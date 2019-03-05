LIVE: 1 militant killed in Tral encounter, operation still going on

Live now
Mar 05, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
US seeks information on Pakistan's potential misuse of F-16s: Report
Pakistan may soon take 'action' against Masood Azhar: PTI report
Handwara encounter update
PM Modi solely responsible for delay in arrival of Rafale jets: Congress
Abhinandan went through mental harassment in Pakistan
Nirmala Sitharaman meets Abhinandan Varthaman
Indian pilot not released under 'any pressure': Pak
UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India in outrage over Pulwama attack
Meaning of Abhinandan will change now: PM Modi
Pak PM was in Lahore to ensure 'smooth' handing over of IAF pilot
It's good to be back: Wg Cdr Abhinandan
Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman returns home: What's next for India's hero?
Three security personnel killed in encounter with militants in Kupwara
IAF hero's parents get standing ovation in flight
Defence forces to remain on high alert despite IAF pilot’s return: Report
Every Indian proud of Wg Cdr Abhinandan: PM Modi at rally
Abhinandan spoke like a true soldier: Father
Pak ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air
Pak Foreign Minister admits Masood Azhar is in Pakistan
China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post today
Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
One militant killed in Tral encounter so far. The operation is still going on.
US trying to find common ground between India and Pakistan: Pompeo
The United States is trying to find a common ground between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, describing Kashmir as a long-standing battle between the two South Asian neighbours. (PTI)
Just In | Encounter on between militants and security forces at Reshipora Tral in Pulwama, News18 has reported. Cordon and search operation underway.
JeM chief Masood Azhar alive: Pak Punjab Minister for Information and Culture
The Provincial Minister of Information and Culture for Pakistani Punjab, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, has said that JeM chief Masood Azhar is alive. Rumours and speculations regarding the death of the terror outfit's leader were doing the rounds since yesterday.
Congress’ RPN Singh: The way the Indian Air Force (IAF) has given a befitting reply to Pakistan is beyond words. We never raised fingers against our jawans. We stand with them. BJP President (Amit Shah) is playing politics over it. He (Amit Shah) is saying that 250 terrorists were killed. Different numbers are being given by various BJP leaders. Why is the prime minister not coming clear on it?
After Digvijay Singh, Kapil Sibal demands proof of IAF strike on Jaish camp
"Modi ji must answer as the international media like New York Times, Washington Post, London-based Jane Information group, Daily Telegraph, the Guardian and Reuters, are reporting that there is no proof of militant losses at Balakot in Pakistan," Sibal said.
US has sought information on Pakistan's potential misuse of the F-16 fighter jets, news agency PTI has reported.
"We have got pieces of [Pakistan's] F-16 which we have shown," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said.
IAF is not in a position to clarify the number of casualties. The government will clarify that. We do not count human casualties, we count what targets we have hit or not: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa
Rafale is likely to be inducted in the month of September (2019): Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa
If we had dropped bombs in the jungle, why would they respond: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa's reaction to question asked about the effectiveness of IAF’s air strike against JeM’s Balakot terror camp.
Responding to a question on why the MiG-21 Bison was used against Pakistan’s F-16, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa has said that “MiG-21 Bison is capable, it has been upgraded, it has a better weapons system and a better radar. It is an upgraded aircraft.”
Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa on Abhinandan returning to flying fighter jets: Does he (Abhinandan) fly again or not, depends on his medical fitness.
Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa is taking questions at a press conference in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Not worthy of Nobel Peace Prize, says Pakistani PM Imran Khan
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has sad that he is “not worthy” of the Nobel Peace Prize.
“I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace and human development in the subcontinent,” Khan tweeted today morning.
Earlier, a resolution was submitted in the Pakistan Parliament to endorse Khan for the prestigious prize.
Punjab state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has tweeted: "300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state."
More than 250 terrorists killed in IAF's Balakot air strike against JeM: Amit Shah
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah on March 3 claimed that more than 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 26, ANI has reported.
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Akhnoor sector at 3.00 am today. The Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped at 6.30 am, ANI has reported.
Pakistan may soon take 'action' against Masood Azhar: PTI report
The Pakistan government in order to de-escalate the tensions with India, has decided to launch a crackdown on terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, according to a top government source while a media report said yesterday that Islamabad may even withdraw its opposition to the move to list him as global terrorist in the UN Security Council.
"The government has decided in principle to launch crackdown on the leadership of the JeM (Azhar)," the source told news agency PTI. He said the action against JeM in the country is "expected any time soon".
"In order to de-escalate the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Imran Khan government has planned action against the JeM," the source said.
"This will be another significant move of the Imran Khan government to de-escalate tensions after handing over the captured Indian pilot to his country," he said. (PTI)
Arun Jaitley attacks Congress, Opposition; says they have a “lot to learn”
Union Minister Arun Jaitley today lashed out at the Congress for “creating a divide in India’s political opinion.”
Referring to pre-emptive air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a JeM terror camp in Balakot, Jaitley said, “whole of India was speaking in one voice. Public opinion overwhelmingly supported the Government’s decision and the Air Force’s execution.”
“However, like its other friends in the Opposition, the Congress Party refuses to learn. After initial show of support for our Air Force, it tried to create a divide in India’s political opinion. From the Congress and its friends, we have witnessed three recent statements,” Jaitley said.
Jaitley also said in a blog post: “In a meeting of the 21 Opposition Parties, a resolution was passed, accusing the Prime Minister of politicizing the Pulwama and Balakot incidents. The Government had twice taken the Leaders of Opposition parties into confidence. No evidence of politicization was given. The statement was inappropriate. It gave a handle to the enemy.”
Armed forces quelling terror, oppn seeking proof of their bravery: PM Narendra Modi
The statements made by the opposition parties after the preemptive air strike on terror camps have made only people of Pakistan happy, he claimed.