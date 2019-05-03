LIVE updates: Cyclone Fani has started weakening, says IMD; Kolkata airport to be shut, Mamata cancels rallies

Live now
May 03, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wind speed of 35 km/hr recorded at 9 AM: IMD
Will take two hours for landfall to be completed: Met dept
Disaster relief teams positioned
Fani to make landfall between 8-11 am
UPDATE: East Coast Railway
Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room helpline number now operational
Women in advanced stage of pregnancy shifted to hospitals in safer areas
Cyclone Fani sparks panic in Kolkata; mayor orders removal of hoardings
Andhra CM reviews preparedness
EVMs in Odisha to be shifted to safer locations
Several trains cancelled
'Yellow warning' in Odisha
'Extremely severe' Cyclone Fani to make landfall tomorrow
Indian Coast Guard Inspector General KR Suresh: So far, we have not received any reports about loss of life in the sea.
Cyclone Fani now weakening, says IMD
Cyclone Fani, the strongest storm to hit India since 2014, is weakening after barreling into Odisha, the chief of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an NDTV report.
Heavy rains, along with strong winds, will continue throughout the day in Odisha, where more a million people have been evacuated, K J Ramesh, Director General of the IMD said. "After making landfall this morning, cyclone Fani has started weakening and it's likely to enter Bangladesh by tomorrow evening," he said. "No cyclone ever had such a long duration in April."
Parts of UP to witness light rain, thunderstorm
Thunderstorm with light rain and gusty winds (20-30 Km/h) to occur over and adjoining areas of Barsana, Bharatpur, Mathura during the next 2 hours.
Cyclone Fani: Mamata Banerjee cancels rallies, asks people to stay indoors
The state government has sounded an alert to cope with the extremely severe cyclonic storm. "I will ask the people not to be scared and pay heed to any rumour.
JUST IN: In Kolkata, a special media briefing will be held by the Met Office at 1:30 pm. The weather department said Cyclone Fani is 380 km away from Kolkata and 350 km away from West Bengal. The eye of the cyclone has already crossed Puri.
Cyclone Fani to hit Bengal early, coastal districts on high alert
Landfall in Odisha occurred much ahead of time which is why the cyclone could reach West Bengal early, before midnight, at a speed of 80-100 kmph.
By Saturday evening, the cyclone will move towards Bangladesh. Districts of East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Bankura and North and South 24 Parganas are on alert as they could be majorly affected.
JUST IN: At least six people killed, villages submerged and trees uprooted in Puri, CNN News18 reported.
In a rally event in Karauli, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday. More than Rs 1000 crore was released to concerned governments yesterday in advance. NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force are working with administration. I assure the affected people that nation and the Centre are with them.
UPDATE: Indian Navy's P-8I and Dornier are being scheduled to be launched in the afternoon to undertake an aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation post-FANI crossing the coast.
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra
"Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, so, we have issued a de-warning. 3 districts in the state were impacted by heavy rainfall," Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD, Delhi, said.
"In the next 3 hours, Cyclone Fani is expected to weaken with a wind speed of 150-160 km per hour, subsequently it will weaken and move north-northeastwards. By evening, it may weaken into severe cyclonic storm over extreme northern part of Odisha," said Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD, Delhi.
Odisha: Several trees uprooted in Bhubaneswar as strong winds hit the region under the influence of CycloneFani
JUST IN | NDRF team deployed at Digha, West Bengal, evacuated total 132 people, including 52 children, from Dattapur and Tajpur. They have been taken to a shelter. (ANI)
No flights at Bhubaneswar airport today, all trains along Odisha coast cancelled
Aviation regulator DGCA announced that flights in and out of Bhubaneswar airport stand cancelled on Friday. Consequently, the operations of various domestic airlines have been affected.
Rough sea weather conditions in Bhadrak, Odisha
JUST IN: One person died due to the uprooting of trees in Sakhigopal area of Puri due to strong winds. Rainfall under the impact of Fani is around 150 mm in affected areas. (News18)
All flights cancelled in Kolkata Airport due to Cyclone Fani
Airport authorities have asked airlines to cancel domestic and international flights from 3:00 pm on May 3 to 8:30 am on May 4 due to cyclone Fani from the Kolkata Airport. Engineers and other emergency systems are on standby at the airport. While in Tripura, as of now there has been no impact of cyclone Fani to Agartala Airport and all flights are on schedule. (News18)
UPDATE: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani lay centered at 9:30 am near Lat. 19.80N and Long. 85.70E over Odisha coast close to Puri. The latest obversation indicates that the eye of the system has completely moved into land by 10:00 am, said IMD.
Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur and monitor situation
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur, near the coastal belt and monitor the situation herself, today and tomorrow. All her political campaigns for the two days have been cancelled.