LIVE | Prepared for escalation if Pakistan stays on offensive: Defence chiefs

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at cabinet briefing: I make an appeal to all social media platforms. Indian being a democracy respects the freedom of speech and expression of its citizens.

In light of the situations prevailing these days, that social media will not allow circulating videos that are designed to curtail the morale of this county.

He also said that on February 27, the videos of the wounded pilot were being circulated on YouTube; and that he wrote to the social media channel to take those videos down. YouTube complied to the request.