LIVE | IAF hero finally home: Abhinandan Varthaman crosses over to India, on his way to Amritsar

Mar 01, 2019 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Three security personnel killed in encounter with militants in Kupwara
IAF hero's parents get standing ovation in flight
Defence forces to remain on high alert despite IAF pilot’s return: Report
Every Indian proud of Wg Cdr Abhinandan: PM Modi at rally
Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father
Pak ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air
Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan
China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post today
Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the IAF pilot saying, "The hero finally walks back. A grateful nation salutes Wing Commander Abhinandan. You are an inspiration for all of us."
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman saying, "Proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The entire nation appreciates your valour and grit. You held your calm in the face of adversity. You are an inspiration to our youth. Salute. Vande Mataram."
JUST IN | Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs told ANI: Welcome the easing of tensions b/w India and Pakistan and the release of the IAF pilot. I hail the two governments’ choice of restraint and responsibility and urge them to resume bilateral dialogue.
Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor at Attari-Wagah border: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been handed over to us. He will now be taken for a detailed medical checkup because he had to eject from an aircraft. IAF is happy to have him back.
BREAKING: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was accompanied by IAF Group Captain Joy Thomas Kurien, Defence Attache to Indian High Commission in Pakistan.
JUST IN | The handover of Wg Cdr Abhinandan will now take place at 9pm, news agency ANI has reported.
Sources have told ANI: Pakistan has changed the timing of handover of IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman twice. The Indian Defence Minister is keeping a close watch on proceedings. The handover might now take place at 9 pm tonight.
At least 4 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in encounter in J&K's Handwara
At least four security personnel and one civilian have been killed in an encounter in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir.
Three security personnel killed in encounter with militants in Kupwara
Three security personnel were killed on Friday in an encounter with militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.
JUST IN: Documentation issues delay exit of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, News18 reported.
BREAKING: Pakistan violates ceasefire along the Line of Control in Mendhar, Balakote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.
IAF hero's parents get standing ovation in flight
Earlier in the day, the parents of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman were given a standing ovation when they de-boarded an IndiGo Chennai-New Delhi flight.
In the video, the parents are seen alighting from the aircraft as co-passengers stepped aside to let them de-board first while clapping and cheering.
Defence forces to remain on high alert despite IAF pilot’s return: Report
According to a report in ANI, the Indian Defence forces will continue to remain on high alert across the border despite IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s expected return from Pakistan soon.
JUST IN: 4 Indian security personnel have been killed, eight injured in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara.
JUST IN: Paperwork almost complete. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be welcomed by both Air Vice Marshals of the IAF. Welcome statement to be read by AVM RGK Kapoor.