Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: Bhubaneshwar Airport to resume operations at 1pm on May 4, confirms Ministry of Civil Aviation

Update: Cyclone Fani to move northwards towards West Bengal and the Northeast. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached for pre-positioning in Assam's Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Jorhat districts, the Times of India has reported.

Helicopters have been kept ready at Bagdogra and Purnea for quick deployment in Odisha and West Bengal, The Times of India quoted a Defence release as saying.