you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 05, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: 1 militant killed in Tral encounter, operation still going on

Live updates of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

highlights

  • Mar 05, 10:17 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 08:00 AM (IST)

    One militant killed in Tral encounter so far. The operation is still going on.

  • Mar 05, 07:58 AM (IST)

    US trying to find common ground between India and Pakistan: Pompeo

    The United States is trying to find a common ground between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, describing Kashmir as a long-standing battle between the two South Asian neighbours. (PTI)

  • Mar 04, 09:35 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 08:37 PM (IST)

    Just In | Encounter on between militants and security forces at Reshipora Tral in Pulwama, News18 has reported. Cordon and search operation underway.  

  • Mar 04, 08:29 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 07:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 05:32 PM (IST)

    JeM chief Masood Azhar alive: Pak Punjab Minister for Information and Culture 

    The Provincial Minister of Information and Culture for Pakistani Punjab, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, has said that JeM chief Masood Azhar is alive. Rumours and speculations regarding the death of the terror outfit's leader were doing the rounds since yesterday. 

  • Mar 04, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Congress’ RPN Singh: The way the Indian Air Force (IAF) has given a befitting reply to Pakistan is beyond words. We never raised fingers against our jawans. We stand with them. BJP President (Amit Shah) is playing politics over it. He (Amit Shah) is saying that 250 terrorists were killed. Different numbers are being given by various BJP leaders. Why is the prime minister not coming clear on it?

  • Mar 04, 02:13 PM (IST)

    US has sought information on Pakistan's potential misuse of the F-16 fighter jets, news agency PTI has reported.

  • Mar 04, 01:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 01:01 PM (IST)

    "We have got pieces of [Pakistan's] F-16 which we have shown," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said.

  • Mar 04, 12:42 PM (IST)
  • Mar 04, 12:37 PM (IST)

    IAF is not in a position to clarify the number of casualties. The government will clarify that. We do not count human casualties, we count what targets we have hit or not: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

  • Mar 04, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Rafale is likely to be inducted in the month of September (2019): Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

  • Mar 04, 12:31 PM (IST)

    If we had dropped bombs in the jungle, why would they respond: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa's reaction to question asked about the effectiveness of IAF’s air strike against JeM’s Balakot terror camp.

  • Mar 04, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Responding to a question on why the MiG-21 Bison was used against Pakistan’s F-16, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa has said that “MiG-21 Bison is capable, it has been upgraded, it has a better weapons system and a better radar. It is an upgraded aircraft.”

  • Mar 04, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa on Abhinandan returning to flying fighter jets: Does he (Abhinandan) fly again or not, depends on his medical fitness.

  • Mar 04, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa is taking questions at a press conference in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

  • Mar 04, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Not worthy of Nobel Peace Prize, says Pakistani PM Imran Khan

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has sad that he is “not worthy” of the Nobel Peace Prize.

    “I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace and human development in the subcontinent,” Khan tweeted today morning.

    Earlier, a resolution was submitted in the Pakistan Parliament to endorse Khan for the prestigious prize.

  • Mar 04, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Punjab state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has tweeted: "300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state."

  • Mar 04, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Pakistan violated ceasefire in Akhnoor sector at 3.00 am today. The Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped at 6.30 am, ANI has reported.

  • Mar 04, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Pakistan may soon take 'action' against Masood Azhar: PTI report

    The Pakistan government in order to de-escalate the tensions with India, has decided to launch a crackdown on terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, according to a top government source while a media report said yesterday that Islamabad may even withdraw its opposition to the move to list him as global terrorist in the UN Security Council.

    "The government has decided in principle to launch crackdown on the leadership of the JeM (Azhar)," the source told news agency PTI. He said the action against JeM in the country is "expected any time soon".

    "In order to de-escalate the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Imran Khan government has planned action against the JeM," the source said.

    "This will be another significant move of the Imran Khan government to de-escalate tensions after handing over the captured Indian pilot to his country," he said. (PTI)

  • Mar 03, 07:52 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 06:17 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley attacks Congress, Opposition; says they have a “lot to learn”
     

    Union Minister Arun Jaitley today lashed out at the Congress for “creating a divide in India’s political opinion.”

    Referring to pre-emptive air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a JeM terror camp in Balakot, Jaitley said, “whole of India was speaking in one voice. Public opinion overwhelmingly supported the Government’s decision and the Air Force’s execution.”

    “However, like its other friends in the Opposition, the Congress Party refuses to learn. After initial show of support for our Air Force, it tried to create a divide in India’s political opinion. From the Congress and its friends, we have witnessed three recent statements,” Jaitley said.

    Jaitley also said in a blog post: “In a meeting of the 21 Opposition Parties, a resolution was passed, accusing the Prime Minister of politicizing the Pulwama and Balakot incidents. The Government had twice taken the Leaders of Opposition parties into confidence. No evidence of politicization was given. The statement was inappropriate. It gave a handle to the enemy.”

  • Mar 03, 04:23 PM (IST)
