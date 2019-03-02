LIVE | IAF pilot Abhinandan undergoes medical tests; to be debriefed soon

Live now
Mar 02, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
It's good to be back: Wg Cdr Abhinandan
Pak PM was in Lahore to ensure 'smooth' handing over of IAF pilot
Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home: What's next for India's hero?
Three security personnel killed in encounter with militants in Kupwara
IAF hero's parents get standing ovation in flight
Defence forces to remain on high alert despite IAF pilot’s return: Report
Every Indian proud of Wg Cdr Abhinandan: PM Modi at rally
Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father
Pak ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air
Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan
China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post today
Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
JUST IN: "It is good to be back in my country," was the first reaction of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he set foot on Indian soil. This was stated by an official quoting Varthaman after he received the pilot at the Attari-Wagah border soon after his release by Pakistan, News18 reported.
Varthaman will undergo debriefing on Saturday, which will include his physiological as well as a physical check-up in the presence of officials from the military and Intelligence agencies.
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is at the central medical establishment, he spent the night there, underwent a medical test, met his family briefly. The debrief will follow. (News18)
France has extended its complete solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms, as it welcomed the easing of tensions between India and Pakistan and the release the IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. (PTI)
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will be taken for a detailed medical checkup. The officer has had to eject from a plane which would have put his body under immense strain, said a News18 report quoting Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff.
Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side on March 1.
(Image: PTI)
Pakistan's PM Imran Khan was in Lahore to ensure 'smooth' handing over of Abhinandan Varthaman: Sources
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in Lahore to oversee the 'smooth' handing over captured Indian Air Force pilot to India at the Wagah border on Friday, said a PTI report quoting official sources.
Khan arrived in Lahore on Friday afternoon, a couple of hours before IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought to the Wagah border from Islamabad, amid high security.
Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, stands under armed escort near Pakistan-India border in Wagah, Pakistan in this March 1, 2019 image from a video footage. (Courtesy: Reuters)
JUST IN: China welcomes release of Indian pilot Wg Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
BREAKING: Wg Cdr Abhinandan landed at Palam airport 15-20 minutes ago, was flown in from Amritsar on special BSF plane.
BREAKING: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has landed in New Delhi, will be taken for a medical check-up.
JUST IN: Wing Commander Abhinandan has reached Amritsar base camp. Possibly reunited with his family, multiple news reports suggest.
News reports suggest he will be debriefed in New Delhi tomorrow.
JUST IN: Chiefs of Indian Navy & Indian Air Force to get the highest Z-plus security cover in view of their heightened threat perception post-airstrikes on Jaish camp deep inside Pakistan.
Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home: What's next for India's hero?
1. Wg Cdr Abhinandan will be directly taken to the Indian Air Force Intelligence Unit as soon as he arrives after his handover at the Integrated Check Post.
2. He will be made to undergo a thorough medical examination in order to gauge his physical as well as mental health.
3. Scans will be conducted to check if he has been bugged by the Pakistani army.
4. He will need to undergo psychological examination too, considering that he might have been projected to traumatic conditions in the enemy territory in order to elicit intel from him.
5. The IAF pilot may even be questioned by the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing. (R&AW).
6. Then comes the most rigorous step – the IAF debriefing. The debriefing is carried out by seniors in the Indian Air Force to find out what information was obtained from him during his captivity and ensure that he hasn't been recruited by the other side.
After the procedure, the forces will take the decision if Wg Cdr Abhinandan is fit to fly again.
Click here to read more.
Stalwarts of Indian cricket salute the hero and welcome Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman
Anil Kumble said, "We salute your bravery Welcome Home Abhinandan."
Gautam Gambhir said, "I must say I was nervous before he returned. I am glad India got its son back!!!"
Virender Sehwag said, "How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage. Welcome Back Abhinandan. We love you and are filled with pride because of you."
Sachin Tendulkar said, "A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves."
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "‘Abhinandan’ Bharat ! Our Abhinandan is back with us!"
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan! Unitedly India Salutes you."
Odisha chief ministers Naveen Patnaik has said, "Welcome brave heart Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman back to India; you have made a nation proud with your valour".
MoS External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh tweeted: Welcome back soldier. You have made us all very proud. I salute your valor, courage, conviction, calmness and selflessness.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the IAF pilot saying, "The hero finally walks back. A grateful nation salutes Wing Commander Abhinandan. You are an inspiration for all of us."
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman saying, "Proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The entire nation appreciates your valour and grit. You held your calm in the face of adversity. You are an inspiration to our youth. Salute. Vande Mataram."
JUST IN | Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs told ANI: Welcome the easing of tensions b/w India and Pakistan and the release of the IAF pilot. I hail the two governments’ choice of restraint and responsibility and urge them to resume bilateral dialogue.