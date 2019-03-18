App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 18, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE updates: Nitin Gadkari in parleys with stakeholders, announcement on next Goa chief minister soon, says Amit Shah

Goa Chief Minister Parrikar passed away at his residence in Goa on March 17 after battling pancreatic cancer

highlights

  • Mar 18, 08:18 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah in Panaji: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is holding parleys with the stakeholders. He will announce the decision on the chief minister soon. The parties will go and meet the Governor soon.   

  • Mar 18, 08:15 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah in Panaji:  The BJP has lost a statesman today. The BJP will take a long time to fill the void which has been created by Manohar Parrikar's demise. 

  • Mar 18, 08:13 PM (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah addresses the media on the appointment of the next Chief Minster of Goa. 

  • Mar 18, 06:26 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 06:23 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Pramod Sawant to be the Goa CM. Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai to be the Deputy Chief Ministers. Swearing-in to happen tonight.

    –CNN News18 

  • Mar 18, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar cremated with full state honours as thousands throng Miramar beach at Panaji to bid farewell.

  • Mar 18, 06:02 PM (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar cremated with full state honours as thousands throng Miramar beach at Panaji to bid farewell.

  • Mar 18, 05:50 PM (IST)

    Thousands throng the streets of Panaji for the funeral procession of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.  

    Thousands throng the streets of Panaji for the funeral procession of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.  
  • Mar 18, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu attends the last rites of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at Miramar beach in Panaji.  

  • Mar 18, 05:42 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Funeral procession of Late Chief Minister of Goa Shri Manohar Parrikar. (Image: PIB)

    Funeral procession of Late Chief Minister of Goa Shri Manohar Parrikar. (Image: PIB)
  • Mar 18, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Updates: BJP chief Amit Shah and veteran leader Nitin Gadkari at the last rites ceremony of Manohar Parrikar being held at Panaji, Goa.

  • Mar 18, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Update:  Thousands of people throng streets to pay their respects during the last rites of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. His cremation with full state honours is being held at the Miramar beach in Panaji, Goa. 

  • Mar 18, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays condolence to the family members of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling pancreatic ailment yesterday, in Panaji. Also seen is Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays condolence to the family members of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling pancreatic ailment yesterday, in Panaji. Also seen is Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
  • Mar 18, 05:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 04:57 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 04:56 PM (IST)

    In this picture: Visuals of Manohar Parrikar's funeral procession from earlier today. (Image: ANI)

    In this picture: Visuals of Manohar Parrikar's funeral procession from earlier today. (Image: ANI)
  • Mar 18, 04:33 PM (IST)

    The mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar are now being taken to Miramar beach for the last rites. The rituals will happen next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there.

    Thousands of people are walking along with the gun carriage carrying Parrikar's mortal remains.

  • Mar 18, 04:09 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Stalemate on next Goa CM continues, says GFP chief Sardesai

    The Goa Forward Party (GFP), an alliance partner in the state's BJP-led government has said that a stalemate persisted on the selection of the next chief minister.

  • Mar 18, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Parrikar’s last rites will be performed at 5.00 pm at the Miramar beach in Goa, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there. Parrikar is being accorded a state funeral with full military honours.

  • Mar 18, 03:28 PM (IST)

  • Mar 18, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Goa BJP President Vinay Tendulkar is now the frontrunner to become the next chief minister of Goa, according to a report by News18. Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant is also in fray.

  • Mar 18, 03:03 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 02:55 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Union Minister of Commerce Suresh Prabhu and Union Minister Smriti Irani pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar.

  • Mar 18, 02:54 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observed a two-minute silence at a public rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, paying their last repects to Parrikar.

  • Mar 18, 02:36 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 02:36 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 02:30 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Parrikar’s family.

  • Mar 18, 02:12 PM (IST)

    MGP's executive committee to decide on support to Goa govt

    The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, said today that its executive committee would take a call on whether to continue its support to the state government.

    MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar met Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at a hotel near Panaji to discuss the political situation in the state following the death of chief minister Parrikar.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.