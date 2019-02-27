LIVE: Pakistan claims to have arrested 2 IAF pilots, says 1 is in hospital

Live now
Feb 27, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
External Affairs Ministry will brief media at 3.15 pm, CNBC-TV18 has reported.
Air India is avoiding Pakistani airspace routes with immediate effect, news agency ANI has reported.
Entire airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh have been closed, PTI has reported.
The move to close the airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.
China’s Foreign Ministry today said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing. (Reuters)
Tension escalates a day after IAF air strike: Here's what has happened so far
Tension escalated along the India-Pakistan border after an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district on February 27, a day after the air strike on terror bases in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Information Ministry had posted a tweet claiming that an IAF pilot has been arrested. The tweet also includes a video which Moneycontrol has not been able to independently verify.
The video was subsequently deleted.
"I remember when the United States' Navy Seals had conducted an operation in Abbottabad to take away Osama Bin Laden... can't we also do that? This used to be mere idea, a wish. There was a lot of frustration and dejection, but today even doing that is possible," Union Minister Arun Jaitley has said during a press conference.
Moneycontrol’s Prince Thomas has reported that international flights to and from India are now avoiding Pakistani airspace. Experts say it is possible as Pakistan airspace not big, but flights now need to have more fuel.
Pakistan’s DG ISPR Maj Gen. Asif Ghafoor has said that it had “no engagement with” the IAF helicopter crash in Budgam.
Pakistan engaged six targets across the LoC from within the Pakistani airspace. We had decided that we will not hit any military targets in India. Also, no human life should be lost, no collateral damage: DG ISPR Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor has claimed during a press conference.
Moneycontrol’s Prince Thomas has reported that the New Delhi airport has not shut down its commercial operations.
Army, BSF troops along IB, LoC put on highest degree of alertness: Officials
Authorities have ordered temporary closure of educational institutions in a 5-km radius along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Wednesday amid mounting tensions between the two countries, following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 and an Indian air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday.
Taliban warns India, Pakistan clashes will impact Afghan peace process
The Taliban today warned that ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan would impact the Afghan peace process and told India to refrain from further military action, Reuters has reported.
“The continuation of such conflict will affect the Afghanistan peace process,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement. (Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a security meeting, reports suggest.
India has denied Pakistan's claim of shooting down two IAF aircraft and arresting one pilot. News18 has quoted IAF as saying that all pilots have been "accounted for".
An official statement from IAF is awaited.
The Indian Air Force is likely to issue a detailed public statement shortly.
Cross-border breach by Pakistan comes ahead of its Nuclear Command Authority meet scheduled for later today. The meeting will be chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Sources told News18 that Home Minister Rajnath Singh has met all paramilitary DGs. Singh was briefed about the border situation. He gave specific instructions to all DGs for complete preparedness at the border and full strength deployment. Instructions were also given for safeguarding civilians and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) in case of any emergency.
There is no confirmation of an IAF pilot being arrested by Pakistan.
Reports suggest that the Indian Air Force is now in the highest state of alert. IAF jets are in high state of readiness and can take off in two minutes.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are also at the highest state of readiness, television reports add.
Pakistan has also shut down domestic and international commercial flights from airports in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot.
Airports near Pakistan border on high alert, civilian air traffic suspended
Airports in Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot and Leh were closed for civilian air traffic amid escalation of cross-Line of Control shelling between armies of India and Pakistan.
United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in the subcontinent and has called for "maximum restraint" by both countries, reports suggest.
UPDATE | It is now being reported that the crash in Budgam was an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, not a fighter jet.
JUST IN | High-level meeting is underway. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is also present is in the meeting, News18 has reported.