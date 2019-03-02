App
Mar 02, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | IAF pilot Abhinandan not released under 'any pressure', says Pakistan

Live updates as Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home. A special plane will fly him from Amritsar to Delhi, sources said

highlights

  • Mar 02, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Up to 35 bodies from a Jaish-e-Mohammed base, which was targetted by India’s February 26 air strike, were being transported out by ambulance hours after the attack, reports Firstpost citing eyewitnesses present at the site.
    The dead, they recounted, included 12 men who were said to have been sleeping in a single temporary shack, and several individuals who had earlier served in Pakistan's military, added the report.

  • Mar 02, 03:04 PM (IST)

    Indian pilot not released under 'any pressure': Pak Foreign Minister

    Pakistan was not under "pressure" or "any compulsion" to release Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday, a day after the IAF Wing Commander returned home.
    India has been maintaining that the Pakistani decision is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions.
    Pakistan was under intense pressure from the US, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to de-escalate the tensions with India in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack and release the Indian pilot.
    In an interview with BBC Urdu, Qureshi said: "We wanted to convey to them (India) that we do not want to increase your sorrow, we do not want your citizens to be miserable, we want peace".
    He dismissed the notion that the captured IAF pilot was released owing to pressure or as a compulsion. (PTI)

  • Mar 02, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Just In | Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been shifted to an Indian Air Force hostel after a medical check-up at a military hospital, reports NDTV quoting sources.

  • Mar 02, 02:30 PM (IST)

    A baby born on Friday evening, when IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was about to be released by Pakistan, was named after him by a family in Rajasthan's Alwar district.
    "My daughter-in-law delivered baby boy last evening and we named him Abhinandan in honour of the IAF pilot. We are proud of the pilot and therefore we named him (the baby) Abhinandan," Janesh Bhutani, grandfather of the chid, told reporters. (PTI)

  • Mar 02, 12:43 PM (IST)

    UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India in outrage over Pulwama attack: British MP Boris Johnson

    Britain stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India in outrage over the Pulwama terror attack, and in determination to work towards defeating terrorism that threatens both the countries, British MP and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has said.

    "I'm sure I speak for millions of people in my own country when I say we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with India in outrage at the killings in Pulwama, and in our determination to work with you to defeat the terrorist foe that threatens us both," Boris Johnson, a former mayor of London was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Mar 02, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Masood Azhar, the founder of the dreaded terrorist group JeM, is suspected to be afflicted with renal failure. He is under regular dialysis at an army hospital in Rawalpindi in Pakistan, reports PTI quoting officials.

  • Mar 02, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Meaning of Abhinandan will change now: PM Narendra Modi
    "Abhinandan" used to mean welcome, but its meaning would change now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in an apparent reference to the IAF pilot released by Pakistan.
    The world takes note of what India does and the nation has the power to "change dictionary meanings", Modi said at a housing ministry event.

  • Mar 02, 11:41 AM (IST)

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthman from captivity in Pakistan and called on the two countries to sustain the "positive momentum" and engage in further constructive dialogue. (PTI)

  • Mar 02, 10:43 AM (IST)

    IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is at the central medical establishment, he spent the night there, underwent a medical test, met his family briefly. The debrief will follow. (News18)

  • Mar 02, 10:14 AM (IST)

    France has extended its complete solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms, as it welcomed the easing of tensions between India and Pakistan and the release the IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. (PTI)

  • Mar 02, 09:57 AM (IST)

    IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will be taken for a detailed medical checkup. The officer has had to eject from a plane which would have put his body under immense strain, said a News18 report quoting Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff.

  • Mar 02, 09:38 AM (IST)

    Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side on March 1.

(Image: PTI)

    (Image: PTI)

    Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side on March 1. (Image: PTI)
  • Mar 02, 07:57 AM (IST)

    Pakistan's PM Imran Khan was in Lahore to ensure 'smooth' handing over of Abhinandan Varthaman: Sources

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in Lahore to oversee the 'smooth' handing over captured Indian Air Force pilot to India at the Wagah border on Friday, said a PTI report quoting official sources.
    Khan arrived in Lahore on Friday afternoon, a couple of hours before IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought to the Wagah border from Islamabad, amid high security.

  • Mar 02, 07:49 AM (IST)

    Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, stands under armed escort near Pakistan-India border in Wagah, Pakistan in this March 1, 2019 image from a video footage. (Courtesy: Reuters)

    Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, stands under armed escort near Pakistan-India border in Wagah, Pakistan in this March 1, 2019 image from  a video  footage. (Courtesy: Reuters)
  • Mar 02, 01:01 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: China welcomes release of Indian pilot Wg Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

  • Mar 02, 12:38 AM (IST)

    It's good to be back: Wg Cdr Abhinandan

    JUST IN: "It is good to be back in my country," was the first reaction of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he set foot on Indian soil. This was stated by an official quoting Varthaman after he received the pilot at the Attari-Wagah border soon after his release by Pakistan, News18 reported.

    Varthaman will undergo debriefing on Saturday, which will include his physiological as well as a physical check-up in the presence of officials from the military and Intelligence agencies.

  • Mar 02, 12:26 AM (IST)

    BREAKING: Wg Cdr Abhinandan landed at Palam airport 15-20 minutes ago, was flown in from Amritsar on special BSF plane.

  • Mar 02, 12:23 AM (IST)

    BREAKING: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has landed in New Delhi, will be taken for a medical check-up.

  • Mar 02, 12:15 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Wing Commander Abhinandan has reached Amritsar base camp. Possibly reunited with his family, multiple news reports suggest.

    News reports suggest he will be debriefed in New Delhi tomorrow.

  • Mar 02, 12:05 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Chiefs of Indian Navy & Indian Air Force to get the highest Z-plus security cover in view of their heightened threat perception post-airstrikes on Jaish camp deep inside Pakistan.

  • Mar 01, 11:59 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 11:36 PM (IST)

    Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home: What's next for India's hero?

    1. Wg Cdr Abhinandan will be directly taken to the Indian Air Force Intelligence Unit as soon as he arrives after his handover at the Integrated Check Post.

    2. He will be made to undergo a thorough medical examination in order to gauge his physical as well as mental health.

    3. Scans will be conducted to check if he has been bugged by the Pakistani army.

    4. He will need to undergo psychological examination too, considering that he might have been projected to traumatic conditions in the enemy territory in order to elicit intel from him.

    5. The IAF pilot may even be questioned by the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing. (R&AW).

    6. Then comes the most rigorous step – the IAF debriefing. The debriefing is carried out by seniors in the Indian Air Force to find out what information was obtained from him during his captivity and ensure that he hasn't been recruited by the other side.

    After the procedure, the forces will take the decision if Wg Cdr Abhinandan is fit to fly again.

    Click here to read more. 

  • Mar 01, 11:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 11:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 11:27 PM (IST)

    Stalwarts of Indian cricket salute the hero and welcome Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman
     

    Anil Kumble said, "We salute your bravery Welcome Home Abhinandan."
     

    Gautam Gambhir said, "I must say I was nervous before he returned. I am glad India got its son back!!!" 
     

    Virender Sehwag said, "How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage. Welcome Back Abhinandan. We love you and are filled with pride because of you."
     

    Sachin Tendulkar said, "A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves."
     

  • Mar 01, 10:47 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "‘Abhinandan’ Bharat ! Our Abhinandan is back with us!"

  • Mar 01, 10:44 PM (IST)

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan! Unitedly India Salutes you."

  • Mar 01, 10:41 PM (IST)
