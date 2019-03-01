App
Mar 01, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | IAF hero Abhinandan finally released by Pakistan amid tight security, has crossed over to India

Live updates as Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home. A special plane will fly him from Amritsar to Delhi, sources said

highlights

  • Mar 01, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been handed over to us as per standard procedure of the Indian Air Force.

  • Mar 01, 09:30 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was accompanied by IAF Group Captain Joy Thomas Kurien, Defence Attache to Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

  • Mar 01, 08:49 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The handover of Wg Cdr Abhinandan will now take place at 9pm, news agency ANI has reported. 

    Sources have told ANI: Pakistan has changed the timing of handover of IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman twice. The Indian Defence Minister is keeping a close watch on proceedings. The handover might now take place at 9 pm tonight.

  • Mar 01, 07:21 PM (IST)

    Three security personnel killed in encounter with militants in Kupwara

    Three security personnel were killed on Friday in an encounter with militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

  • Mar 01, 07:14 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Documentation issues delay exit of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, News18 reported.

  • Mar 01, 06:50 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Pakistan violates ceasefire along the Line of Control in Mendhar, Balakote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Mar 01, 06:49 PM (IST)

    IAF hero's parents get standing ovation in flight

    Earlier in the day, the parents of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman were given a standing ovation when they de-boarded an IndiGo Chennai-New Delhi flight. 

    In the video, the parents are seen alighting from the aircraft as co-passengers stepped aside to let them de-board first while clapping and cheering.

  • Mar 01, 06:42 PM (IST)

    Defence forces to remain on high alert despite IAF pilot’s return: Report

    According to a report in ANI, the Indian Defence forces will continue to remain on high alert across the border despite IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s expected return from Pakistan soon.

  • Mar 01, 06:38 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: 4 Indian security personnel have been killed, eight injured in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara.

  • Mar 01, 06:21 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Paperwork almost complete. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be welcomed by both Air Vice Marshals of the IAF. Welcome statement to be read by AVM RGK Kapoor.

  • Mar 01, 06:02 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Retreat ceremony completed at Attari-Wagah border post. wg Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to exit the Attari checkpost anytime now.

  • Mar 01, 06:00 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Air Vice Marshal AVM Kapoor likely to brief media soon.

  • Mar 01, 05:55 PM (IST)

    People shout patriotic slogans before the arrival of Indian Air Force pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan near the Wagah Attari border on March 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

  • Mar 01, 05:47 PM (IST)

    People and media gather before the arrival of Indian Air Force pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, on the Wagah Attari border near Amritsar on March 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

  • Mar 01, 05:38 PM (IST)

  • Mar 01, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Abhinandan may appear in front of the media: Sources to CNN News 18

  • Mar 01, 05:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Official press meet scheduled for 5.35pm at Attari border outpost.

  • Mar 01, 05:26 PM (IST)

    THE WAY FORWARD

    He is on Indian soil and is making his way to the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border. He will go through the formalities including a customs check and a medical check-up. He will then be taken to the Amritsar airport, which is 20 kilometres from the Attari border. He will then be flown to Delhi where he will re-unite with his family.

