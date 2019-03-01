LIVE | IAF hero Abhinandan to cross over soon, BSF cancels beating retreat ceremony at Wagah today

Live now
Mar 01, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father
Pak ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air
Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan
China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post today
Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Airspace update from Pakistan: Flights partially resume at Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad international airports, Dawn reported.
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh: Would love to go (to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ), but there's laid out protocol whenever anybody comes back like how it happened with prisoners of war in '65 & '71. They had to first go for medical & then be debriefed. I think the same process will be followed here.
Indian police distribute food to Pakistani passengers stranded near Amritsar, Pakistani website Dawn reported.
The father of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan, said he was proud of his son’s bravery and thanked the people for their support and good wishes.
In a statement, Abhinandan’s father S Varthaman, who was an air marshal, referred to a purported video of his son after his capture, and said he spoke like a “true soldier” despite being in captivity and that he was praying Abhinandan would not be tortured.
“Thank you my friends for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely... a true soldier... we are so proud of him,” S Varthaman said.
“I am sure all your hands and blessings are on his head... prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not get tortured and comes home safe and sound in body and mind,” added S Varthaman, whose father too was an air warrior.
S Varthaman thanked the people for being with the family in the hour of need. “We draw our strengths from your support and energy.”
Shivdular Singh Dhillon (Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar) at Wagah Border told CNN News 18: Beating Retreat Ceremony is not happening today. The BSF has taken this decision. Our first priority is the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan. The timing is yet not confirmed. He is on his way back.
JUST IN | The Retreat Ceremony on the Indian side of the Wagah Border will happen without public viewing today, CNN News18 has reported.
Pakistan ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air
Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the Wagah land border, official sources told PTI.
However, late in the night, Pakistan communicated to India that he will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border.
EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: If we want to save humanity, we must tell the states who provide shelter and funding to terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terrorist camps and stop providing shelter and funding to the terror organisations based in that country.
BREAKING: Islamabad High Court dismisses petition seeking ban on IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release. Wing Commander Abhinandan will be handed over to India shortly.
EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: I come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi where every prayer ends with call for 'shanti' that is peace for all. I convey our best wishes, support and solidarity in your quest for stability, peace, harmony, economic growth and prosperity for your people and world.
EAM Sushma Swaraj: India has always embraced and found it easy to embrace pluralism since it is embedded in the oldest Sanskrit religious text “The Rig Veda” and I quote "Ekam sat vipra bahudha vadhanti", which means “God is One but learned men describe him in many ways".
EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: Terrorism is destroying lives,destabilizing regions and putting the world at great peril. Terror reach is growing and the toll it is taking is increasing.
EAM Sushma Swaraj: They practice their respective beliefs and live in harmony with each other and with their non-Muslim brothers. It's this appreciation of diversity and coexistence that has ensured that very few Muslims in India have fallen prey to poisonous propaganda of radicalist and extremist ideologies.
EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: Terrorism in each case is driven by distortion of religion. Fight against terror is not a confrontation against any religion. Just as Islam means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence.Similarly every religion stands for peace.
JUST IN: India wanted to send an Air Force plane to bring home pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, but Pakistan refused permission, sources told NDTV.
BREAKING: Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia has visited the FO to fulfill formalities ahead of the Indian pilot's repatriation.
Opinion | The electoral alchemy of potential war
Shiv Visvanathan Philosophers such as Bernard Williams have often talked of the idea of "moral luck". It is the availability of good news when least is expected; a windfall of good fortune out of the blue.
JUST IN: China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of India-Pak tension.
JUST IN: New reports now suggest that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be handed over between 2pm and 4pm.
Group Captain JD Kurian will receive him.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi: Indian pilot Abhinanadan Varthaman will be released this afternoon via Wagah.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appeals to UN General Secretary and Russia to play a mediation role to de-escalate tensions in South Asia.
Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan
India has handed over a dossier to Pakistan with "specific details of the JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan."
JUST IN: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announces that he is boycotting the OIC summit due to the presence of External Afffairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and is "unwell", but said the government can act against him only if India presents "solid" and "inalienable" evidence that can stand in a court of law. (PTI)