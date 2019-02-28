LIVE: Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express; PM Modi to hold Cabinet meet today

Union Minister General VK Singh has hit out at former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa over the latter’s comment that India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

VK Singh has tweeted: “.@BSYBJP ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats."

