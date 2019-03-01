App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 01, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | IAF hero Abhinandan Varthaman likely to cross Wagah between 2pm and 4pm

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that IAF pilot Abhinandan will be released today

highlights

  • Mar 01, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 01:06 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: India wanted to send an Air Force plane to bring home pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, but Pakistan refused permission, sources told NDTV.

  • Mar 01, 12:56 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia has visited the FO to fulfill formalities ahead of the Indian pilot's repatriation.

  • Mar 01, 12:45 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 12:23 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 12:15 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of India-Pak tension.

  • Mar 01, 12:10 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: New reports now suggest that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be handed over between 2pm and 4pm.

    Group Captain JD Kurian will receive him.

  • Mar 01, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi: Indian pilot Abhinanadan Varthaman will be released this afternoon via Wagah.

  • Mar 01, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appeals to UN General Secretary and Russia to play a mediation role to de-escalate tensions in South Asia. 

  • Mar 01, 11:45 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announces that he is boycotting the OIC summit due to the presence of External Afffairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

  • Mar 01, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan

    Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and is "unwell", but said the government can act against him only if India presents "solid" and "inalienable" evidence that can stand in a court of law. (PTI)

  • Mar 01, 11:31 AM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 11:13 AM (IST)

    China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions

    China has cancelled all flights to and from Pakistan and rerouted its international aircraft flying over the Pakistani airspace due to the regional tensions, official media here reported on Friday.
    The closure of Pakistan's airspace in response to escalating tensions with India disrupted major routes between Europe and South East Asia and left thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide.
    Flights from the Middle East that usually overfly Pakistan and the Pakistan-India border will have to re-route over India, Myanmar or central Asia to enter China, civil aviation experts told Global Times. (PTI)

  • Mar 01, 11:01 AM (IST)

    People flock to Wagah border to welcome IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman: Report

    Security tightened at the Wagah border to control the increasing number of people gathering there to welcome IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, reports News18.
    Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out  after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then. 
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".

  • Mar 01, 10:53 AM (IST)

    The whole nation is waiting for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to return. All this happened for peace but we must that remember we have to fight terrorism. We should stay alert: Congress leader Kapil Sibal to News18.

  • Mar 01, 10:46 AM (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj likely to raise terrorism issue at OIC meet in UAE

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is in Abu Dhabi to attend the foreign ministers' meet of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states where she is expected to raise the issue of terrorism, amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Pulwama terror attack.
    Swaraj will attend the inaugural plenary of the two-day meeting on Friday. It is for the first time that India has been invited to a meeting of the OIC, an influential grouping of 57 Islamic countries, as the guest of honour. (PTI)

  • Mar 01, 10:44 AM (IST)

    No democratic government will ever agree that use of weapon is the the ultimate solution. However, no use of weapons is also not a solution, if the opponent is resorting to it: BJP chief Amit Shah said on the air strike at India Today conclave.

  • Mar 01, 10:27 AM (IST)

    The whole world knows that the roots of terrorism that India is facing is in Pakistan, says BJP chief Amit Shah at India Today conclave on Friday.

  • Mar 01, 09:55 AM (IST)

    IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post: Sources
    A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources told PTI.

  • Mar 01, 09:46 AM (IST)

    Just In | BSF in Punjab's Ferozepur has arrested an Indian national near border out post and seized a mobile phone with Pakistani SIM card, in use, from his possession. The number is added to eight Pakistani groups. Six other Pakistani phone numbers also retrieved from him. The man is from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

  • Mar 01, 09:41 AM (IST)

    Senators urge Trump to pursue peaceful resolution to India-Pak conflict

    Two influential American Senators have asked US President Donald Trump to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict between India and Pakistan and ensure that Islamabad does more against the terrorist groups.
    In a letter to Trump, Senators Jerry Moran from Kansas and Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire said that there is a urgency surrounding the dangerous situation between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

  • Mar 01, 09:31 AM (IST)

    Just In | Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be handed over to Indian High Commission in Islamabad today. Exact time of handing over is being worked out, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Pakistan government sources. Varthaman's will return to India from Pakistan via Wagah border.

  • Mar 01, 09:10 AM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 09:03 AM (IST)

    US again asks Pakistan to deny safe havens to terrorists

    The US has reaffirmed its demand that Pakistan abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny safe havens to terrorists and block their access to funds as it welcomed Islamabad's decision to release the captured Indian Air Force pilot.

  • Mar 01, 08:55 AM (IST)

    YouTube has removed 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat on Wednesday, on the request of the IT Ministry.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.