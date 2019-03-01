LIVE | Abhinandan is home! IAF hero handed over to Indian authorities

BREAKING: Wing Commander Abhinandan varthaman is on Indian soil and now Indian protocol will take over. The transfer has successfully taken place.

He has been medically examined on the Wagah side. There is an ambulance standing by on our side of the border, where there will be another small medical check-up. Then the convoy will take him to Amritsar which is 20 km from the Attari border, CNN News18 has reported.