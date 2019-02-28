App
Feb 28, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | Prepared for escalation if Pakistan stays on offensive: Defence chiefs

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that IAF pilot Abhinandan will be released tomorrow

highlights

  • Feb 28, 06:31 PM (IST)

  • Feb 28, 10:11 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at cabinet briefing: I make an appeal to all social media platforms. Indian being a democracy respects the freedom of speech and expression of its citizens. 

    In light of the situations prevailing these days, that social media will not allow circulating videos that are designed to curtail the morale of this county.

    He also said that on February 27, the videos of the wounded pilot were being circulated on YouTube; and that he wrote to the social media channel to take those videos down. YouTube complied to the request. 

  • Feb 28, 10:02 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:57 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:56 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | UAE Crowne Prince Mohammed bin Zayed reaches out to the prime ministers of Indian and Pakistan. 

  • Feb 28, 08:38 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:30 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:18 PM (IST)

    Samjhauta Express canceled from India: ANI

    Samjhauta Express has been canceled from India with effect from March 3, 2019 till further notification, reports news agency ANI quoting the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways. 

  • Feb 28, 07:42 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 07:36 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 07:28 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 07:26 PM (IST)

    IAF presenting evidence. "We found AMRAAM debris east of Rajouri... AMRAAM is only found on Pakistani F16," says IAF. AMRAAM is an  Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile. 

  • Feb 28, 07:24 PM (IST)

    We have evidence that proves that IAF MiG 21 Bison downed an F16 and the F16 crashed on PoK side: IAF 

  • Feb 28, 07:19 PM (IST)

    Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF

    Fairly credible evidence that there was damage to camps and weapons of JeM and we hit the intended target. However, it will be premature to say the number of casualties and the number of deaths. We have got the effect that we desired: AVM RGK Kapoor 

  • Feb 28, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Our fight is with terrorism, till the time Pakistan supports terrorism, we are ready to target terrorist camps. In the last two days, at least 35 ceasefire violations have been reported, but we are giving befitting response: Indian Army. 

  • Feb 28, 07:15 PM (IST)

    Indian Navy says it assures of 'resolute, swift and strong' response when needed

    I can assure you of a resolute, swift and strong response by the Indian Navy when needed. We stand as one, with the Army and Air Force, to ensure the safety and security of the nation: Indian Navy.

  • Feb 28, 07:13 PM (IST)

    Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations: Indian Army 

    Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations, this was responded to by the Indian Army. Our mechanised forces have been placed on stand-by. I wish to assure the nation that we are fully prepared and in heightened state of alert to respond: Maj Gen Surinder Singh Mahal, Indian Army. 

  • Feb 28, 07:10 PM (IST)

    Pakistan Air Force targeted military installations: IAF 

    The fact is that PAF targeted military installations. However, they were intercepted by the IAF. Pakistan also stated that no F-16s were used... there is enough evidence to show that F-16's were used, says AVM RGK Kapoor. "IAF is happy and look forward to return of Wing Commander," says AVM RGK Kapoor.

  • Feb 28, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Just In |  IAF fighters were tasked to intercept intriguing PAF aircraft... IAF fighter aircraft foiled their attempts. PAF bombs were unable to cause damage to our military installations, says Air Force. IAF lost one MiG-21. Many factually incorrect statements made by Pakistan, says Air Force in joint briefing by three services. 

  • Feb 28, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Officials from Ministry of Defence (MoD) to brief the media shortly. 

  • Feb 28, 06:47 PM (IST)

    Just In | Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting has begun.

  • Feb 28, 06:44 PM (IST)

    Pakistan sources to News18: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought to GHQ Rawalpindi yesterday. From Rawalpindi he will be brought to Lahore by a special plane from Lahore in full security, he will be handed over to the Indian side. He is in good health and regular medical check is done. 

  • Feb 28, 06:39 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 06:36 PM (IST)

    Top government sources told News18 that while the government is "grateful" for the gesture, it is "very clear in our discussion that whatever we wanted to do is done."

    "... Now we expect Pakistan to act on all the information we have shared. Specific action on terror outfits and their assets is the need of this hour. We will keep repeating our demands," government sources told News18. 

  • Feb 28, 06:17 PM (IST)

    Sources have told CNBC: The Indian government is preparing its statement on the latest developments. India wants Wg Cdr to be released immediately and unharmed.  

    India to say that its fundamental position on terrorism remains unchanged – No talks with Pakistan or its Prime Minister till there is verifiable action against Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) and other terror groups

  • Feb 28, 06:06 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 06:04 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 06:00 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 05:36 PM (IST)

    Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti: The decision to hand over Wing Commander Abhinandan is a great gesture & shouldn't be seen in isolation. It also comes at a time when Pakistan could’ve chosen to further escalate an already tensed situation. I see it as a mark of reconciliation. Our leadership should reciprocate.

  • Feb 28, 05:35 PM (IST)

    Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh: I'm very happy, I had demanded his release earlier too. This is going to be a step towards goodwill and I hope this will be lasting.

