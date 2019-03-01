LIVE | IAF pilot Abhinandan to be handed over this afternoon at Wagah; Amit Shah defends air strikes

China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions

China has cancelled all flights to and from Pakistan and rerouted its international aircraft flying over the Pakistani airspace due to the regional tensions, official media here reported on Friday.

The closure of Pakistan's airspace in response to escalating tensions with India disrupted major routes between Europe and South East Asia and left thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide.

Flights from the Middle East that usually overfly Pakistan and the Pakistan-India border will have to re-route over India, Myanmar or central Asia to enter China, civil aviation experts told Global Times. (PTI)