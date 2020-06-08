Lockdown 5.0 | West Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

West Bengal government on June 8, while extending lockdown measures in containment zones till June 30, has limited the maximum number of people to 25 at places of worship (at a time), wedding ceremonies (guests), and funeral/last rites.

"Earlier, we had allowed only 10 people at places of worship and social programmes such as a marriage or a funeral ceremony, now we have increased it to 25," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The state government, in its order, said norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocol must strictly be followed. The government said movement of individuals will remain prohibited between 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

The state had earlier issued an order easing night curfew hours and strictly prohibiting movement of individuals between 9 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Reports suggest that most shopping malls in West Bengal's capital Kolkata opened on June 8 as did restaurants in accordance with the easing of restrictions announced by Union Home Ministry.