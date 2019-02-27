LIVE: MEA confirms MiG-21 pilot missing in action, India verifying Pak claims of capture

Live now
Feb 27, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
France issues travel advisory to its citizens against travel to Jammu and Kashmir and border areas of Pakistan.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Turkey is concerned about the tension between India and Pakistan and we do not want this to escalate. Ankara is ready to play its part to ease the current situation.
BREAKING: NSA Ajit Doval meeting all service chiefs and intelligence chiefs. PM Narendra Modi being briefed by the NSA on day-to-day developments.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan repeats Islamabad is ready to cooperate with India over Pulwama suicide bombing investigation
Pakistan PM Imran Khan: The sole purpose was to tell them [India] that if they can come here, we can go there too. All wars are miscalculated and no one knows where they lead to. Better sense should prevail.
World War I was supposed to end in weeks, it took six years. Similarly, the war on terrorism was not supposed to last 17 years.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan in media address: We offered India that we would investigate the Pulwama attacks. When action was taken yesterday, I had a chat with the army chief. We did not respond right away. It would have been irresponsible to cause casualties on their side.
Civil Aviation Ministry 'strictly' following instructions of IAF: Jayant Sinha
Services at nine airports, including Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, in north India were temporarily suspended in view of hightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
On questions about whether India will take up the case of IAF pilot through diplomatic channels and or UN: Sources said Pakistan has not formally informed India about the detention of the pilot which it claims to have in its custody.
Full Statement from MEA-IAF:
India had informed about Counter-Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks. Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully.
The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts.
5 things MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in the brief press conference:
# Due to IAF’s high state of readiness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully
# One Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft was shot down by an Indian MiG 21 Bison
# In this engagement, IAF lost one MiG 21
# One Indian Air Force pilot is missing in action
# India is ascertaining Pakistan's claims of capture
MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar confirms 1 PAF fighter shot down by MiG-21 Bison. In this engagement, 1 MiG-21 lost, one pilot missing in action. Govt takes no questions at the press conference.
Ministry of External Affairs: Pilot missing in action. Pakistan has claimed they have him in custody. We are still to ascertain facts.
Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor and MEA spoksperson Raveesh Kumar to address the media in a short while.
JUST IN: Rajnath Singh meets senior paramilitary DGs, who are all instructed to be ready.
JUST IN: Bahrain's Gulf Air says all flights to and from Pakistan suspended with immediate effect due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, reports Reuters
BREAKING: DGCA has withdrawn its order to shut down airports, commercial flight services to resume soon
External Affairs Ministry will brief media at 3.15 pm, CNBC-TV18 has reported.
Air India is avoiding Pakistani airspace routes with immediate effect, news agency ANI has reported.
Entire airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh have been closed, PTI has reported.
The move to close the airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.
China’s Foreign Ministry today said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing. (Reuters)
Tension escalates a day after IAF air strike: Here's what has happened so far
Tension escalated along the India-Pakistan border after an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district on February 27, a day after the air strike on terror bases in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Information Ministry had posted a tweet claiming that an IAF pilot has been arrested. The tweet also includes a video which Moneycontrol has not been able to independently verify.
The video was subsequently deleted.
"I remember when the United States' Navy Seals had conducted an operation in Abbottabad to take away Osama Bin Laden... can't we also do that? This used to be mere idea, a wish. There was a lot of frustration and dejection, but today even doing that is possible," Union Minister Arun Jaitley has said during a press conference.
Moneycontrol’s Prince Thomas has reported that international flights to and from India are now avoiding Pakistani airspace. Experts say it is possible as Pakistan airspace not big, but flights now need to have more fuel.