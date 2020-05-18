App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines | Health ministry releases criteria for identifying red, green and orange zones

The Centre, in its Lockdown 4.0 guidelines, eased some restrictions across all zones except containment areas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The health ministry, on May 17, released Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be followed by state and union territories (UTs) while categorising red, orange and green zones.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

States can also categorise sub-divisions, wards or any other appropriate administrative units into the zones.

Close

The Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, with easing of restrictions across all zones except containment areas.

related news

Mall, gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools, bars and auditoriums will remain closed across all zones. Stadiums and sports complexes are permitted to open but spectators are not allowed.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has specified six parameters for classification of zones, with "critical" and "desirable" levels for each:

Source: Health Ministry letter Source: Health Ministry letter

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said these thresholds are dynamic and can be changed by the MoHFW based on the situation.

In containment zones, measures such as active search for cases through household surveillance, contact tracing and strict enforcement of social distancing must be followed.

Only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.

A containment operation is successful if no new cases have been reported in the zone for 28 days, the guidelines said.

The health ministry's letter also specified guidelines for buffer zones, or the areas around each containment zone. Surveillance for new cases and identification of health facilities is crucial in buffer zones.

Buffer zones will be defined by district administrations and urban local bodies.

"For effective containment, it is of paramount importance that the buffer is sufficiently large," the letter stated.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 08:43 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Oppo suspends Noida factory operations, to screen 3,000 employees for coronavirus

Oppo suspends Noida factory operations, to screen 3,000 employees for coronavirus

Repatriation Flights on May 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation Flights on May 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution: Study

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution: Study

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.