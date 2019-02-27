App
Feb 27, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: India demands immediate safe release of IAF pilot, warns Pakistan he must not be harmed

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. MEA has confirmed that 1 IAF pilot is missing in action

highlights

  • Feb 27, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang: We hope both sides can keep in mind the regional peace and stability and remains restrained. We hope they can enhance their dialogue so as to maintain the fundamental interests and regional peace and stability and avoid taking any actions that may further deteriorate the situation.

  • Feb 27, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India

    The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned this afternoon by MEA to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier today, including by violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts.

    This is in contrast to the India’s non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike at a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on 26 February 2019. It is unfortunate that instead of fulfilling its international obligation and bilateral commitment to take credible action against terrorist entities and individuals operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India.

    It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.

    India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return.

    Regret was expressed at continuing denial by Pakistan’s political and military leadership at the presence of terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control. A dossier was handed over to Pakistan side with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

  • Feb 27, 06:52 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Ministry of External Affairs: India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention, ANI reports.

  • Feb 27, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Ministry of External Affairs: It is unfortunate that instead of fulfilling its international obligation and bilateral commitment to take credible action against terrorist entities and individuals operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India, ANI reports.

  • Feb 27, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Ministry of External Affairs: Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned this afternoon by MEA to lodge a strong protest at unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier today, including violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts.

  • Feb 27, 06:43 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Army Chief reaches 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to meet PM Narendra Modi.

  • Feb 27, 06:27 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Pakistani military spokesman says Pakistan army has only one Indian pilot in custody. They had previously said two pilots were captured.

  • Feb 27, 06:26 PM (IST)

    Only one Indian pilot is under Pakistan Army’s custody: Pak DG ISPR

  • Feb 27, 06:24 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 06:23 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: UK junior foreign office minister Mark Field says he will meet India and Pakistan envoys on Wednesday to urge restraint.

  • Feb 27, 06:17 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Germany urges dialogue between India, Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 06:07 PM (IST)

    Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers

    The Opposition expressed "deep anguish" over the "blatant politicisation of sacrifices" made by the Indian military as it attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the developments of the last few days. "National security must transcend narrow political considerations," the Opposition said in a resolution passed at a meeting held this afternoon.

    The resolution also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not calling an all-party meeting on recent developments.

    Twenty-one Opposition parties met this evening and issued a statement lauding the IAF's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Russia, in a new statement, says it is willing to assist India and Pakistan in strengthening counter-terror potential.

  • Feb 27, 06:04 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Pakistan Air Force tried to target four military installations. Tried to target Brigade HQ in Krishna Ghati.

  • Feb 27, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi after opposition meeting: Leaders condemned Pakistani misadventure and expressed deep concern for safety of our missing pilot. Leaders urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

  • Feb 27, 05:33 PM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav: I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you.

  • Feb 27, 05:32 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 05:32 PM (IST)

    Press Secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov: Russia calls on India and Pakistan for restraint in connection with the border incident. Russia is concerned about the aggravation of relations.

  • Feb 27, 05:31 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Dubai Airport confirms flights to and from Pakistan have been impacted.

  • Feb 27, 05:23 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 05:18 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 05:18 PM (IST)

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi: Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot and his family in this very difficult time. Under Article 3 of Geneva Convention, every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances.

  • Feb 27, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The government of Nepal is concerned about the escalating tensions between India & Pak following the terrorist attack on security convoy in Pulwama in J&K on February 14, 2019.

  • Feb 27, 05:07 PM (IST)

    Pakistan deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah summoned by MEA: News18

  • Feb 27, 05:01 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 04:37 PM (IST)

    France issues travel advisory to its citizens against travel to Jammu and Kashmir and border areas of Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 04:36 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Turkey is concerned about the tension between India and Pakistan and we do not want this to escalate. Ankara is ready to play its part to ease the current situation.

