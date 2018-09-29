App
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan hails Sabarimala verdict as historic

The Supreme Court had Friday paved the way for the entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP ally and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan Saturday hailed as historic a Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women in the Sabarimala temple, saying there should be no discrimination against them at a time when they were going to space and joining the Army.

Paswan, who is also a Union minister, said there should be no place for any kind of discrimination in the society if the country has to march ahead and be counted among the leading nations in the world.

Read — In landmark judgment, Supreme Court allows women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple

"At a time when women are joining the Army and traveling to space, stopping them from entering a temple is wrong. There should be no discrimination against them. Our party welcomes the Supreme Court verdict. It is a historic decision," he said.

God is equal to everyone, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been muted in its response. It had said yesterday that it was still studying the order.

The Supreme Court had Friday paved the way for the entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 02:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

