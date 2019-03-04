App
Mar 04, 2019 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector, India retaliates

Live updates of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

highlights

  • Mar 04, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Pakistan violated ceasefire in Akhnoor sector at 3.00 am today. The Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped at 6.30 am, ANI has reported.

  • Mar 04, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Pakistan may soon take 'action' against Masood Azhar: PTI report

    The Pakistan government in order to de-escalate the tensions with India, has decided to launch a crackdown on terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, according to a top government source while a media report said yesterday that Islamabad may even withdraw its opposition to the move to list him as global terrorist in the UN Security Council.

    "The government has decided in principle to launch crackdown on the leadership of the JeM (Azhar)," the source told news agency PTI. He said the action against JeM in the country is "expected any time soon".

    "In order to de-escalate the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Imran Khan government has planned action against the JeM," the source said.

    "This will be another significant move of the Imran Khan government to de-escalate tensions after handing over the captured Indian pilot to his country," he said. (PTI)

  • Mar 03, 07:52 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 06:17 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley attacks Congress, Opposition; says they have a “lot to learn”
     

    Union Minister Arun Jaitley today lashed out at the Congress for “creating a divide in India’s political opinion.”

    Referring to pre-emptive air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a JeM terror camp in Balakot, Jaitley said, “whole of India was speaking in one voice. Public opinion overwhelmingly supported the Government’s decision and the Air Force’s execution.”

    “However, like its other friends in the Opposition, the Congress Party refuses to learn. After initial show of support for our Air Force, it tried to create a divide in India’s political opinion. From the Congress and its friends, we have witnessed three recent statements,” Jaitley said.

    Jaitley also said in a blog post: “In a meeting of the 21 Opposition Parties, a resolution was passed, accusing the Prime Minister of politicizing the Pulwama and Balakot incidents. The Government had twice taken the Leaders of Opposition parties into confidence. No evidence of politicization was given. The statement was inappropriate. It gave a handle to the enemy.”

  • Mar 03, 04:23 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 02:51 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 02:27 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 02:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 01:42 PM (IST)

    "Now India doesn't sit quiet on the martyrdom of its soldiers... it takes revenge of it," says PM Modi at a rally in Patna.  

  • Mar 03, 01:41 PM (IST)

    PM Modi in Patna:  When our forces are handling situations at border... at this time what are some people inside our country doing? When they need to condemn terrorism together, 21 parties came together to pass a resolution against it. No one will forgive them for that. Earlier, they used to ask evidence for surgical strike, now they have started asking evidence for air strike. Why do they want to discourage our armed forces?

  • Mar 03, 01:15 PM (IST)

    Entire country stands with families of martyrs: PM Modi 

    The entire country is standing with the families of the martyrs, says PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had congratulated PM Modi and the government "who forced Pakistan to release Wing Commander Abhinandan". 

  • Mar 03, 11:43 AM (IST)

    Handwara encounter update: Two terrorists have been killed. Five security personnel have lost their lives in the encounter which has been going on for the last three days. The operation is still in progress, ANI has reported.

  • Mar 03, 11:27 AM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 10:08 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: One more CRPF personnel has succumbed to injuries sustained yesterday during the encounter in Handwara, news agency ANI has reported.

  • Mar 03, 08:14 AM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 07:59 AM (IST)

    PM Modi solely responsible for delay in arrival of Rafale jets: Congress

    The Congress yesterday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the country witnessed his "monologue, fake bravado and narcissistic lies", as Rahul Gandhi accused him of being "solely responsible" for the delay in arrival of Rafale jets.

    "Dear PM, Have you no shame at all? YOU stole 30,000 Crore and gave it to your friend Anil. YOU are solely responsible for the delay in the arrival of the RAFALE jets. 

    "YOU are WHY brave IAF pilots like Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, are risking their lives flying outdated jets," Gandhi said on Twitter.

    The response came after PM Modi said the country was feeling the absence of Rafale and results would have been different if India had the fighter jets as he attacked the Congress for its tirade against his government over the aircraft deal. (PTI)

  • Mar 02, 09:25 PM (IST)
  • Mar 02, 08:52 PM (IST)

    Abhinandan Varthaman is mentally strong and remains in high spirits despite the mental harassment he suffered in Pakistan, official sources told PTI.
     

  • Mar 02, 08:39 PM (IST)

    ISI Colonel Salim Qari and Jaish trainer Maulana Moin killed in Balakot airstrike, reports News18. 

  • Mar 02, 07:48 PM (IST)

    School children pose as they celebrate the release of IAF pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan, during a ceremony inside a school in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)

  • Mar 02, 07:06 PM (IST)

    KV-NAL in Bengaluru basked in the glory of having the most valorous student, for whose safety the entire country prayed in unison.

    While everyone in the school heaved a sigh of relief with the news about Abhinandan's safe return, his alma mater Kendriya Vidyalaya (NAL) proudly displayed Abhinandan's picture just at the entrance of the school. (PTI)

    Read the full story here. 

  • Mar 02, 06:22 PM (IST)

    Abhinandan went through mental harassment in Pakistan

    Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has informed that though he was not physically tortured by the Pakistanis; he went through a lot of mental harassment, reports ANI citing sources. 

  • Mar 02, 05:16 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and conveyed to him that the entire nation is proud of his courage and determination, officials said. During the meeting at a medical facility of the Indian Air Force, Varthaman is understood to have explained to Sitharaman details about his nearly 60 hour stay in Pakistan. (PTI)

  • Mar 02, 04:51 PM (IST)

    Supporters of BJP wear masks of IAF pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman and PM Narendra Modi ride their motorbikes during a rally to celebrate after Abhinandan was released by Pakistan, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

  • Mar 02, 04:35 PM (IST)

    Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman underwent a series of medical tests as part of a "cooling down" process, officials said. Early on March 2 morning, Varthaman met his immediate family members as well as several top officials of the Indian Air Force, they said. (PTI)

  • Mar 02, 04:20 PM (IST)
  • Mar 02, 04:15 PM (IST)

    Resolution submitted in Pak parliament to endorse PM Imran Khan for Nobel Peace Prize

    A resolution was submitted in Pakistan Parliament on Saturday to endorse Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize due to his efforts to de-escalate recent tension with India.
    The resolution stated that Khan's decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan ​Varthaman has de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India.
    According to the resolution, Khan acted responsibly in the current tension and "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize".(PTI)

