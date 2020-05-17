App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said that his government had utilised the lockdown period to prepare the city's healthcare system in case there is a spike in COVID-19 cases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Centre's lockdown 4.0 guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he announced that a detailed plan to ease restrictions in the national capital will be announced on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said that his government had utilised the lockdown period to prepare the city's healthcare system in case there is a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," he said in a tweet.

Close

"Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow (Monday)," he said in another tweet.

related news

In a statement issued earlier, the Delhi government said that the Centre's guidelines for the fourth phase lockdown are in the right direction of opening up economy and leaving it to states to work out the details.

"We do expect a slight increase in cases when the economy reopens and Delhi is prepared to deal with it. We have always been saying that we all will now have to learn to live with Corona," the statement said.

"We used the last two month lockdown period to prepare ourselves for dealing with coronavirus by improving necessary logistics and health infrastructure," the government said in the statement.

On Sunday, centre extended ongoing lockdown till May 31 and said that prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force till the last end of this month.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 08:59 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Delhi #lockdown

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Goldman Sachs says India's real GDP to fall by 5% in FY21; Govt measures not to have immediate impact on growth

Goldman Sachs says India's real GDP to fall by 5% in FY21; Govt measures not to have immediate impact on growth

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.