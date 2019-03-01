App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 01, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | IAF hero Abhinandan on his way to Attari border post, handover formalities likely to be over by 5pm

Live updates as Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home. A special plane may fly him from Amritsar to Delhi, sources said

highlights

  • Mar 01, 04:07 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: IAF hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is on his way to the Attari border post.

  • Mar 01, 04:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Both Air Vice Marshals at Wagah border to receive IAF hero.

  • Mar 01, 04:02 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has reached Lahore. Handover formalities likely to be over by 5pm.

  • Mar 01, 03:39 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi: Influence of terrorists and terrorism has been curtailed and it is going to be curtailed even more. This is a New India. This is an India that will return the damage done by terrorists with interest.

  • Mar 01, 03:36 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi: I want to tell these parties that Modi will come and go, but India will remain. I want to tell these parties not to strengthen their party at the expense of the defence and national security of India.

  • Mar 01, 03:35 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi at rally in Kanyakumari: A few people’s statements are harming India and supporting Pakistan. Their statements are being quoted in Pakistan’s parliament and on their radio. I want to ask them, do you support our armed forces or do they suspect them. They should clarify. Do they support our armed forces or those forces that support terrorism?

  • Mar 01, 03:33 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi at rally in Kanyakumari: Events of the past few days have shown the strength of the armed forces. The way that the nation has supported the armed forces is extraordinary. I salute the people of India for that. 

    *Sadly, a few political parties guided by Modi hatred have started hating India. A few political parties are suspecting our fight against terror.*

  • Mar 01, 03:30 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi at rally in Kanyakumari: India will not be helpless in the face of terror attacks. From 2009 to 2014, there were several terror attacks in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore. People expected action, but it wasn’t delivered. 26/11 happened in India, no action was taken.
    Uri happened, you saw what our great soldiers did. Pulwama happened, you saw what our great air warriors did.
    I salute them for keeping our nation safe.

  • Mar 01, 03:19 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: China welcomes release of IAF pilot, news agency PTI reported. 

  • Mar 01, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Every Indian proud of Wg Cdr Abhinandan: PM Modi at rally

    PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Kanyakumari, said, "It makes every Indian proud that the brave Wing Commander Abhinandan hails from Tamil Nadu."

  • Mar 01, 03:11 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Air Canada resumes flights to India as Pakistan opens airspace today.

  • Mar 01, 02:54 PM (IST)

    General V K Singh: Happy with the release of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, but Pakistan needs to do a lot more.

  • Mar 01, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Airspace update from Pakistan: Flights partially resume at Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad international airports, Dawn reported.

  • Mar 01, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh: Would love to go (to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ), but there's laid out protocol whenever anybody comes back like how it happened with prisoners of war in '65 & '71. They had to first go for medical & then be debriefed. I think the same process will be followed here.

  • Mar 01, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Indian police distribute food to Pakistani passengers stranded near Amritsar, Pakistani website Dawn reported.

  • Mar 01, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father

    The father of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan, said he was proud of his son’s bravery and thanked the people for their support and good wishes.

    In a statement, Abhinandan’s father S Varthaman, who was an air marshal, referred to a purported video of his son after his capture, and said he spoke like a “true soldier” despite being in captivity and that he was praying Abhinandan would not be tortured.

    “Thank you my friends for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely... a true soldier... we are so proud of him,” S Varthaman said.

    “I am sure all your hands and blessings are on his head... prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not get tortured and comes home safe and sound in body and mind,” added S Varthaman, whose father too was an air warrior.

    S Varthaman thanked the people for being with the family in the hour of need. “We draw our strengths from your support and energy.”

  • Mar 01, 02:31 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 02:28 PM (IST)

    Shivdular Singh Dhillon (Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar) at Wagah Border told CNN News 18:  Beating Retreat Ceremony is not happening today. The BSF has taken this decision. Our first priority is the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan. The timing is yet not confirmed. He is on his way back.

  • Mar 01, 02:24 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 02:17 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Retreat Ceremony on the Indian side of the Wagah Border will happen without public viewing today, CNN News18 has reported.  

  • Mar 01, 02:03 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Pakistan ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air

    Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the Wagah land border, official sources told PTI.
    However, late in the night, Pakistan communicated to India that he will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border.

  • Mar 01, 01:34 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: If we want to save humanity, we must tell the states who provide shelter and funding to terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terrorist camps and stop providing shelter and funding to the terror organisations based in that country.

  • Mar 01, 01:30 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Islamabad High Court dismisses petition seeking ban on IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release. Wing Commander Abhinandan will be handed over to India shortly.

  • Mar 01, 01:29 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: I come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi where every prayer ends with call for 'shanti' that is peace for all. I convey our best wishes, support and solidarity in your quest for stability, peace, harmony, economic growth and prosperity for your people and world.

  • Mar 01, 01:27 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj: India has always embraced and found it easy to embrace pluralism since it is embedded in the oldest Sanskrit religious text “The Rig Veda” and I quote "Ekam sat vipra bahudha vadhanti",  which means “God is One but learned men describe him in many ways".

  • Mar 01, 01:24 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC conclave: Terrorism is destroying lives,destabilizing regions and putting the world at great peril. Terror reach is growing and the toll it is taking is increasing.

  • Mar 01, 01:24 PM (IST)

    EAM Sushma Swaraj: They practice their respective beliefs and live in harmony with each other and with their non-Muslim brothers. It's this appreciation of diversity and coexistence that has ensured that very few Muslims in India have fallen prey to poisonous propaganda of radicalist and extremist ideologies.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.