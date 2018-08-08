App
Aug 08, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives Chennai; Madras HC to dictate orders shortly

Tamil Nadu government files its counter affidavit in the case. A hearing in the matter is underway at Madras High Court.

highlights

  • Aug 08, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Secretary-General of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Vaiko is inside Rajaji Hall to pay respects to Karunanidhi. Actors Vishal, Nandha and Suhasini Maniratnam also paid tributes to the veteran leader.

  • Aug 08, 10:39 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu government at Marina beach for M Karunanidhi: Arguments are now over. Acting Chief Justice begins dictating orders.

  • Aug 08, 10:37 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Modi will be taken via helicopter to the INS helipad from where he will proceed by road to Rajaji Hall. He is accompanied by Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman. 

  • Aug 08, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Traffic in Chennai affected as Karunanidhi's supporters gather at Rajaji Hall 

    The roads leading to Rajaji Salai, namely Deputy Mayor Kabalamurthy Road, Swami Sivananda Salai, Walajah Road, and Pallavan Salai have been closed to traffic, reports The Hindu. The DMK supporters were seen ferrying people from Chennai Central railway station to Rajaji Hall. The Chennai suburban trains and Metro continue to ply, but MTC buses have reduced their services.

  • Aug 08, 10:32 AM (IST)

    PM Modi arrives Chennai to pay tribute to ex-CM M Karunanidhi

    JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Chennai Airport. PM Modi will shortly pay his last respects to the late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 08, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Tamil Nadu govt case as trial by media: Report

    The government lawyers continue to argue that the demand for space in Marina is against the very philosophy of Kalaignar, reports Firstpost. This is trial by media, they say. Judge S S Sundar questions the government about the direction of their arguments. He says, the government mentioned that there are legal complications to the issue but instead of explaining what these are, the government is making contrary statements.

  • Aug 08, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Karunanidhi played unique role in Tamil politics, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

    Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also pays condolences to Karunanidhi (Kalaignar), reports CNN News18. "A political poet with a sense of humour, Karunanidhi played a unique role in Tamil politics. He cared for his people and kept them together through difficult times," Shankar says.

  • Aug 08, 10:28 AM (IST)

    You may have left this earth but your infectious passion and love for Tamizh will stay and reflect with us forever…Deep Respect," Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman says on Karunanidhi's demise.

  • Aug 08, 10:27 AM (IST)

    The family members of M Karunanidhi has not approached the Madras High Court, Justice SS Sundar points out to senior counsel P Wilson of DMK, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 08, 10:26 AM (IST)

  • Aug 08, 10:22 AM (IST)

    A writ petition cannot be heard and disposed of urgently like this, Vaidyanathan says. Justice SS Sundar asks sarcastically, “Shall we adjourn it by a week?"

  • Aug 08, 10:21 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav leaves for Chennai to pay last respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 08, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Supporters create ruckus outside Rajaji Hall: Report

    Supporters outside the Rajaji Hall, where mortal remains of ex-CM Karunanidhi are kept, are creating a ruckus, reports CNN News18. The crowd has broken barricades. The Police are using mild force to send them back.

  • Aug 08, 10:16 AM (IST)

    Withdrawal of cases against Marina burials, 'stage-managed', says govt lawyer

    Senior government lawyer CS Vaidyanathan condemns the 'stage-managed' withdrawal of cases against Marina burials, reports Firstpost. Advocate S Doraiswamy registers a strong objection to the phrase 'stage managed'.

  • Aug 08, 10:14 AM (IST)

    "I express my condolence to his family and I express my gratitude to Karunanidhi. I have already spoken about the marina issue, this is not the right place for me to speak about the issue," Kamal Haasan says after paying tribute to Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 08, 10:14 AM (IST)

    Shooting of 'Sarkar' halted due to Karunanidhi's demise

    The shoot of Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Sarkar' has been halted in USA's  Las Vegas due to the demise of Karunanidhi, reports CNN News18. The shoot will resume shortly.

  • Aug 08, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Former Minister of Health and Family Welfare and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss arrives at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to former CM Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 08, 10:11 AM (IST)

    "Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight (sic)," tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

  • Aug 08, 10:10 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 10:09 AM (IST)

    Supporters throng Anna Salai are waiting for their turn to be able to pay respects to the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, reports The Hindu.

  • Aug 08, 10:06 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has arrived at Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to M Karunanidhi, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 08, 10:05 AM (IST)


    "Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
     

  • Aug 08, 10:04 AM (IST)

    DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi should not be buried at Marina Beach, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch and RSS ideologue in Tamil Nadu tells CNN News18.

  • Aug 08, 10:00 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 09:59 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Chennai at 11 am to pay last rites to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 08, 09:57 AM (IST)

    According to CNN News18, CS Vaidyanathan asks, "How is denying place at Marina beach a violative of Article 14 of the Constitution? Where is the averment regarding Dravidian movement RS Bharathi has absolutely not raised any ground with regard to discrimination, the only thing he talks about in his writ petition is an alleged violation of Article 14." 

  • Aug 08, 09:52 AM (IST)
