App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 27, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: MEA confirms MiG-21 pilot missing in action, India verifying Pak claims of capture

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. MEA has confirmed that 1 IAF pilot is missing in action

highlights

  • Feb 27, 05:01 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 04:37 PM (IST)

    France issues travel advisory to its citizens against travel to Jammu and Kashmir and border areas of Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 04:36 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Turkey is concerned about the tension between India and Pakistan and we do not want this to escalate. Ankara is ready to play its part to ease the current situation.

  • Feb 27, 04:07 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 04:07 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: NSA Ajit Doval meeting all service chiefs and intelligence chiefs. PM Narendra Modi being briefed by the NSA on day-to-day developments.

  • Feb 27, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan repeats Islamabad is ready to cooperate with India over Pulwama suicide bombing investigation

  • Feb 27, 03:55 PM (IST)

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan: The sole purpose was to tell them [India] that if they can come here, we can go there too. All wars are miscalculated and no one knows where they lead to. Better sense should prevail.

    World War I was supposed to end in weeks, it took six years. Similarly, the war on terrorism was not supposed to last 17 years.

  • Feb 27, 03:55 PM (IST)

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan in media address: We offered India that we would investigate the Pulwama attacks. When action was taken yesterday, I had a chat with the army chief. We did not respond right away. It would have been irresponsible to cause casualties on their side. 

  • Feb 27, 03:36 PM (IST)

    On questions about whether India will take up the case of IAF pilot through diplomatic channels and or UN: Sources said Pakistan has not formally informed India about the detention of the pilot which it claims to have in its custody.

  • Feb 27, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Full Statement from MEA-IAF:

    India had informed about Counter-Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks. Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully.

    The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts.

  • Feb 27, 03:31 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 03:28 PM (IST)

    5 things MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in the brief press conference:

    # Due to IAF’s high state of readiness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully
    # One Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft was shot down by an Indian MiG 21 Bison
    # In this engagement, IAF lost one MiG 21
    # One Indian Air Force pilot is missing in action
    # India is ascertaining Pakistan's claims of capture

  • Feb 27, 03:25 PM (IST)

    MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar confirms 1 PAF fighter shot down by MiG-21 Bison. In this engagement, 1 MiG-21 lost, one pilot missing in action. Govt takes no questions at the press conference.

  • Feb 27, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Ministry of External Affairs: Pilot missing in action. Pakistan has claimed they have him in custody. We are still to ascertain facts.

  • Feb 27, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor and MEA spoksperson Raveesh Kumar to address the media in a short while.

  • Feb 27, 03:14 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Rajnath Singh meets senior paramilitary DGs, who are all instructed to be ready.

  • Feb 27, 03:07 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Bahrain's Gulf Air says all flights to and from Pakistan suspended with immediate effect due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, reports Reuters

  • Feb 27, 03:04 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: DGCA has withdrawn its order to shut down airports, commercial flight services to resume soon

  • Feb 27, 02:45 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 02:41 PM (IST)

    External Affairs Ministry will brief media at 3.15 pm, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

  • Feb 27, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Air India is avoiding Pakistani airspace routes with immediate effect, news agency ANI has reported.

  • Feb 27, 02:28 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Entire airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed

    Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh have been closed, PTI has reported.

    The move to close the airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 02:09 PM (IST)

    China’s Foreign Ministry today said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing. (Reuters)

  • Feb 27, 02:01 PM (IST)

    Pakistan’s Information Ministry had posted a tweet claiming that an IAF pilot has been arrested. The tweet also includes a video which Moneycontrol has not been able to independently verify.

    The video was subsequently deleted.

  • Feb 27, 01:56 PM (IST)

    "I remember when the United States' Navy Seals had conducted an operation in Abbottabad to take away Osama Bin Laden... can't we also do that? This used to be mere idea, a wish. There was a lot of frustration and dejection, but today even doing that is possible," Union Minister Arun Jaitley has said during a press conference.

  • Feb 27, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Moneycontrol’s Prince Thomas has reported that international flights to and from India are now avoiding Pakistani airspace. Experts say it is possible as Pakistan airspace not big, but flights now need to have more fuel.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.