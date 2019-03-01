LIVE | India prepares to welcome IAF pilot Abhinandan; Pak says JeM chief in country, is unwell

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at cabinet briefing: Indian being a democracy respects the freedom of speech and expression of its citizens. I make an appeal to all social media platforms – in light of the situations prevailing these days, they are expected to curtail the circulation of videos that are designed to hurt the morale of this country.

He also said that on February 27, the videos of the wounded pilot were being circulated on YouTube; and that he wrote to the social media channel to take those videos down. YouTube complied to the request.