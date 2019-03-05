LIVE: 2 militants killed in Tral encounter, search operation going on

Not worthy of Nobel Peace Prize, says Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has sad that he is “not worthy” of the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace and human development in the subcontinent,” Khan tweeted today morning.

Earlier, a resolution was submitted in the Pakistan Parliament to endorse Khan for the prestigious prize.