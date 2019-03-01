LIVE | Abhinandan is home: IAF hero reaches Attari border checkpost, may appear before media soon

Live now
Mar 01, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
IAF hero's parents get standing ovation in flight
Defence forces to remain on high alert despite IAF pilot’s return: Report
Every Indian proud of Wg Cdr Abhinandan: PM Modi at rally
Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father
Pak ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air
Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan
China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post today
Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
JUST IN: Documentation issues delay exit of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, News18 reported.
BREAKING: Pakistan violates ceasefire along the Line of Control in Mendhar, Balakote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.
IAF hero's parents get standing ovation in flight
Earlier in the day, the parents of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman were given a standing ovation when they de-boarded an IndiGo Chennai-New Delhi flight.
In the video, the parents are seen alighting from the aircraft as co-passengers stepped aside to let them de-board first while clapping and cheering.
Defence forces to remain on high alert despite IAF pilot’s return: Report
According to a report in ANI, the Indian Defence forces will continue to remain on high alert across the border despite IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s expected return from Pakistan soon.
JUST IN: 4 Indian security personnel have been killed, eight injured in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara.
JUST IN: Paperwork almost complete. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be welcomed by both Air Vice Marshals of the IAF. Welcome statement to be read by AVM RGK Kapoor.
JUST IN: Retreat ceremony completed at Attari-Wagah border post. wg Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to exit the Attari checkpost anytime now.
BREAKING: Air Vice Marshal AVM Kapoor likely to brief media soon.
People shout patriotic slogans before the arrival of Indian Air Force pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan near the Wagah Attari border on March 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
People and media gather before the arrival of Indian Air Force pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, on the Wagah Attari border near Amritsar on March 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Abhinandan may appear in front of the media: Sources to CNN News 18
JUST IN: Official press meet scheduled for 5.35pm at Attari border outpost.
THE WAY FORWARD
He is on Indian soil and is making his way to the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border. He will go through the formalities including a customs check and a medical check-up. He will then be taken to the Amritsar airport, which is 20 kilometres from the Attari border. He will then be flown to Delhi where he will re-unite with his family.
BREAKING: Wing Commander Abhinandan varthaman is on Indian soil and now Indian protocol will take over. The transfer has successfully taken place.
He has been medically examined on the Wagah side. There is an ambulance standing by on our side of the border, where there will be another small medical check-up. Then the convoy will take him to Amritsar which is 20 km from the Attari border, CNN News18 has reported.
BREAKING: Encounter underway in Handwara. A militant hiding in rubble has fired indiscriminately, injuring at least 10 security personnel, including Army soldiers.
BREAKING: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is currently undergoing medical examination at the Wagah Border on Pakistan's side.
IAF pilot Abhinandan's capture by Pakistan brings back memories of Kargil war hero Kambampati Nachiketa
The flight lieutenant, then 26 was the first and only PoW of the 1999 Kargil war. Nachiketa was captured by Pakistan on May 27, 1999, and was repatriated to India on June 3.
#TRIVIA
The last IAF pilot to be returned by Pakistan was Flight Lt Kambampati Nachiketa, who was released after eight days. He was captured by Pakistan on May 27, 1999 during the Kargil War and remained in Pakistani custody for more than a week. He was repatriated to India on June 3 of that year.
As per protocol, there will be a debrief when he enters India where he will brief his seniors about the entire course of events after he crashed into the Pakistani territory. The debrief meeting will be conducted by Indian Air Force officials and the intelligence wing of the military, CNN News18 has reported.
The police and pilot vehicles are standing by awaiting the arrival of Wg Cdr Abhinandan.
Pakistan re-starting some flights, to fully re-open commercial airspace from Monday.
JUST IN: Wg Cdr Abhinandan will enter into Attari soon. He will be given to the border authorities; after that rangers will send him to the Indian side. The Indian side will recognise him and accept papers. The Red Cross has no role because his case was not notified, CNN News18 has reported
JUST IN: Immediately after the handover, Wing Commander Abhinandan will be taken to the integrated checkpost, where the officers are waiting.
JUST IN: Wg Cdr Abhinandan to be handed over to the Pakistan Rangers, News18 reports.