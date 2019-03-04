LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector, India retaliates

Live now
Mar 04, 2019
Pakistan may soon take 'action' against Masood Azhar: PTI report
Handwara encounter update
PM Modi solely responsible for delay in arrival of Rafale jets: Congress
Abhinandan went through mental harassment in Pakistan
Nirmala Sitharaman meets Abhinandan Varthaman
Indian pilot not released under 'any pressure': Pak
UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India in outrage over Pulwama attack
Meaning of Abhinandan will change now: PM Modi
Pak PM was in Lahore to ensure 'smooth' handing over of IAF pilot
It's good to be back: Wg Cdr Abhinandan
Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home: What's next for India's hero?
Three security personnel killed in encounter with militants in Kupwara
IAF hero's parents get standing ovation in flight
Defence forces to remain on high alert despite IAF pilot’s return: Report
Every Indian proud of Wg Cdr Abhinandan: PM Modi at rally
Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father
Pak ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air
Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan
China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post today
Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Akhnoor sector at 3.00 am today. The Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped at 6.30 am, ANI has reported.
The Pakistan government in order to de-escalate the tensions with India, has decided to launch a crackdown on terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, according to a top government source while a media report said yesterday that Islamabad may even withdraw its opposition to the move to list him as global terrorist in the UN Security Council.
"The government has decided in principle to launch crackdown on the leadership of the JeM (Azhar)," the source told news agency PTI. He said the action against JeM in the country is "expected any time soon".
"In order to de-escalate the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Imran Khan government has planned action against the JeM," the source said.
"This will be another significant move of the Imran Khan government to de-escalate tensions after handing over the captured Indian pilot to his country," he said. (PTI)
Arun Jaitley attacks Congress, Opposition; says they have a “lot to learn”
Union Minister Arun Jaitley today lashed out at the Congress for “creating a divide in India’s political opinion.”
Referring to pre-emptive air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a JeM terror camp in Balakot, Jaitley said, “whole of India was speaking in one voice. Public opinion overwhelmingly supported the Government’s decision and the Air Force’s execution.”
“However, like its other friends in the Opposition, the Congress Party refuses to learn. After initial show of support for our Air Force, it tried to create a divide in India’s political opinion. From the Congress and its friends, we have witnessed three recent statements,” Jaitley said.
Jaitley also said in a blog post: “In a meeting of the 21 Opposition Parties, a resolution was passed, accusing the Prime Minister of politicizing the Pulwama and Balakot incidents. The Government had twice taken the Leaders of Opposition parties into confidence. No evidence of politicization was given. The statement was inappropriate. It gave a handle to the enemy.”
Armed forces quelling terror, oppn seeking proof of their bravery: PM Narendra Modi
The statements made by the opposition parties after the preemptive air strike on terror camps have made only people of Pakistan happy, he claimed.
"Now India doesn't sit quiet on the martyrdom of its soldiers... it takes revenge of it," says PM Modi at a rally in Patna.
PM Modi in Patna: When our forces are handling situations at border... at this time what are some people inside our country doing? When they need to condemn terrorism together, 21 parties came together to pass a resolution against it. No one will forgive them for that. Earlier, they used to ask evidence for surgical strike, now they have started asking evidence for air strike. Why do they want to discourage our armed forces?
Entire country stands with families of martyrs: PM Modi
The entire country is standing with the families of the martyrs, says PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had congratulated PM Modi and the government "who forced Pakistan to release Wing Commander Abhinandan".
Severing cricketing ties with nations not our domain: ICC tells BCCI
The International Cricket Council has turned down the BCCI's request to sever ties with countries from which "terrorism emanates", saying the ICC has no role to play in matters like these.
Handwara encounter update: Two terrorists have been killed. Five security personnel have lost their lives in the encounter which has been going on for the last three days. The operation is still in progress, ANI has reported.
NEWS FLASH: One more CRPF personnel has succumbed to injuries sustained yesterday during the encounter in Handwara, news agency ANI has reported.
PM Modi solely responsible for delay in arrival of Rafale jets: Congress
The Congress yesterday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the country witnessed his "monologue, fake bravado and narcissistic lies", as Rahul Gandhi accused him of being "solely responsible" for the delay in arrival of Rafale jets.
"Dear PM, Have you no shame at all? YOU stole 30,000 Crore and gave it to your friend Anil. YOU are solely responsible for the delay in the arrival of the RAFALE jets.
"YOU are WHY brave IAF pilots like Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, are risking their lives flying outdated jets," Gandhi said on Twitter.
The response came after PM Modi said the country was feeling the absence of Rafale and results would have been different if India had the fighter jets as he attacked the Congress for its tirade against his government over the aircraft deal. (PTI)
Abhinandan Varthaman is mentally strong and remains in high spirits despite the mental harassment he suffered in Pakistan, official sources told PTI.
ISI Colonel Salim Qari and Jaish trainer Maulana Moin killed in Balakot airstrike, reports News18.
School children pose as they celebrate the release of IAF pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan, during a ceremony inside a school in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
KV-NAL in Bengaluru basked in the glory of having the most valorous student, for whose safety the entire country prayed in unison.
While everyone in the school heaved a sigh of relief with the news about Abhinandan's safe return, his alma mater Kendriya Vidyalaya (NAL) proudly displayed Abhinandan's picture just at the entrance of the school. (PTI)
Read the full story here.
Abhinandan went through mental harassment in Pakistan
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has informed that though he was not physically tortured by the Pakistanis; he went through a lot of mental harassment, reports ANI citing sources.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and conveyed to him that the entire nation is proud of his courage and determination, officials said. During the meeting at a medical facility of the Indian Air Force, Varthaman is understood to have explained to Sitharaman details about his nearly 60 hour stay in Pakistan. (PTI)
Supporters of BJP wear masks of IAF pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman and PM Narendra Modi ride their motorbikes during a rally to celebrate after Abhinandan was released by Pakistan, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman underwent a series of medical tests as part of a "cooling down" process, officials said. Early on March 2 morning, Varthaman met his immediate family members as well as several top officials of the Indian Air Force, they said. (PTI)
Resolution submitted in Pak parliament to endorse PM Imran Khan for Nobel Peace Prize
A resolution was submitted in Pakistan Parliament on Saturday to endorse Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize due to his efforts to de-escalate recent tension with India.
The resolution stated that Khan's decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India.
According to the resolution, Khan acted responsibly in the current tension and "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize".(PTI)