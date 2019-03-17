App
Mar 17, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE updates: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar dies at 63 after prolonged illness

Parrikar passed away at his residence in Goa after battling a serious pancreatic ailment. Earlier today, his office had informed that his condition was very critical

  • Mar 17, 08:27 PM (IST)
  • Mar 17, 08:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Condolence meet will be held in the Union Cabinet at 11 am tomorrow for Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

  • Mar 17, 08:26 PM (IST)
  • Mar 17, 08:25 PM (IST)

    Parrikar is survived by two children

    Parrikar is survived by two children. He was a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2017. He was the Chief Minister of Goa for three terms from 2000 to 2005, 2012 to 2014 and 2017 until now.

  • Mar 17, 08:22 PM (IST)

    The Goa CMO had said earlier today that Parrikar's health condition was extremely critical. The former Defence Minister's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days

  • Mar 17, 08:15 PM (IST)
  • Mar 17, 08:14 PM (IST)

    Goa Chief Minister died after a long battle with cancer on March 17. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet informed of his demise.

