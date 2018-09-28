App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Local court transfers Amit Shah's case of violation of model of conduct to Allahabad special court

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been accused of allegedly making "objectionable" speeches while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Muzaffarnagar on April 4, 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A local court has transferred a case against BJP president Amit Shah for allegedly violating the model of conduct by making "objectionable" speeches in 2014 here to a Allahabad special court.

Police had already given a clean chit to Shah, but the court has not yet accepted the report as there was no reply from the complainant, the then assistant returning officer Ram Kumar, in the case, a prosecution lawyer said Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been accused of allegedly making "objectionable" speeches while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Muzaffarnagar on April 4, 2014.

The case was fixed for reply on the final report of the police from Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shelender Singh here.

Police had registered case against Shah for alleged violation of the model code of conduct under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and 123(3) of Representation of the People Act (relating to appeal by a candidate to vote on the ground of his religion, race, caste, community or language), according to prosecution.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.