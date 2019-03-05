LIVE | Pakistan's Interior Ministry bans Hafiz Saeed’s JuD and its subsidiary FIF

Live now
Mar 05, 2019 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
US seeks information on Pakistan's potential misuse of F-16s: Report
Pakistan may soon take 'action' against Masood Azhar: PTI report
Handwara encounter update
PM Modi solely responsible for delay in arrival of Rafale jets: Congress
Abhinandan went through mental harassment in Pakistan
Nirmala Sitharaman meets Abhinandan Varthaman
Indian pilot not released under 'any pressure': Pak
UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India in outrage over Pulwama attack
Meaning of Abhinandan will change now: PM Modi
Pak PM was in Lahore to ensure 'smooth' handing over of IAF pilot
It's good to be back: Wg Cdr Abhinandan
Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home: What's next for India's hero?
Three security personnel killed in encounter with militants in Kupwara
IAF hero's parents get standing ovation in flight
Defence forces to remain on high alert despite IAF pilot’s return: Report
Every Indian proud of Wg Cdr Abhinandan: PM Modi at rally
Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father
Pak ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air
Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan
China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post today
Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Statement by the Indian Air Force
On 27 Feb 2019 morning, our Air Defence system was on full alert. A build-up of PAF aircraft on their (Pakistan) side of the LoC was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary.
In their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively. From IAF, Mirage-2000, Su-30 and MiG-21 Bison aircraft were involved in the engagement. PAF aircraft were forced to withdraw in hurry, which is evident from large missed distances of weapons dropped by them.
During combat, the use of F-16 by PAF and multiple launches of AMRAAM were conclusively observed. Prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile. Parts of the missile fell in the area east of Rajouri in J&K, injuring a civilian on ground.
A detailed report in this regard has already been released by IAF. All the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely. The false claim by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover-up for loss of its own aircraft.
– ANI
The acting Indian High Commissioner was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today by Dr Mohammad Faisal, Director General South Asia & SAARC and the following was conveyed: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India will be returning to New Delhi, after completion of consultations in Islamabad. The Pakistan delegation will visit New Delhi on March 14, 2019, followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation to Islamabad on March 28, 2019, to discuss the draft agreement on Kartarpur corridor.
– CNN News18
After India confirms Kartapur talks on track, Pakistan says its delegation will be visiting India on March 14 for the talks; High Commissioner to India will be returning to New Delhi after completion of consultations in Islamabad, CNN News 18 has reported.
NSA Ajit Doval speaks to US counterpart John Bolton on the issue of air strikes on Pakistan. The US has agreed with the Indian stand and also wants terror camps to be removed. The US has assured full cooperation to India, CNN News 18 has reported.
An Army jawan has ben injured in ceasefire violation at Kalal Forward Post in Nowshera sector, Jammu and Kashmir; CNN News18 has reported. He has been shifted to 166 Army hospital Satwari, Jammu. Firing is going on in Noweshara. This is the fourth ceasefire violation today.
JUST IN | Top Pakistan government sources have told CNN News 18 that JeM chief Masood Azhar is likely to be arrested. Orders expected to be signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan later today evening.
Pakistan Supreme Court bars private channels from airing Indian films, TV shows
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday barred private channels from airing Indian films and television shows, amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the Pulwama terror attack.
Pakistan Minister Sherhiyar Afridi and Home Secretary said at a press briefing: Pakistan arrested 44 people belonging to different banned organizations. Mufti Abdul Rauf and Hamad Azhar also arrested. Hamad Azhar is the brother of Masood Azhar. Both names were included in the Indian dossier.
"We have told them (Pakistan), if they don't improve, they know what will happen to them," PM Modi has said at a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.
India gave a befitting reply by entering terrorists’ den: PM Modi
One Congress leader has said that the Pulwama terror attack was an “accident”. This shows the mentality of Congress leaders. Congress leaders are finding peace lovers in these terrorists: PM Modi has said at a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh
India has shared with US evidence of use of F-16 jet by Pakistan during retaliatory aerial combat, official sources have told news agency PTI.
Pak Navy claims it thwarted Indian submarine from entering its waters
The Pakistan Navy has claimed it thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter the country's territorial waters on March 4.
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district at 11.30 am today.
Two militants have been killed in the Tral encounter. Search operation are going on.
One militant killed in Tral encounter so far. The operation is still going on.
US trying to find common ground between India and Pakistan: Pompeo
The United States is trying to find a common ground between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, describing Kashmir as a long-standing battle between the two South Asian neighbours. (PTI)
Just In | Encounter on between militants and security forces at Reshipora Tral in Pulwama, News18 has reported. Cordon and search operation underway.
JeM chief Masood Azhar alive: Pak Punjab Minister for Information and Culture
The Provincial Minister of Information and Culture for Pakistani Punjab, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, has said that JeM chief Masood Azhar is alive. Rumours and speculations regarding the death of the terror outfit's leader were doing the rounds since yesterday.
Congress’ RPN Singh: The way the Indian Air Force (IAF) has given a befitting reply to Pakistan is beyond words. We never raised fingers against our jawans. We stand with them. BJP President (Amit Shah) is playing politics over it. He (Amit Shah) is saying that 250 terrorists were killed. Different numbers are being given by various BJP leaders. Why is the prime minister not coming clear on it?
After Digvijay Singh, Kapil Sibal demands proof of IAF strike on Jaish camp
"Modi ji must answer as the international media like New York Times, Washington Post, London-based Jane Information group, Daily Telegraph, the Guardian and Reuters, are reporting that there is no proof of militant losses at Balakot in Pakistan," Sibal said.