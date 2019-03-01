App
Mar 01, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE | India prepares to welcome IAF pilot Abhinandan; Pak says JeM chief in country, is unwell

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that IAF pilot Abhinandan will be released today

  • Mar 01, 09:55 AM (IST)

    IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post: Sources
    A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources told PTI.

  • Mar 01, 09:46 AM (IST)

    Just In | BSF in Punjab's Ferozepur has arrested an Indian national near border out post and seized a mobile phone with Pakistani SIM card, in use, from his possession. The number is added to eight Pakistani groups. Six other Pakistani phone numbers also retrieved from him. The man is from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

  • Mar 01, 09:41 AM (IST)

    Senators urge Trump to pursue peaceful resolution to India-Pak conflict

    Two influential American Senators have asked US President Donald Trump to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict between India and Pakistan and ensure that Islamabad does more against the terrorist groups.
    In a letter to Trump, Senators Jerry Moran from Kansas and Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire said that there is a urgency surrounding the dangerous situation between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

  • Mar 01, 09:31 AM (IST)

    Just In | Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be handed over to Indian High Commission in Islamabad today. Exact time of handing over is being worked out, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Pakistan government sources. Varthaman's will return to India from Pakistan via Wagah border.

  • Mar 01, 09:10 AM (IST)
  • Mar 01, 09:03 AM (IST)

    US again asks Pakistan to deny safe havens to terrorists

    The US has reaffirmed its demand that Pakistan abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny safe havens to terrorists and block their access to funds as it welcomed Islamabad's decision to release the captured Indian Air Force pilot.

  • Mar 01, 08:55 AM (IST)

    YouTube has removed 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat on Wednesday, on the request of the IT Ministry.

  • Mar 01, 08:36 AM (IST)

    Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
    One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
    Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district on Thursday evening, the officials said. (PTI)

  • Mar 01, 08:16 AM (IST)

    There are about 35 Indian passengers stranded at Lahore Railway Station, as Indo-Pak Samjhauta Express has been cancelled by the Indian Railways, reports News18.

  • Mar 01, 07:43 AM (IST)

    Parents of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman have left for Amritsar from Delhi airport. They had reached Delhi airport on Thursday night after Pakistan announced the repatriation of the IAF pilot in "gesture of peace", reports News18.

  • Mar 01, 07:40 AM (IST)

    The United States  welcomed Pakistan's decision to release captured Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, in their custody.

  • Feb 28, 11:00 PM (IST)

    Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi, conveys solidarity in fight against terrorism

    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin called PM Modi and expressed his condolences over Pulwama terror attack, News18 has reported. Putin also conveyed solidarity of the people of the Russian Federation with the people of India in the fight against terrorism. 
     

  • Feb 28, 10:11 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at cabinet briefing: Indian being a democracy respects the freedom of speech and expression of its citizens. I make an appeal to all social media platforms – in light of the situations prevailing these days, they are expected to curtail the circulation of videos that are designed to hurt the morale of this country.

    He also said that on February 27, the videos of the wounded pilot were being circulated on YouTube; and that he wrote to the social media channel to take those videos down. YouTube complied to the request. 

  • Feb 28, 10:02 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:57 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:56 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | UAE Crowne Prince Mohammed bin Zayed reaches out to the prime ministers of Indian and Pakistan. 

  • Feb 28, 08:38 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:30 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:18 PM (IST)

    Samjhauta Express cancelled from India: ANI

    Samjhauta Express has been cancelled from India with effect from March 3, 2019 till further notification, reports news agency ANI quoting the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways. 

  • Feb 28, 07:42 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 07:36 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 07:28 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 07:26 PM (IST)

    IAF presenting evidence. "We found AMRAAM debris east of Rajouri... AMRAAM is only found on Pakistani F16," says IAF. AMRAAM is an  Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile. 

  • Feb 28, 07:24 PM (IST)

    We have evidence that proves that IAF MiG 21 Bison downed an F16 and the F16 crashed on PoK side: IAF 

  • Feb 28, 07:19 PM (IST)

    Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF

    Fairly credible evidence that there was damage to camps and weapons of JeM and we hit the intended target. However, it will be premature to say the number of casualties and the number of deaths. We have got the effect that we desired: AVM RGK Kapoor 

  • Feb 28, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Our fight is with terrorism, till the time Pakistan supports terrorism, we are ready to target terrorist camps. In the last two days, at least 35 ceasefire violations have been reported, but we are giving befitting response: Indian Army. 

  • Feb 28, 07:15 PM (IST)

    Indian Navy says it assures of 'resolute, swift and strong' response when needed

    I can assure you of a resolute, swift and strong response by the Indian Navy when needed. We stand as one, with the Army and Air Force, to ensure the safety and security of the nation: Indian Navy.

