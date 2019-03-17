LIVE updates: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar dies at 63 after prolonged illness

Live now
Mar 17, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Parrikar is survived by two children
The Goa CMO had said earlier today that Parrikar's health condition was extremely critical. The former Defence Minister's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days
JUST IN | Condolence meet will be held in the Union Cabinet at 11 am tomorrow for Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Parrikar is survived by two children
Parrikar is survived by two children. He was a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2017. He was the Chief Minister of Goa for three terms from 2000 to 2005, 2012 to 2014 and 2017 until now.
The Goa CMO had said earlier today that Parrikar's health condition was extremely critical. The former Defence Minister's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days
Goa Chief Minister died after a long battle with cancer on March 17. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet informed of his demise.