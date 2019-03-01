App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 01, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | Abhinandan is home! IAF hero handed over to Indian authorities

Live updates as Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home. A special plane will fly him from Amritsar to Delhi, sources said

highlights

  • Mar 01, 05:47 PM (IST)

    People and media gather before the arrival of Indian Air Force pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, on the Wagah Attari border near Amritsar on March 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

    People and media gather before the arrival of Indian Air Force pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, on the Wagah Attari border near Amritsar on March 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
  • Mar 01, 05:38 PM (IST)

  • Mar 01, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Abhinandan may appear in front of the media: Sources to CNN News 18

  • Mar 01, 05:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Official press meet scheduled for 5.35pm at Attari border outpost.

  • Mar 01, 05:26 PM (IST)

    THE WAY FORWARD

    He is on Indian soil and is making his way to the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border. He will go through the formalities including a customs check and a medical check-up. He will then be taken to the Amritsar airport, which is 20 kilometres from the Attari border. He will then be flown to Delhi where he will re-unite with his family.

  • Mar 01, 05:25 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Wing Commander Abhinandan varthaman is on Indian soil and now Indian protocol will take over. The transfer has successfully taken place.

    He has been medically examined on the Wagah side. There is an ambulance standing by on our side of the border, where there will be another small medical check-up. Then the convoy will take him to Amritsar which is 20 km from the Attari border, CNN News18 has reported.

  • Mar 01, 05:21 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Encounter underway in Handwara. A militant hiding in rubble has fired indiscriminately, injuring at least 10 security personnel, including Army soldiers.

  • Mar 01, 05:18 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is currently undergoing medical examination at the Wagah Border on Pakistan's side.

  • Mar 01, 05:10 PM (IST)

    #TRIVIA

    The last IAF pilot to be returned by Pakistan was Flight Lt Kambampati Nachiketa, who was released after eight days. He was captured by Pakistan on May 27, 1999 during the Kargil War and remained in Pakistani custody for more than a week. He was repatriated to India on June 3 of that year.

  • Mar 01, 04:58 PM (IST)

    As per protocol, there will be a debrief when he enters India where he will brief his seniors about the entire course of events after he crashed into the Pakistani territory. The debrief meeting will be conducted by Indian Air Force officials and the intelligence wing of the military, CNN News18 has reported.

    The police and pilot vehicles are standing by awaiting the arrival of Wg Cdr Abhinandan.

  • Mar 01, 04:51 PM (IST)

    Pakistan re-starting some flights, to fully re-open commercial airspace from Monday. 

  • Mar 01, 04:42 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 04:41 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Wg Cdr Abhinandan will enter into Attari soon. He will be given to the border authorities; after that rangers will send him to the Indian side. The Indian side will recognise him and accept papers. The Red Cross has no role because his case was not notified, CNN News18 has reported

  • Mar 01, 04:40 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Immediately after the handover, Wing Commander Abhinandan will be taken to the integrated checkpost, where the officers are waiting.

  • Mar 01, 04:38 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 04:35 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Wg Cdr Abhinandan to be handed over to the Pakistan Rangers, News18 reports.

  • Mar 01, 04:33 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Wg Cdr Abhinandan reaches Wagah VIP lounge, News18 reports.

  • Mar 01, 04:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at 1615 hours today. Indian Army retaliating.

  • Mar 01, 04:26 PM (IST)

    People jubilate with a Tricolour as they wait for the arrival of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Attari-Wagha border near Amritsar on March 1, 2019. (Image: PTI)

    People jubilate with a Tricolour as they wait for the arrival of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Attari-Wagha border near Amritsar on March 1, 2019. (Image: PTI)
  • Mar 01, 04:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Crowds have swelled in the last hour. People are keenly anticipating Wg Cdr Abhinandan's home-coming.

  • Mar 01, 04:26 PM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 04:07 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: IAF hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is on his way to the Attari border post.

  • Mar 01, 04:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Both Air Vice Marshals at Wagah border to receive IAF hero.

  • Mar 01, 04:02 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has reached Lahore. Handover formalities likely to be over by 5pm.

  • Mar 01, 03:39 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi: Influence of terrorists and terrorism has been curtailed and it is going to be curtailed even more. This is a New India. This is an India that will return the damage done by terrorists with interest.

  • Mar 01, 03:36 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi: I want to tell these parties that Modi will come and go, but India will remain. I want to tell these parties not to strengthen their party at the expense of the defence and national security of India.

  • Mar 01, 03:35 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi at rally in Kanyakumari: A few people’s statements are harming India and supporting Pakistan. Their statements are being quoted in Pakistan’s parliament and on their radio. I want to ask them, do you support our armed forces or do they suspect them. They should clarify. Do they support our armed forces or those forces that support terrorism?

  • Mar 01, 03:33 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi at rally in Kanyakumari: Events of the past few days have shown the strength of the armed forces. The way that the nation has supported the armed forces is extraordinary. I salute the people of India for that. 

    *Sadly, a few political parties guided by Modi hatred have started hating India. A few political parties are suspecting our fight against terror.*

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.