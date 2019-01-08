App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Loans, deposits by Indians in Swiss banks down 34.5% in 2017

Referring to the treaty signed between India and Switzerland for automatic sharing of information, the minister said the government would start receiving information from September 2019

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Loans and deposits of non-bank Indians in Swiss banks decreased by 34.5 percent in 2017 as compared with the previous year, Parliament was informed.

There was a significant reduction in Swiss non-bank loans and deposits of Indians by as much as 80.2 percent between 2013 and 2017, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

"The data collected by Swiss National Bank in collaboration with Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows that the loans and deposits of Indians, other than banks, in the Swiss banks decreased by 34.5 percent in the year 2017 as compared to 2016," he said.

Referring to the treaty signed between India and Switzerland for automatic sharing of information, the minister said the government would start receiving information from September 2019 which will help track black money held in Swiss banks.

"The necessary legal arrangements have been put in place and from September 2019 onwards, India will receive annually, information of financial accounts held by Indian residents in Switzerland for the calendar year 2018 and subsequent years. This will be useful in tracing unaccounted income and assets of Indian residents in Switzerland and bringing the same to tax," Shukla said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.