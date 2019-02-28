App
Feb 28, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | India makes stand clear: No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. Pakistani Foreign Minister has said that Pakistan is willing to consider IAF pilot Abhinandan's release if it means de-escalation of ties

highlights

  • Feb 28, 03:02 PM (IST)

    When asked if he is open to meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on side lines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will not hesitate to meet but added that OIC is not the forum for talks with Swaraj.

  • Feb 28, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Sources have told News18 that India is ready to go ahead with the Kartarpur corridor talks in March, with Pakistan.

  • Feb 28, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector, Rajouri at around 2.15 pm today, news agency ANI has reported. The Indian Army is retaliating.

  • Feb 28, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Sources in the Pakistani government told CNN News18: We want talks to de-escalate the present situation. Kashmir not on talks agenda.  As a goodwill gesture, we will release Wing Commander Abhinandan soon.

  • Feb 28, 02:42 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia will be arriving in Pakistan with a message from Crowne Prince Moahmmed bin Salman, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Pakistan's daily The Dawn.

  • Feb 28, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi: Pakistan is willing to consider returning the Indian pilot if it means de-escalation of ties between the two countries. India handed over a dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan a day earlier and we will examine it. I will evaluate the dossier with an open heart and then see if talks will be held on that. (News18)

  • Feb 28, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Sources have told CNN News18: India has not asked for consular access but immediate release of Wing Commander Abhinandan. This is not a matter of negotiation. No question of a deal. We want him to be immediately repatriated. We have not sought consular access because we want his immediate return

  • Feb 28, 02:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Fresh attempt by Pakistani jets to violate Indian Air Space in Mendhar in Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) was thwarted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). More details awaited.

    – CNN News18

  • Feb 28, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Sources have told CNN News 18: At 09:45 am on February 27, over 20 aircraft from Pakistan approached the Indian airspace and then breached the 10-km range and some actually crossed the Line of Control. Laser-guided bombs were targeted at military installations. It was a narrow miss. Pakistan's version is not correct.

    Wing Commander Abhinanadan was hit by fire of one of the aircraft. His aircraft was in the forward trajectory, and therefore went on to the other side. This does not mean he breached the LoC.
     

  • Feb 28, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that the Indian pilot held captive by Pakistan is "safe and healthy".

    "India has raised the matter of the pilot with us. We'll decide in a couple of days what convention will apply to him and whether to give him Prisoner of War status or not," the spokesperson said, News18 has reported. 

  • Feb 28, 02:02 PM (IST)

    A representative from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will also be a part of the press briefing to be addressed by the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy at 5.00 pm today, News18 has reported. 

  • Feb 28, 01:42 PM (IST)

    It is now being reported that the Indian Navy will also participate in the press briefing to be addressed by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force at 5.00 pm today.

  • Feb 28, 01:29 PM (IST)

    Pakistani government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the timing of Wing Commander Abhinandan’s return is subject to end of hostilities. Pakistan will return Abhinandan but India must engage in reducing tensions and hostilities, the sources have added.

  • Feb 28, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati Sector, Jammu and Kashmir today at around 1.00 pm, suggest reports. Indian Army retaliated.

  • Feb 28, 01:19 PM (IST)

    The Pakistani airspace remains closed for domestic and international commercial air traffic.

  • Feb 28, 01:14 PM (IST)

    There will be a joint press briefing by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force at 5.00 pm today, news agency ANI has reported quoting sources.

  • Feb 28, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Ceasefire violation has been reported in Mankot sector of Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Indian Army is retaliating.

  • Feb 28, 12:58 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | US President Donald Trump has said that tensions between India and Pakistan will hopefully come to an end. Have some reasonably decent news from India and Pakistan, he added.

  • Feb 28, 12:45 PM (IST)

    The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth. We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 28, 12:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: For new India, we need to make renewed effort from here on.

  • Feb 28, 12:37 PM (IST)

    India will live as one, work as one, grow as one, will fight as one, and will win as one: PM Modi

  • Feb 28, 12:36 PM (IST)

    This time, the feeling of country is at another level. Our brave soldiers are showing bravery not only at the border, but also across the border. World is watching out collective will. We trust out soldiers: PM Modi

  • Feb 28, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking about IAF’s air strike right now.

  • Feb 28, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready to negotiate the return of the arrested IAF pilot, according to a report by The Nation.

  • Feb 28, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting the three service chiefs shortly, News18 has reported.

  • Feb 28, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Union Minister General VK Singh has hit out at former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa over the latter’s comment that India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

    VK Singh has tweeted: “.@BSYBJP ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats."

    Read more about what BS Yeddyurappa had said earlier

  • Feb 28, 10:59 AM (IST)

    In this image: Picture of portion of the downed Pakistani Air Force (PAF) F-16 jet from yesterday’s failed PAF raid. The wreckage was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Also seen in pic, Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry.

    (As tweeted by news agency ANI)

  • Feb 28, 10:49 AM (IST)
