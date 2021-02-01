Local train services in Mumbai to resume for all commuters from today: Check all the details

Mumbai local train (File image: Reuters)

Local train services in Mumbai will resume for all the commuters from February 1. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, on January 29, announced in this regard after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services for all commuters.

Piyush Goyal said on Twitter, "My dear Mumbai citizens, for the convenience of all of you, the Mumbai local train will be started from February 1."

After the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020, travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted.

All you need to know about the resumption of local train services in Mumbai:

-The trains will be available in three time slots: from the start of the day's services to 7 am; 12 noon to 4 pm; and 9 pm to the end of the day. The timing has been restricted to avoid crowding during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

-This means the general public will not be allowed to travel between 7 am and 12 noon and between 4 pm and 9 pm, which are considered peak travel hours.

-The government has also urged offices to go for staggered working hours to ensure less crowding in trains.

-The authorities have asked people travelling in local trains to follow COVID-19 protocols. "Any kind of negligence can become a problem for us and others as well. If you will be safe, then everyone traveling with you will be safe," Goyal said.

-The services of the local trains were resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June 2020. Later on, the authorities permitted women to travel in locals during the non-peak hours.

-Before the pandemic struck, the Central Railway was operating 1,774 suburban services daily, while the Western Railway operated 1,367 services. Currently, the two railway authorities are operating 2,985 services, about 95 percent of the total 3,141 services, on Mumbai's suburban network.