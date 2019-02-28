LIVE | India makes stand clear: No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot

Live now
Feb 28, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
When asked if he is open to meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on side lines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will not hesitate to meet but added that OIC is not the forum for talks with Swaraj.
Sources have told News18 that India is ready to go ahead with the Kartarpur corridor talks in March, with Pakistan.
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector, Rajouri at around 2.15 pm today, news agency ANI has reported. The Indian Army is retaliating.
Sources in the Pakistani government told CNN News18: We want talks to de-escalate the present situation. Kashmir not on talks agenda. As a goodwill gesture, we will release Wing Commander Abhinandan soon.
JUST IN | Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia will be arriving in Pakistan with a message from Crowne Prince Moahmmed bin Salman, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Pakistan's daily The Dawn.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi: Pakistan is willing to consider returning the Indian pilot if it means de-escalation of ties between the two countries. India handed over a dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan a day earlier and we will examine it. I will evaluate the dossier with an open heart and then see if talks will be held on that. (News18)
Sources have told CNN News18: India has not asked for consular access but immediate release of Wing Commander Abhinandan. This is not a matter of negotiation. No question of a deal. We want him to be immediately repatriated. We have not sought consular access because we want his immediate return
JUST IN | Fresh attempt by Pakistani jets to violate Indian Air Space in Mendhar in Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) was thwarted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). More details awaited.
Sources have told CNN News 18: At 09:45 am on February 27, over 20 aircraft from Pakistan approached the Indian airspace and then breached the 10-km range and some actually crossed the Line of Control. Laser-guided bombs were targeted at military installations. It was a narrow miss. Pakistan's version is not correct.
Wing Commander Abhinanadan was hit by fire of one of the aircraft. His aircraft was in the forward trajectory, and therefore went on to the other side. This does not mean he breached the LoC.
Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that the Indian pilot held captive by Pakistan is "safe and healthy".
"India has raised the matter of the pilot with us. We'll decide in a couple of days what convention will apply to him and whether to give him Prisoner of War status or not," the spokesperson said, News18 has reported.
A representative from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will also be a part of the press briefing to be addressed by the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy at 5.00 pm today, News18 has reported.
It is now being reported that the Indian Navy will also participate in the press briefing to be addressed by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force at 5.00 pm today.
Pakistani government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the timing of Wing Commander Abhinandan’s return is subject to end of hostilities. Pakistan will return Abhinandan but India must engage in reducing tensions and hostilities, the sources have added.
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati Sector, Jammu and Kashmir today at around 1.00 pm, suggest reports. Indian Army retaliated.
The Pakistani airspace remains closed for domestic and international commercial air traffic.
There will be a joint press briefing by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force at 5.00 pm today, news agency ANI has reported quoting sources.
Ceasefire violation has been reported in Mankot sector of Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Indian Army is retaliating.
NEWS FLASH | US President Donald Trump has said that tensions between India and Pakistan will hopefully come to an end. Have some reasonably decent news from India and Pakistan, he added.
The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth. We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs: PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi: For new India, we need to make renewed effort from here on.
India will live as one, work as one, grow as one, will fight as one, and will win as one: PM Modi
This time, the feeling of country is at another level. Our brave soldiers are showing bravery not only at the border, but also across the border. World is watching out collective will. We trust out soldiers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking about IAF’s air strike right now.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready to negotiate the return of the arrested IAF pilot, according to a report by The Nation.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting the three service chiefs shortly, News18 has reported.
Union Minister General VK Singh has hit out at former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa over the latter’s comment that India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
VK Singh has tweeted: “.@BSYBJP ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats."
In this image: Picture of portion of the downed Pakistani Air Force (PAF) F-16 jet from yesterday’s failed PAF raid. The wreckage was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Also seen in pic, Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry.
