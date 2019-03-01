LIVE | IAF hero Abhinandan to enter India anytime, formalities complete on Pak side of border

Live now
Mar 01, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Every Indian proud of Wg Cdr Abhinandan: PM Modi at rally
Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father
Pak ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air
Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan
China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post today
Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
JUST IN: Wg Cdr Abhinandan will enter into Attari soon. He will be given to the border authorities; after that rangers will send him to the Indian side. The Indian side will recognise him and accept papers. The Red Cross has no role because his case was not notified, CNN News18 has reported
JUST IN: Immediately after the handover, Wing Commander Abhinandan will be taken to the integrated checkpost, where the officers are waiting.
JUST IN: Wg Cdr Abhinandan to be handed over to the Pakistan Rangers, News18 reports.
JUST IN: Wg Cdr Abhinandan reaches Wagah VIP lounge, News18 reports.
JUST IN: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at 1615 hours today. Indian Army retaliating.
People jubilate with a Tricolour as they wait for the arrival of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Attari-Wagha border near Amritsar on March 1, 2019. (Image: PTI)
JUST IN: Crowds have swelled in the last hour. People are keenly anticipating Wg Cdr Abhinandan's home-coming.
BREAKING: IAF hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is on his way to the Attari border post.
JUST IN: Both Air Vice Marshals at Wagah border to receive IAF hero.
BREAKING: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has reached Lahore. Handover formalities likely to be over by 5pm.
US intelligence report had warned of terror attack in India 15 days before Pulwama
The study has also anticipated increased risk of communal violence during the Lok Sabha elections if PM Narendra Modi's BJP "stresses on Hindu nationalist schemes"
PM Narendra Modi: Influence of terrorists and terrorism has been curtailed and it is going to be curtailed even more. This is a New India. This is an India that will return the damage done by terrorists with interest.
PM Narendra Modi: I want to tell these parties that Modi will come and go, but India will remain. I want to tell these parties not to strengthen their party at the expense of the defence and national security of India.
PM Narendra Modi at rally in Kanyakumari: A few people’s statements are harming India and supporting Pakistan. Their statements are being quoted in Pakistan’s parliament and on their radio. I want to ask them, do you support our armed forces or do they suspect them. They should clarify. Do they support our armed forces or those forces that support terrorism?
PM Narendra Modi at rally in Kanyakumari: Events of the past few days have shown the strength of the armed forces. The way that the nation has supported the armed forces is extraordinary. I salute the people of India for that.
*Sadly, a few political parties guided by Modi hatred have started hating India. A few political parties are suspecting our fight against terror.*
PM Narendra Modi at rally in Kanyakumari: India will not be helpless in the face of terror attacks. From 2009 to 2014, there were several terror attacks in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore. People expected action, but it wasn’t delivered. 26/11 happened in India, no action was taken.
Uri happened, you saw what our great soldiers did. Pulwama happened, you saw what our great air warriors did.
I salute them for keeping our nation safe.
JUST IN: China welcomes release of IAF pilot, news agency PTI reported.
Every Indian proud of Wg Cdr Abhinandan: PM Modi at rally
PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Kanyakumari, said, "It makes every Indian proud that the brave Wing Commander Abhinandan hails from Tamil Nadu."
JUST IN: Air Canada resumes flights to India as Pakistan opens airspace today.
IAF pilot tried swallowing documents, maps moments before being detained by Pak forces: Report
Moneycontrol News The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot held captive by Pakistan tried swallowing some of the documents and maps in his pocket, while trying to soak others in a small pond, Pakistani newspaper Dawn has reported.
General V K Singh: Happy with the release of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, but Pakistan needs to do a lot more.
Airspace update from Pakistan: Flights partially resume at Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad international airports, Dawn reported.
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh: Would love to go (to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ), but there's laid out protocol whenever anybody comes back like how it happened with prisoners of war in '65 & '71. They had to first go for medical & then be debriefed. I think the same process will be followed here.
Indian police distribute food to Pakistani passengers stranded near Amritsar, Pakistani website Dawn reported.
Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father
The father of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan, said he was proud of his son’s bravery and thanked the people for their support and good wishes.
In a statement, Abhinandan’s father S Varthaman, who was an air marshal, referred to a purported video of his son after his capture, and said he spoke like a “true soldier” despite being in captivity and that he was praying Abhinandan would not be tortured.
“Thank you my friends for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely... a true soldier... we are so proud of him,” S Varthaman said.
“I am sure all your hands and blessings are on his head... prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not get tortured and comes home safe and sound in body and mind,” added S Varthaman, whose father too was an air warrior.
S Varthaman thanked the people for being with the family in the hour of need. “We draw our strengths from your support and energy.”
Shivdular Singh Dhillon (Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar) at Wagah Border told CNN News 18: Beating Retreat Ceremony is not happening today. The BSF has taken this decision. Our first priority is the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan. The timing is yet not confirmed. He is on his way back.