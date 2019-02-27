App
Feb 27, 2019 02:41 PM IST

LIVE: Pakistan claims to have arrested 2 IAF pilots, says 1 is in hospital

Live updates of the developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot. Pakistani jets violated Indian air space in J&K's Nowshera sector but were pushed back by Indian aircraft on air patrol.

highlights

  • Feb 27, 01:18 PM (IST)

  • Feb 27, 02:45 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 02:41 PM (IST)

    External Affairs Ministry will brief media at 3.15 pm, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

  • Feb 27, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Air India is avoiding Pakistani airspace routes with immediate effect, news agency ANI has reported.

  • Feb 27, 02:28 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Entire airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed

    Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh have been closed, PTI has reported.

    The move to close the airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 02:09 PM (IST)

    China’s Foreign Ministry today said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing. (Reuters)

  • Feb 27, 02:01 PM (IST)

    Pakistan’s Information Ministry had posted a tweet claiming that an IAF pilot has been arrested. The tweet also includes a video which Moneycontrol has not been able to independently verify.

    The video was subsequently deleted.

  • Feb 27, 01:56 PM (IST)

    "I remember when the United States' Navy Seals had conducted an operation in Abbottabad to take away Osama Bin Laden... can't we also do that? This used to be mere idea, a wish. There was a lot of frustration and dejection, but today even doing that is possible," Union Minister Arun Jaitley has said during a press conference.

  • Feb 27, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Moneycontrol’s Prince Thomas has reported that international flights to and from India are now avoiding Pakistani airspace. Experts say it is possible as Pakistan airspace not big, but flights now need to have more fuel.

  • Feb 27, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Pakistan’s DG ISPR Maj Gen. Asif Ghafoor has said that it had “no engagement with” the IAF helicopter crash in Budgam.

  • Feb 27, 01:37 PM (IST)

    Pakistan engaged six targets across the LoC from within the Pakistani airspace. We had decided that we will not hit any military targets in India. Also, no human life should be lost, no collateral damage: DG ISPR Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor has claimed during a press conference.

  • Feb 27, 01:35 PM (IST)

    Moneycontrol’s Prince Thomas has reported that the New Delhi airport has not shut down its commercial operations.

  • Feb 27, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Taliban warns India, Pakistan clashes will impact Afghan peace process

    The Taliban today warned that ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan would impact the Afghan peace process and told India to refrain from further military action, Reuters has reported.

    “The continuation of such conflict will affect the Afghanistan peace process,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement. (Reuters)

  • Feb 27, 01:05 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a security meeting, reports suggest.

  • Feb 27, 01:01 PM (IST)

    India has denied Pakistan's claim of shooting down two IAF aircraft and arresting one pilot. News18 has quoted IAF as saying that all pilots have been "accounted for".

    An official statement from IAF is awaited.

  • Feb 27, 12:54 PM (IST)

    The Indian Air Force is likely to issue a detailed public statement shortly.

  • Feb 27, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Cross-border breach by Pakistan comes ahead of its Nuclear Command Authority meet scheduled for later today. The meeting will be chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

  • Feb 27, 12:46 PM (IST)

    Sources told News18 that Home Minister Rajnath Singh has met all paramilitary DGs. Singh was briefed about the border situation. He gave specific instructions to all DGs for complete preparedness at the border and full strength deployment. Instructions were also given for safeguarding civilians and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) in case of any emergency.

  • Feb 27, 12:43 PM (IST)

    There is no confirmation of an IAF pilot being arrested by Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Reports suggest that the Indian Air Force is now in the highest state of alert. IAF jets are in high state of readiness and can take off in two minutes.

    Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are also at the highest state of readiness, television reports add.

  • Feb 27, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Pakistan has also shut down domestic and international commercial flights from airports in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

  • Feb 27, 12:35 PM (IST)

    United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in the subcontinent and has called for "maximum restraint" by both countries, reports suggest.

  • Feb 27, 12:32 PM (IST)

    UPDATE | It is now being reported that the crash in Budgam was an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, not a fighter jet.

  • Feb 27, 12:32 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 12:28 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | High-level meeting is underway. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is also present is in the meeting, News18 has reported.

