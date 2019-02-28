App
Feb 28, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express; PM Modi to hold Cabinet meet today

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to NSA Ajit Doval and extended full support against cross-border terror

highlights

  • Feb 28, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready to negotiate the return of the arrested IAF pilot, according to a report by The Nation.

  • Feb 28, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting the three service chiefs shortly, News18 has reported.

  • Feb 28, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Union Minister General VK Singh has hit out at former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa over the latter’s comment that India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

    VK Singh has tweeted: “.@BSYBJP ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats."

    Read more about what BS Yeddyurappa had said earlier

  • Feb 28, 10:59 AM (IST)

    In this image: Picture of portion of the downed Pakistani Air Force (PAF) F-16 jet from yesterday’s failed PAF raid. The wreckage was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Also seen in pic, Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry.

    (As tweeted by news agency ANI)

  • Feb 28, 10:49 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 10:46 AM (IST)

    IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan may be released soon, reports India TV quoting sources.

  • Feb 28, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Rising tension can lead to serious consequences: EU

    The European Union has said rising tension between India and Pakistan has the potential to lead to "dangerous consequences" for the two countries and the wider region, reports PTI. The EU called for utmost restraint, even as it emphasised that "terrorism can never be justified".

    "Following the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama, tensions along the 'Line of Control' between India and Pakistan have escalated militarily during the last days. This has the potential to lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region," European Union Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini said in a statement. 

  • Feb 28, 10:36 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue.

  • Feb 28, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 10:19 AM (IST)

    Commercial flight services at the Srinagar airport have resumed.

  • Feb 28, 10:04 AM (IST)

    Cross-border Samjhauta Express service has been suspended by Pakistan, according to a report by Geo News.

    According to a PTI report, citing Northern Railway, the train had departed on time at 11.20 pm yesterday with 24 Indians and three Pakistanis aboard the train.

    The train does not have any commercial stops between Delhi and Attari.

  • Feb 28, 09:42 AM (IST)

    Following basic inputs from security agencies, Mumbai Metro One has imposed Red Alert on all 12 metro stations with immediate effect.

    A red alert was sounded for the entire Delhi Metro network yesterday by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in view of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

    Read more about the red alert for Delhi Metro here

  • Feb 28, 09:34 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Union Cabinet meeting will be held at 6.30 pm today at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

  • Feb 28, 09:32 AM (IST)

    Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday

    It is a strong start for the indices on today with Nifty trading around 10,850 level.

    At 09.18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 139.66 points at 36,045.09, while Nifty is up 40.90 points at 10,847.60. About 525 shares have advanced, 138 shares declined, and 33 shares are unchanged.

    Catch the latest updates here

    Tensions between India and Pakistan had spooked Dalal Street yesterday as benchmark indices gave up early gains and fell over 200 points in afternoon trade on widespread selling.

    Experts expect the volatility to continue in coming sessions.

  • Feb 28, 08:42 AM (IST)

    Mike Pompeo speaks to NSA Doval, extends full support

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval yesterday, according to a report by News18. The conversation lasted for 25 minutes in which US extended full support to India, the report adds.

  • Feb 28, 08:33 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:31 AM (IST)

    US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar in fresh proposal

    The US, the UK and France have moved a fresh proposal in the UN Security Council (UNSC) to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

    The fresh proposal was moved by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council. (PTI)

  • Feb 28, 08:18 AM (IST)

    Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6.00 am today in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch district.

    Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped at around 7.00 am, according to reports.

  • Feb 28, 08:10 AM (IST)

    Pakistani airspace remains closed for domestic and international commercial flights.

  • Feb 28, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Pakistan must abide by UNSC commitments to deny terrorists safe haven, block access to funds: US

    The US has asked Pakistan to abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

    This US statement came after India yesterday handed over to Pakistan a dossier on specific details of involvement of the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) in the Pulwama terror as also the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in that country.

    “Cross-border terrorism, such as the recent attack on India's CRPF on February 14, poses a grave threat to the security of the region. We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds,” a State Department spokesperson said. (PTI)

  • Feb 28, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control overnight have been reported.

  • Feb 27, 10:57 PM (IST)

    Iran urges restraint to Pakistan, urges to mediate, reports News18 

  • Feb 27, 10:47 PM (IST)

  • Feb 27, 10:14 PM (IST)

    Let the country speak in one voice: Arun Jaitley 

    "The Cross Border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. The Balakot Operation was India’s Anti- Terror preemptive strike to defend its Sovereignty," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

    "The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India’s opposition alleging that the Government is politicising our Anti-Terror Operations," Jaitley said in a tweet. "My appeal to India’s opposition - 'Let the country speak in one voice'. Please introspect - 'Your ill advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case'”, Jaitley added. 

  • Feb 27, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Prakash Javadekar criticises Opposition statement 

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar criticised Opposition's joint statement and said that BJP condemns the statement. "This shows country is divided... Pakistan is happy about it," Javadekar said. 

