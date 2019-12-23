App
Jharkhand
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Local issues played role in Jharkhand defeat: BJP

Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the BJP will analyse in detail factors for the loss in the state but added that the lack of an alliance against a united opposition also had a role.

The BJP on December 23 attributed its loss in the Jharkhand assembly polls to "local issues", and said "internal strife" also appeared to have a significant impact in the state, where the JMM-Congress alliance is set to form the government.

"Inability of local leadership to convince the electorate for repeat of the mandate and internal strife within the party also appeared to have a significant fall out. A detailed analysis will be done," he said.

BJP's face in the state and incumbent chief minister Raghubar Das lost to party rebel Saryu Roy, who left the party after being denied ticket from Jamshedpur (West) seat. Roy contested the poll from the Jamshedpur (East), a seat held by Das five times, as an Independent.

"We have seen that local elections are increasingly influenced by the performance of the local government and local factors," Rao said, referring to recent assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra besides Jharkhand.

As per the latest figures from the Election Commission, the JMM-led alliance appeared on course to win a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Election Results

