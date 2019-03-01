LIVE | India prepares to welcome IAF pilot Abhinandan; Pak says JeM chief in country, is unwell

Live now
Mar 01, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post today
Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Indo-Pak Conflict | How Geneva Conventions can be invoked to bring our IAF pilot back
The Geneva Conventions are a series of treaties concluded in Geneva between 1864 and 1949 for the purpose of ameliorating effects of war on soldiers and civilians
IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border post: Sources
A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources told PTI.
Just In | BSF in Punjab's Ferozepur has arrested an Indian national near border out post and seized a mobile phone with Pakistani SIM card, in use, from his possession. The number is added to eight Pakistani groups. Six other Pakistani phone numbers also retrieved from him. The man is from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
Senators urge Trump to pursue peaceful resolution to India-Pak conflict
Two influential American Senators have asked US President Donald Trump to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict between India and Pakistan and ensure that Islamabad does more against the terrorist groups.
In a letter to Trump, Senators Jerry Moran from Kansas and Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire said that there is a urgency surrounding the dangerous situation between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.
Just In | Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be handed over to Indian High Commission in Islamabad today. Exact time of handing over is being worked out, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Pakistan government sources. Varthaman's will return to India from Pakistan via Wagah border.
US again asks Pakistan to deny safe havens to terrorists
The US has reaffirmed its demand that Pakistan abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny safe havens to terrorists and block their access to funds as it welcomed Islamabad's decision to release the captured Indian Air Force pilot.
JeM resolved to continue 'holy war against India': Intelligence report
Citing the report, officials said the conference organised in Okara district in Pakistan on November 27, 2017 saw more than 2,000 participants showering praise on organisational activities of JeM and the role played by its chief Masood Azhar, the mastermind of February 14 Pulwama strike in Jammu & Kashmir, among other terror attacks in India.
YouTube has removed 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat on Wednesday, on the request of the IT Ministry.
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district on Thursday evening, the officials said. (PTI)
IT Ministry asks YouTube to remove video links of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman
Pakistan held Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on February 27 after fighter jets of both the nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes.
There are about 35 Indian passengers stranded at Lahore Railway Station, as Indo-Pak Samjhauta Express has been cancelled by the Indian Railways, reports News18.
Parents of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman have left for Amritsar from Delhi airport. They had reached Delhi airport on Thursday night after Pakistan announced the repatriation of the IAF pilot in "gesture of peace", reports News18.
The United States welcomed Pakistan's decision to release captured Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, in their custody.
Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi, conveys solidarity in fight against terrorism
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin called PM Modi and expressed his condolences over Pulwama terror attack, News18 has reported. Putin also conveyed solidarity of the people of the Russian Federation with the people of India in the fight against terrorism.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at cabinet briefing: Indian being a democracy respects the freedom of speech and expression of its citizens. I make an appeal to all social media platforms – in light of the situations prevailing these days, they are expected to curtail the circulation of videos that are designed to hurt the morale of this country.
He also said that on February 27, the videos of the wounded pilot were being circulated on YouTube; and that he wrote to the social media channel to take those videos down. YouTube complied to the request.
JUST IN | UAE Crowne Prince Mohammed bin Zayed reaches out to the prime ministers of Indian and Pakistan.
Samjhauta Express cancelled from India: ANI
Samjhauta Express has been cancelled from India with effect from March 3, 2019 till further notification, reports news agency ANI quoting the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways.
IAF presenting evidence. "We found AMRAAM debris east of Rajouri... AMRAAM is only found on Pakistani F16," says IAF. AMRAAM is an Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile.
We have evidence that proves that IAF MiG 21 Bison downed an F16 and the F16 crashed on PoK side: IAF
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
Fairly credible evidence that there was damage to camps and weapons of JeM and we hit the intended target. However, it will be premature to say the number of casualties and the number of deaths. We have got the effect that we desired: AVM RGK Kapoor
Our fight is with terrorism, till the time Pakistan supports terrorism, we are ready to target terrorist camps. In the last two days, at least 35 ceasefire violations have been reported, but we are giving befitting response: Indian Army.
Indian Navy says it assures of 'resolute, swift and strong' response when needed
I can assure you of a resolute, swift and strong response by the Indian Navy when needed. We stand as one, with the Army and Air Force, to ensure the safety and security of the nation: Indian Navy.