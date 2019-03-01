LIVE | IAF hero Abhinandan to enter India anytime, formalities complete on Pak side of border

Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father

The father of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan, said he was proud of his son’s bravery and thanked the people for their support and good wishes.

In a statement, Abhinandan’s father S Varthaman, who was an air marshal, referred to a purported video of his son after his capture, and said he spoke like a “true soldier” despite being in captivity and that he was praying Abhinandan would not be tortured.

“Thank you my friends for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely... a true soldier... we are so proud of him,” S Varthaman said.

“I am sure all your hands and blessings are on his head... prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not get tortured and comes home safe and sound in body and mind,” added S Varthaman, whose father too was an air warrior.

S Varthaman thanked the people for being with the family in the hour of need. “We draw our strengths from your support and energy.”