Locals, ITBP personnel push back Chinese soldiers in civilian clothes in eastern Ladakh: Report

Representative photo by Khanak Arodia on Unsplash

A group of Chinese soldiers were pushed back by locals and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in eastern Ladakh a few days ago. The Chinese soldiers, who were in civilian clothes, were reportedly objecting to locals allowing their cattle to graze in the area.

A report by The Times of India, citing a video circulated by residents, suggests that the Chinese soldiers used two vehicles to cross the Indian border into Changthang village in Nyoma area. The location is about 135 kilometres east of Leh.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

ITBP did not comment on the matter when contacted by the newspaper. The incident comes at a time of escalated border tensions between India and China. Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a standoff at multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for over eight months.