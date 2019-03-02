LIVE | IAF pilot to be debriefed today; meaning of Abhinandan will change now, says PM Modi

Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home: What's next for India's hero?

1. Wg Cdr Abhinandan will be directly taken to the Indian Air Force Intelligence Unit as soon as he arrives after his handover at the Integrated Check Post.

2. He will be made to undergo a thorough medical examination in order to gauge his physical as well as mental health.

3. Scans will be conducted to check if he has been bugged by the Pakistani army.

4. He will need to undergo psychological examination too, considering that he might have been projected to traumatic conditions in the enemy territory in order to elicit intel from him.

5. The IAF pilot may even be questioned by the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing. (R&AW).

6. Then comes the most rigorous step – the IAF debriefing. The debriefing is carried out by seniors in the Indian Air Force to find out what information was obtained from him during his captivity and ensure that he hasn't been recruited by the other side.

After the procedure, the forces will take the decision if Wg Cdr Abhinandan is fit to fly again.

