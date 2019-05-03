Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: Bhubaneshwar Airport to resume operations at 1pm on May 4, confirms Ministry of Civil Aviation

Live now
May 03, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Cyclone Fani now weakening, says IMD
Cyclone Fani to hit Bengal early, coastal districts on high alert
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra
All flights cancelled in Kolkata Airport due to Cyclone Fani
Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur and monitor situation
Wind speed of 35 km/hr recorded at 9 AM: IMD
Will take two hours for landfall to be completed: Met dept
Disaster relief teams positioned
Fani to make landfall between 8-11 am
UPDATE: East Coast Railway
Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room helpline number now operational
Women in advanced stage of pregnancy shifted to hospitals in safer areas
Cyclone Fani sparks panic in Kolkata; mayor orders removal of hoardings
Andhra CM reviews preparedness
EVMs in Odisha to be shifted to safer locations
Several trains cancelled
'Yellow warning' in Odisha
'Extremely severe' Cyclone Fani to make landfall tomorrow
The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over Coastal Odisha moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of about 20 kmph in the last six hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 03rd May, 2019 over Coastal Odisha, about 60 km southwest of Balasore (Odisha) and 160 km southwest of Midnapore (West Bengal). (Image: Indian Meteorological Department)
Update: Cyclone Fani to move northwards towards West Bengal and the Northeast. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached for pre-positioning in Assam's Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Jorhat districts, the Times of India has reported.
Helicopters have been kept ready at Bagdogra and Purnea for quick deployment in Odisha and West Bengal, The Times of India quoted a Defence release as saying.
Update from CMO: Power restoration in Ganjam district to be completed tomorrow and effort been undertaken for other places on war footing. Restoration of roads has started and already completed in Ganjam & Gajapati districts.
JUST IN | Bhubaneshwar Airport to resume activity on May 4, 1 pm onwards, Ministry of Civil Aviation has said in a press release.
SN Pradhan, DG NDRF: As of now, three persons have lost their lives in the cyclone. The precautions that have been taken should be continued.
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu: Directed Civil Aviation Secretary to continuously monitor situation. DGCA will issue revised advisories to airlines as and when necessary. Taking all possible steps for passenger safety and to minimise inconvenience.
Indian Coast Guard Inspector General KR Suresh: So far, we have not received any reports about loss of life in the sea.
Cyclone Fani now weakening, says IMD
Cyclone Fani, the strongest storm to hit India since 2014, is weakening after barreling into Odisha, the chief of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an NDTV report.
Heavy rains, along with strong winds, will continue throughout the day in Odisha, where more a million people have been evacuated, K J Ramesh, Director General of the IMD said. "After making landfall this morning, cyclone Fani has started weakening and it's likely to enter Bangladesh by tomorrow evening," he said. "No cyclone ever had such a long duration in April."
Parts of UP to witness light rain, thunderstorm
Thunderstorm with light rain and gusty winds (20-30 Km/h) to occur over and adjoining areas of Barsana, Bharatpur, Mathura during the next 2 hours.
Cyclone Fani: Mamata Banerjee cancels rallies, asks people to stay indoors
The state government has sounded an alert to cope with the extremely severe cyclonic storm. "I will ask the people not to be scared and pay heed to any rumour.
JUST IN: In Kolkata, a special media briefing will be held by the Met Office at 1:30 pm. The weather department said Cyclone Fani is 380 km away from Kolkata and 350 km away from West Bengal. The eye of the cyclone has already crossed Puri.
Cyclone Fani to hit Bengal early, coastal districts on high alert
Landfall in Odisha occurred much ahead of time which is why the cyclone could reach West Bengal early, before midnight, at a speed of 80-100 kmph.
By Saturday evening, the cyclone will move towards Bangladesh. Districts of East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Bankura and North and South 24 Parganas are on alert as they could be majorly affected.
JUST IN: At least six people killed, villages submerged and trees uprooted in Puri, CNN News18 reported.
In a rally event in Karauli, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday. More than Rs 1000 crore was released to concerned governments yesterday in advance. NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force are working with administration. I assure the affected people that nation and the Centre are with them.
UPDATE: Indian Navy's P-8I and Dornier are being scheduled to be launched in the afternoon to undertake an aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation post-FANI crossing the coast.
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra
"Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, so, we have issued a de-warning. 3 districts in the state were impacted by heavy rainfall," Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD, Delhi, said.
"In the next 3 hours, Cyclone Fani is expected to weaken with a wind speed of 150-160 km per hour, subsequently it will weaken and move north-northeastwards. By evening, it may weaken into severe cyclonic storm over extreme northern part of Odisha," said Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD, Delhi.