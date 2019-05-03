LIVE updates: Cyclone Fani has started weakening, says IMD; Kolkata airport to be shut, Mamata cancels rallies

Cyclone Fani now weakening, says IMD

Cyclone Fani, the strongest storm to hit India since 2014, is weakening after barreling into Odisha, the chief of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an NDTV report.

Heavy rains, along with strong winds, will continue throughout the day in Odisha, where more a million people have been evacuated, K J Ramesh, Director General of the IMD said. "After making landfall this morning, cyclone Fani has started weakening and it's likely to enter Bangladesh by tomorrow evening," he said. "No cyclone ever had such a long duration in April."