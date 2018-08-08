LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives Chennai; Madras HC to dictate orders shortly

Live now
Aug 08, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Traffic in Chennai affected as Karunanidhi's supporters gather at Rajaji Hall
PM Modi arrives Chennai to pay tribute to ex-CM M Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu govt case as trial by media: Report
Supporters create ruckus outside Rajaji Hall: Report
Denial of space at Marina for Karunanidhi amounts to discrimination, says DMK's P Wilson
Tamil Nadu not in an urgency to get orders on Karunanidhi's burial place passed today
Madras High Court dismisses 6 petitions against Karunanidhi's burial on Marina beach
Security near Madras High court, Marina intensified
Tamil Nadu actors arrive Rajaji Hall to pay homage to Karunanidhi
Denial of burial place for Karunanidhi Burial, a Political Vendetta: DMK Lawyer
Karunanidhi was a national leader, says Deve Gowda
No one ever quit Karunanidhi's party, says JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda
PM Modi likely to arrive at 11 am to pay respect to Tamil Nadu's ex-CM M Karunanidhi
State funeral accorded to Karunanidhi
Karnataka declares one-day mourning tomorrow
DMK to move High Court, seek permission for burial site
Why DMK wants the Marina Beach spot for burial
PM Modi to visit Chennai tomorrow, pay his last respects
Stalin appeals for peace, adhere to discipline
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains to be taken to Gopalapuram residence
DMK cadre attempts self-immolation
Karunanidhi passes away
Tamil Nadu govt puts all official events on hold
Reports of panic buying in Chennai
President, senior politicians have been visiting Karunanidhi
Crowd swells outside Kauvery hospital, cadres seen weeping
Massive police deployment across Chennai
Significant decline in Kalaignar’ condition: Kauvery Hospital
Stalin met TN CM earlier today
Tamil Nadu police personnel asked to report on duty
Karunanidhi’s health declines, maintaining vital organ functions a challenge: Chennai hospital
Secretary-General of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Vaiko is inside Rajaji Hall to pay respects to Karunanidhi. Actors Vishal, Nandha and Suhasini Maniratnam also paid tributes to the veteran leader.
Case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu government at Marina beach for M Karunanidhi: Arguments are now over. Acting Chief Justice begins dictating orders.
Prime Minister Modi will be taken via helicopter to the INS helipad from where he will proceed by road to Rajaji Hall. He is accompanied by Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman.
Traffic in Chennai affected as Karunanidhi's supporters gather at Rajaji Hall
The roads leading to Rajaji Salai, namely Deputy Mayor Kabalamurthy Road, Swami Sivananda Salai, Walajah Road, and Pallavan Salai have been closed to traffic, reports The Hindu. The DMK supporters were seen ferrying people from Chennai Central railway station to Rajaji Hall. The Chennai suburban trains and Metro continue to ply, but MTC buses have reduced their services.
PM Modi arrives Chennai to pay tribute to ex-CM M Karunanidhi
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Chennai Airport. PM Modi will shortly pay his last respects to the late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.
Tamil Nadu govt case as trial by media: Report
The government lawyers continue to argue that the demand for space in Marina is against the very philosophy of Kalaignar, reports Firstpost. This is trial by media, they say. Judge S S Sundar questions the government about the direction of their arguments. He says, the government mentioned that there are legal complications to the issue but instead of explaining what these are, the government is making contrary statements.
Karunanidhi played unique role in Tamil politics, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also pays condolences to Karunanidhi (Kalaignar), reports CNN News18. "A political poet with a sense of humour, Karunanidhi played a unique role in Tamil politics. He cared for his people and kept them together through difficult times," Shankar says.
You may have left this earth but your infectious passion and love for Tamizh will stay and reflect with us forever…Deep Respect," Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman says on Karunanidhi's demise.
The family members of M Karunanidhi has not approached the Madras High Court, Justice SS Sundar points out to senior counsel P Wilson of DMK, reports CNN News18.
A writ petition cannot be heard and disposed of urgently like this, Vaidyanathan says. Justice SS Sundar asks sarcastically, “Shall we adjourn it by a week?"
JUST IN | Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav leaves for Chennai to pay last respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.
Supporters create ruckus outside Rajaji Hall: Report
Supporters outside the Rajaji Hall, where mortal remains of ex-CM Karunanidhi are kept, are creating a ruckus, reports CNN News18. The crowd has broken barricades. The Police are using mild force to send them back.
Withdrawal of cases against Marina burials, 'stage-managed', says govt lawyer
Senior government lawyer CS Vaidyanathan condemns the 'stage-managed' withdrawal of cases against Marina burials, reports Firstpost. Advocate S Doraiswamy registers a strong objection to the phrase 'stage managed'.
"I express my condolence to his family and I express my gratitude to Karunanidhi. I have already spoken about the marina issue, this is not the right place for me to speak about the issue," Kamal Haasan says after paying tribute to Karunanidhi.
Shooting of 'Sarkar' halted due to Karunanidhi's demise
The shoot of Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Sarkar' has been halted in USA's Las Vegas due to the demise of Karunanidhi, reports CNN News18. The shoot will resume shortly.
Former Minister of Health and Family Welfare and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss arrives at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to former CM Karunanidhi.
"Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight (sic)," tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.
Supporters throng Anna Salai are waiting for their turn to be able to pay respects to the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, reports The Hindu.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has arrived at Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to M Karunanidhi, reports CNN News18.
"Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi should not be buried at Marina Beach, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch and RSS ideologue in Tamil Nadu tells CNN News18.
Karunanidhi: Script writer who penned Tamil Nadu's destiny
As a script writer he would have lived a life of obscurity in the shadows of film stars who enjoy cult status in Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Chennai at 11 am to pay last rites to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, reports CNN News18.
According to CNN News18, CS Vaidyanathan asks, "How is denying place at Marina beach a violative of Article 14 of the Constitution? Where is the averment regarding Dravidian movement RS Bharathi has absolutely not raised any ground with regard to discrimination, the only thing he talks about in his writ petition is an alleged violation of Article 14."