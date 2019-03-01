App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 01, 2019 11:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | IAF hero Abhinandan Varthaman crosses over to India; PM Modi lauds 'exemplary courage'

Live updates as Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home. A special plane will fly him from Amritsar to Delhi, sources said

highlights

  • Mar 01, 11:36 PM (IST)

    Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home: What's next for India's hero?

    1. Wg Cdr Abhinandan will be directly taken to the Indian Air Force Intelligence Unit as soon as he arrives after his handover at the Integrated Check Post.

    2. He will be made to undergo a thorough medical examination in order to gauge his physical as well as mental health.

    3. Scans will be conducted to check if he has been bugged by the Pakistani army.

    4. He will need to undergo psychological examination too, considering that he might have been projected to traumatic conditions in the enemy territory in order to elicit intel from him.

    5. The IAF pilot may even be questioned by the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing. (R&AW).

    6. Then comes the most rigorous step – the IAF debriefing. The debriefing is carried out by seniors in the Indian Air Force to find out what information was obtained from him during his captivity and ensure that he hasn't been recruited by the other side.

    After the procedure, the forces will take the decision if Wg Cdr Abhinandan is fit to fly again.

    Click here to read more. 

  • Mar 01, 11:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 11:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 11:27 PM (IST)

    Stalwarts of Indian cricket salute the hero and welcome Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman
     

    Anil Kumble said, "We salute your bravery Welcome Home Abhinandan."
     

    Gautam Gambhir said, "I must say I was nervous before he returned. I am glad India got its son back!!!" 
     

    Virender Sehwag said, "How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage. Welcome Back Abhinandan. We love you and are filled with pride because of you."
     

    Sachin Tendulkar said, "A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves."
     

  • Mar 01, 10:47 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "‘Abhinandan’ Bharat ! Our Abhinandan is back with us!"

  • Mar 01, 10:44 PM (IST)

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan! Unitedly India Salutes you."

  • Mar 01, 10:41 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 10:41 PM (IST)

    Odisha chief ministers Naveen Patnaik has said, "Welcome brave heart Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman back to India; you have made a nation proud with your valour". 

  • Mar 01, 10:33 PM (IST)

    MoS External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh tweeted: Welcome back soldier. You have made us all very proud. I salute your valor, courage, conviction, calmness and selflessness.

  • Mar 01, 10:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 10:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 10:19 PM (IST)

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the IAF pilot saying, "The hero finally walks back. A grateful nation salutes Wing Commander Abhinandan. You are an inspiration for all of us."

  • Mar 01, 10:15 PM (IST)

    Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman saying, "Proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The entire nation appreciates your valour and grit. You held your calm in the face of adversity. You are an inspiration to our youth. Salute. Vande Mataram."

  • Mar 01, 10:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 10:10 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs told ANI: Welcome the easing of tensions b/w India and Pakistan and the release of the IAF pilot. I hail the two governments’ choice of restraint and responsibility and urge them to resume bilateral dialogue.

  • Mar 01, 09:46 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 09:45 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 09:43 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 09:43 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 09:42 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor at Attari-Wagah border: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been handed over to us. He will now be taken for a detailed medical checkup because he had to eject from an aircraft. IAF is happy to have him back.

  • Mar 01, 09:30 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was accompanied by IAF Group Captain Joy Thomas Kurien, Defence Attache to Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

  • Mar 01, 09:25 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 09:20 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 09:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 08:49 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The handover of Wg Cdr Abhinandan will now take place at 9pm, news agency ANI has reported. 

    Sources have told ANI: Pakistan has changed the timing of handover of IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman twice. The Indian Defence Minister is keeping a close watch on proceedings. The handover might now take place at 9 pm tonight.

  • Mar 01, 08:47 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 08:01 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 08:01 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.