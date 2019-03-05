LIVE | Pakistan's Interior Ministry bans Hafiz Saeed’s JuD and its subsidiary FIF

Statement by the Indian Air Force

On 27 Feb 2019 morning, our Air Defence system was on full alert. A build-up of PAF aircraft on their (Pakistan) side of the LoC was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary.



In their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively. From IAF, Mirage-2000, Su-30 and MiG-21 Bison aircraft were involved in the engagement. PAF aircraft were forced to withdraw in hurry, which is evident from large missed distances of weapons dropped by them.



During combat, the use of F-16 by PAF and multiple launches of AMRAAM were conclusively observed. Prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile. Parts of the missile fell in the area east of Rajouri in J&K, injuring a civilian on ground.



A detailed report in this regard has already been released by IAF. All the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely. The false claim by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover-up for loss of its own aircraft.

– ANI