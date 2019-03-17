LIVE updates: Tributes pour in for Manohar Parrikar, Centre announces national mourning tomorrow

Live now
Mar 17, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Centre declares national mourning
Parrikar ji was respected and admired across party lines: Rahul Gandhi
Parrikar is survived by two children
Manohar Parrikar will be accorded a state funeral. The funeral is expected to happen tomorrow in Goa. The details are yet to be ascertained.
The Centre has announced national mourning on March 18 (tomorrow). Parrikar will be accorded a State funeral. The national flag will fly at half-mast in the National Capital and capitals of states and Union Territories.
PM Modi has said that “India will be eternally grateful” to Parrikar for his tenure as the Defence Minister. “When he was RM (Raksha Mantri), India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen,” PM Modi said on Twitter.
Describing Parrikar as the “builder of modern Goa”, PM Modi has said that “Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted: “Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”
Manohar Parrikar no more: Life and times of the former defense minister
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died on March 17 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer for over a year.
Manohar Parrikar: BJP's crisis man in Goa
Manohar Parrikar, who rose from a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to become the country's Defence Minister and also chief minister of Goa, enjoyed a man-next-door image in the politically-volatile coastal state.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Manohar Parrikar ji, Chief Minister of Goa. My heartfelt condolences to his family members..May his soul rest in peace.”
The Congress on its official Twitter handle said, “We condole the passing of former Union Minister & Chief Minister @manoharparrikar. We hope that his family finds strength in their moment of grief".
BJP has faced a huge loss with the demise of #ManoharParrikar Ji... Apart from being a party member, he was a really close friend of mine. He isn't with me today and I'm personally very pained by this. I am immediately leaving for Goa: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was a true fighter who despite battling cancer, worked tirelessly for the welfare of his people with a sense of duty & dignity. Condolences to his loved ones & family: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti
Extremely saddened to know about the sad demise of our beloved and stalwart leader Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji. His exemplary leadership will continue to inspire us and serve as a benchmark: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Extremely saddened at the news of passing away of Goa CM Sh Manohar Parrikar ji. A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage. Prayers with them
Parrikar ji was respected and admired across party lines: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief."
JUST IN | A condolence meet will be held by the Union Cabinet at 11.00 am tomorrow (March 18) for Parrikar.
Parrikar is survived by two children
Parrikar is survived by two children. He was a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2017. He was the Chief Minister of Goa for three terms from 2000 to 2005, 2012 to 2014 and 2017 until now.
The Goa CMO had said earlier today that Parrikar's health condition was extremely critical. The former Defence Minister's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days
BREAKING NEWS | Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has passed away at the age of 63 following a prolonged ailment. Parrikar’s demise was announced by President Ram Nath Kovind via Twitter.