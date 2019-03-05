App
Mar 05, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother, among 44 others, taken into preventive custody, says Pakistan

Live updates of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

highlights

  • Mar 05, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Pakistan Minister Sherhiyar Afridi and Home Secretary said at a press briefing: Pakistan arrested 44 people belonging to different banned organizations. Mufti Abdul Rauf and Hamad Azhar also arrested. Hamad Azhar is the brother of Masood Azhar. Both names were included in the Indian dossier. 

  • Mar 05, 04:43 PM (IST)

    "We have told them (Pakistan), if they don't improve, they know what will happen to them," PM Modi has said at a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

  • Mar 05, 04:38 PM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 04:37 PM (IST)

    India gave a befitting reply by entering terrorists’ den: PM Modi

  • Mar 05, 04:35 PM (IST)

    One Congress leader has said that the Pulwama terror attack was an “accident”. This shows the mentality of Congress leaders. Congress leaders are finding peace lovers in these terrorists: PM Modi has said at a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

  • Mar 05, 04:04 PM (IST)

    India has shared with US evidence of use of F-16 jet by Pakistan during retaliatory aerial combat, official sources have told news agency PTI.

  • Mar 05, 02:03 PM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district at 11.30 am today.

  • Mar 05, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Two militants have been killed in the Tral encounter. Search operation are going on.

  • Mar 05, 10:17 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 08:00 AM (IST)

    One militant killed in Tral encounter so far. The operation is still going on.

  • Mar 05, 07:58 AM (IST)

    US trying to find common ground between India and Pakistan: Pompeo

    The United States is trying to find a common ground between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, describing Kashmir as a long-standing battle between the two South Asian neighbours. (PTI)

  • Mar 04, 09:35 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 08:37 PM (IST)

    Just In | Encounter on between militants and security forces at Reshipora Tral in Pulwama, News18 has reported. Cordon and search operation underway.  

  • Mar 04, 08:29 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 07:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 05:32 PM (IST)

    JeM chief Masood Azhar alive: Pak Punjab Minister for Information and Culture 

    The Provincial Minister of Information and Culture for Pakistani Punjab, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, has said that JeM chief Masood Azhar is alive. Rumours and speculations regarding the death of the terror outfit's leader were doing the rounds since yesterday. 

  • Mar 04, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Congress’ RPN Singh: The way the Indian Air Force (IAF) has given a befitting reply to Pakistan is beyond words. We never raised fingers against our jawans. We stand with them. BJP President (Amit Shah) is playing politics over it. He (Amit Shah) is saying that 250 terrorists were killed. Different numbers are being given by various BJP leaders. Why is the prime minister not coming clear on it?

  • Mar 04, 02:13 PM (IST)

    US has sought information on Pakistan's potential misuse of the F-16 fighter jets, news agency PTI has reported.

  • Mar 04, 01:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 01:01 PM (IST)

    "We have got pieces of [Pakistan's] F-16 which we have shown," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said.

  • Mar 04, 12:42 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 12:37 PM (IST)

    IAF is not in a position to clarify the number of casualties. The government will clarify that. We do not count human casualties, we count what targets we have hit or not: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

  • Mar 04, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Rafale is likely to be inducted in the month of September (2019): Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

  • Mar 04, 12:31 PM (IST)

    If we had dropped bombs in the jungle, why would they respond: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa's reaction to question asked about the effectiveness of IAF’s air strike against JeM’s Balakot terror camp.

  • Mar 04, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Responding to a question on why the MiG-21 Bison was used against Pakistan’s F-16, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa has said that “MiG-21 Bison is capable, it has been upgraded, it has a better weapons system and a better radar. It is an upgraded aircraft.”

  • Mar 04, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa on Abhinandan returning to flying fighter jets: Does he (Abhinandan) fly again or not, depends on his medical fitness.

  • Mar 04, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa is taking questions at a press conference in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

