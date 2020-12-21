MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Locals, ITBP personnel push back Chinese soldiers in civilian clothes in eastern Ladakh: Report

The Chinese soldiers, who were in civilian clothes, were reportedly objecting to locals allowing their cattle to graze in the area.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 10:49 AM IST
Representative photo by Khanak Arodia on Unsplash

Representative photo by Khanak Arodia on Unsplash

A group of Chinese soldiers were pushed back by locals and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in eastern Ladakh a few days ago. The Chinese soldiers, who were in civilian clothes, were reportedly objecting to locals allowing their cattle to graze in the area.

A report by The Times of India, citing a video circulated by residents, suggests that the Chinese soldiers used two vehicles to cross the Indian border into Changthang village in Nyoma area. The location is about 135 kilometres east of Leh.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

ITBP did not comment on the matter when contacted by the newspaper. The incident comes at a time of escalated border tensions between India and China. Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a standoff at multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for over eight months.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #China #Current Affairs #India #Ladakh
first published: Dec 21, 2020 10:49 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.