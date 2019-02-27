LIVE: India demands immediate safe release of IAF pilot, warns Pakistan he must not be harmed

Live now
Feb 27, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang: We hope both sides can keep in mind the regional peace and stability and remains restrained. We hope they can enhance their dialogue so as to maintain the fundamental interests and regional peace and stability and avoid taking any actions that may further deteriorate the situation.
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned this afternoon by MEA to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier today, including by violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts.
This is in contrast to the India’s non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike at a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on 26 February 2019. It is unfortunate that instead of fulfilling its international obligation and bilateral commitment to take credible action against terrorist entities and individuals operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India.
It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.
India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return.
Regret was expressed at continuing denial by Pakistan’s political and military leadership at the presence of terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control. A dossier was handed over to Pakistan side with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.
Ministry of External Affairs: India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention, ANI reports.
Ministry of External Affairs: It is unfortunate that instead of fulfilling its international obligation and bilateral commitment to take credible action against terrorist entities and individuals operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India, ANI reports.
Ministry of External Affairs: Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned this afternoon by MEA to lodge a strong protest at unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier today, including violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts.
Indo-Pak Conflict | J&K govt sets up helplines for stranded tourists; over 900 hotels offer free food, stay
With the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan on February 27, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism has released helpline numbers for tourists stranded in the region due to the prevalent situation.
BREAKING: Army Chief reaches 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to meet PM Narendra Modi.
JUST IN: Pakistani military spokesman says Pakistan army has only one Indian pilot in custody. They had previously said two pilots were captured.
Only one Indian pilot is under Pakistan Army’s custody: Pak DG ISPR
JUST IN: UK junior foreign office minister Mark Field says he will meet India and Pakistan envoys on Wednesday to urge restraint.
JUST IN: Germany urges dialogue between India, Pakistan.
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
The Opposition expressed "deep anguish" over the "blatant politicisation of sacrifices" made by the Indian military as it attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the developments of the last few days. "National security must transcend narrow political considerations," the Opposition said in a resolution passed at a meeting held this afternoon.
The resolution also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not calling an all-party meeting on recent developments.
Twenty-one Opposition parties met this evening and issued a statement lauding the IAF's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Pakistan.
Russia, in a new statement, says it is willing to assist India and Pakistan in strengthening counter-terror potential.
BREAKING: Pakistan Air Force tried to target four military installations. Tried to target Brigade HQ in Krishna Ghati.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after opposition meeting: Leaders condemned Pakistani misadventure and expressed deep concern for safety of our missing pilot. Leaders urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav: I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you.
Press Secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov: Russia calls on India and Pakistan for restraint in connection with the border incident. Russia is concerned about the aggravation of relations.
JUST IN: Dubai Airport confirms flights to and from Pakistan have been impacted.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi: Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot and his family in this very difficult time. Under Article 3 of Geneva Convention, every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances.
Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The government of Nepal is concerned about the escalating tensions between India & Pak following the terrorist attack on security convoy in Pulwama in J&K on February 14, 2019.
Pakistan deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah summoned by MEA: News18
France issues travel advisory to its citizens against travel to Jammu and Kashmir and border areas of Pakistan.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Turkey is concerned about the tension between India and Pakistan and we do not want this to escalate. Ankara is ready to play its part to ease the current situation.