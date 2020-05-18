Lockdown 4.0 guidelines | Health ministry releases criteria for identifying red, green and orange zones

The health ministry, on May 17, released Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be followed by state and union territories (UTs) while categorising red, orange and green zones.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

States can also categorise sub-divisions, wards or any other appropriate administrative units into the zones.

The Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, with easing of restrictions across all zones except containment areas.

Mall, gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools, bars and auditoriums will remain closed across all zones. Stadiums and sports complexes are permitted to open but spectators are not allowed.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has specified six parameters for classification of zones, with "critical" and "desirable" levels for each:

Source: Health Ministry letter

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said these thresholds are dynamic and can be changed by the MoHFW based on the situation.

In containment zones, measures such as active search for cases through household surveillance, contact tracing and strict enforcement of social distancing must be followed.

Only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.

A containment operation is successful if no new cases have been reported in the zone for 28 days, the guidelines said.

The health ministry's letter also specified guidelines for buffer zones, or the areas around each containment zone. Surveillance for new cases and identification of health facilities is crucial in buffer zones.

Buffer zones will be defined by district administrations and urban local bodies.

"For effective containment, it is of paramount importance that the buffer is sufficiently large," the letter stated.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy