mark

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.