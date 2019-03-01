App
Mar 01, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | IAF hero Abhinandan to cross over soon, BSF cancels beating retreat ceremony at Wagah today

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that IAF pilot Abhinandan will be released today

highlights

  • Mar 01, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Airspace update from Pakistan: Flights partially resume at Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad international airports, Dawn reported.

  • Mar 01, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh: Would love to go (to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ), but there's laid out protocol whenever anybody comes back like how it happened with prisoners of war in '65 & '71. They had to first go for medical & then be debriefed. I think the same process will be followed here.

  • Mar 01, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Indian police distribute food to Pakistani passengers stranded near Amritsar, Pakistani website Dawn reported.

  • Mar 01, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father

    The father of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan, said he was proud of his son’s bravery and thanked the people for their support and good wishes.

    In a statement, Abhinandan’s father S Varthaman, who was an air marshal, referred to a purported video of his son after his capture, and said he spoke like a “true soldier” despite being in captivity and that he was praying Abhinandan would not be tortured.

    “Thank you my friends for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely... a true soldier... we are so proud of him,” S Varthaman said.

    “I am sure all your hands and blessings are on his head... prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not get tortured and comes home safe and sound in body and mind,” added S Varthaman, whose father too was an air warrior.

    S Varthaman thanked the people for being with the family in the hour of need. “We draw our strengths from your support and energy.”

  • Mar 01, 02:31 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 02:28 PM (IST)

    Shivdular Singh Dhillon (Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar) at Wagah Border told CNN News 18:  Beating Retreat Ceremony is not happening today. The BSF has taken this decision. Our first priority is the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan. The timing is yet not confirmed. He is on his way back.

  • Mar 01, 02:24 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 02:17 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Retreat Ceremony on the Indian side of the Wagah Border will happen without public viewing today, CNN News18 has reported.  

  • Mar 01, 02:03 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Pakistan ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air

    Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the Wagah land border, official sources told PTI.
    However, late in the night, Pakistan communicated to India that he will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border.

  • Mar 01, 01:34 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: If we want to save humanity, we must tell the states who provide shelter and funding to terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terrorist camps and stop providing shelter and funding to the terror organisations based in that country.

  • Mar 01, 01:30 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Islamabad High Court dismisses petition seeking ban on IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release. Wing Commander Abhinandan will be handed over to India shortly.

  • Mar 01, 01:29 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: I come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi where every prayer ends with call for 'shanti' that is peace for all. I convey our best wishes, support and solidarity in your quest for stability, peace, harmony, economic growth and prosperity for your people and world.

  • Mar 01, 01:27 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj: India has always embraced and found it easy to embrace pluralism since it is embedded in the oldest Sanskrit religious text “The Rig Veda” and I quote "Ekam sat vipra bahudha vadhanti",  which means “God is One but learned men describe him in many ways".

  • Mar 01, 01:24 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: Terrorism is destroying lives,destabilizing regions and putting the world at great peril. Terror reach is growing and the toll it is taking is increasing.

  • Mar 01, 01:24 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj: They practice their respective beliefs and live in harmony with each other and with their non-Muslim brothers. It's this appreciation of diversity and coexistence that has ensured that very few Muslims in India have fallen prey to poisonous propaganda of radicalist and extremist ideologies.

  • Mar 01, 01:23 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: Terrorism in each case is driven by distortion of religion. Fight against terror is not a confrontation against any religion. Just as Islam means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence.Similarly every religion stands for peace.

  • Mar 01, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 01:06 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: India wanted to send an Air Force plane to bring home pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, but Pakistan refused permission, sources told NDTV.

  • Mar 01, 12:56 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia has visited the FO to fulfill formalities ahead of the Indian pilot's repatriation.

  • Mar 01, 12:45 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 12:23 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 12:15 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of India-Pak tension.

  • Mar 01, 12:10 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: New reports now suggest that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be handed over between 2pm and 4pm.

    Group Captain JD Kurian will receive him.

  • Mar 01, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi: Indian pilot Abhinanadan Varthaman will be released this afternoon via Wagah.

  • Mar 01, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appeals to UN General Secretary and Russia to play a mediation role to de-escalate tensions in South Asia. 

  • Mar 01, 11:45 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announces that he is boycotting the OIC summit due to the presence of External Afffairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

  • Mar 01, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan

    Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and is "unwell", but said the government can act against him only if India presents "solid" and "inalienable" evidence that can stand in a court of law. (PTI)

