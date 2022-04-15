Load shedding due to increase in demand for electricity post relaxation of COVID curbs: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said that load shedding in the state is a result of an increase in demand for electricity following relaxation of the COVID-19 curbs.

Speaking to reporters, Raut blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply and railway racks, and claimed that the state only has six days of coal stock left.

The state government is working towards filling the supply gap in power generation to prevent load shedding in the state, he said.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve had earlier stated that lack of planning by the Maharashtra government had led to the shortage of coal and resultant power shortage in the state.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Raut said the shortage of coal is not limited to Maharashtra, but is prevalent across India, and claimed that the Union power minister had held discussions with energy ministers from all states, asking them to import coal.

"The demand for electricity has increased manifold since the economy reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic abated across the country. Electricity is not available for purchase in the open market. Similarly, there is no proper management of coal supply and railway racks, due to which the states are facing this situation,” the minister said.

Raut further said that the state government has coal stock that could last for six days at the most.

"We can use 62 per cent of the available coal and store the rest for monsoon. This is the present situation,” he said.

The state government has to give Rs 2,200 crore to the Centre for purchase of coal and it has been asked to clear the dues first for additional supply, Raut said.

"We have informed the chief minister about the current situation. We are working towards filling the supply gap in electricity generation to prevent load shedding in the state,” the minister said.