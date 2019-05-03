App
May 03, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE updates: Cyclone Fani has started weakening, says IMD; Kolkata airport to be shut, Mamata cancels rallies

Live updates of Cyclone Fani. Nearly a million have been evacuated due to the "extremely severe" cyclonic storm

highlights

  • May 03, 03:04 PM (IST)

    Indian Coast Guard Inspector General KR Suresh: So far, we have not received any reports about loss of life in the sea.

  • May 03, 02:59 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 02:11 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Fani now weakening, says IMD

    Cyclone Fani, the strongest storm to hit India since 2014, is weakening after barreling into Odisha, the chief of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an NDTV report.

    Heavy rains, along with strong winds, will continue throughout the day in Odisha, where more a million people have been evacuated, K J Ramesh, Director General of the IMD said. "After making landfall this morning, cyclone Fani has started weakening and it's likely to enter Bangladesh by tomorrow evening," he said. "No cyclone ever had such a long duration in April."

  • May 03, 02:06 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 02:03 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 01:58 PM (IST)

    Parts of UP to witness light rain, thunderstorm

    Thunderstorm with light rain and gusty winds (20-30 Km/h) to occur over and adjoining areas of Barsana, Bharatpur, Mathura during the next 2 hours.

  • May 03, 01:47 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 01:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: In Kolkata, a special media briefing will be held by the Met Office at 1:30 pm. The weather department said Cyclone Fani is 380 km away from Kolkata and 350 km away from West Bengal. The eye of the cyclone has already crossed Puri. 

  • May 03, 01:32 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Fani to hit Bengal early, coastal districts on high alert

    Landfall in Odisha occurred much ahead of time which is why the cyclone could reach West Bengal early, before midnight, at a speed of 80-100 kmph.

    By Saturday evening, the cyclone will move towards Bangladesh. Districts of East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Bankura and North and South 24 Parganas are on alert as they could be majorly affected.

  • May 03, 01:30 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: At least six people killed, villages submerged and trees uprooted in Puri, CNN News18 reported.

  • May 03, 01:06 PM (IST)

    In a rally event in Karauli, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday. More than Rs 1000 crore was released to concerned governments yesterday in advance. NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force are working with administration. I assure the affected people that nation and the Centre are with them.

  • May 03, 12:48 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 12:28 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 12:13 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: Indian Navy's P-8I and Dornier are being scheduled to be launched in the afternoon to undertake an aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation post-FANI crossing the coast.

  • May 03, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra

    "Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, so, we have issued a de-warning. 3 districts in the state were impacted by heavy rainfall," Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD, Delhi, said.

  • May 03, 11:57 AM (IST)

    "In the next 3 hours, Cyclone Fani is expected to weaken with a wind speed of 150-160 km per hour, subsequently it will weaken and move north-northeastwards. By evening, it may weaken into severe cyclonic storm over extreme northern part of Odisha," said Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD, Delhi.

  • May 03, 11:50 AM (IST)

    Odisha: Several trees uprooted in Bhubaneswar as strong winds hit the region under the influence of CycloneFani

    Odisha: Several trees uprooted in Bhubaneswar as strong winds hit the region under the influence of CycloneFani
  • May 03, 11:42 AM (IST)
  • May 03, 11:38 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | NDRF team deployed at Digha, West Bengal, evacuated total 132 people, including 52 children, from Dattapur and Tajpur. They have been taken to a shelter. (ANI)

  • May 03, 11:37 AM (IST)
  • May 03, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Rough sea weather conditions in Bhadrak, Odisha

    Rough sea weather conditions in Bhadrak, Odisha
  • May 03, 11:15 AM (IST)
  • May 03, 11:09 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: One person died due to the uprooting of trees in Sakhigopal area of Puri due to strong winds. Rainfall under the impact of Fani is around 150 mm in affected areas. (News18)

  • May 03, 11:02 AM (IST)

    All flights cancelled in Kolkata Airport due to Cyclone Fani

    Airport authorities have asked airlines to cancel domestic and international flights from 3:00 pm on May 3 to 8:30 am on May 4 due to cyclone Fani from the Kolkata Airport. Engineers and other emergency systems are on standby at the airport. While in Tripura, as of now there has been no impact of cyclone Fani to Agartala Airport and all flights are on schedule. (News18)

  • May 03, 10:49 AM (IST)

    UPDATE: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani lay centered at 9:30 am near Lat. 19.80N and Long. 85.70E over Odisha coast close to Puri. The latest obversation indicates that the eye of the system has completely moved into land by 10:00 am, said IMD.

  • May 03, 10:42 AM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur and monitor situation

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur, near the coastal belt and monitor the situation herself, today and tomorrow. All her political campaigns for the two days have been cancelled.

  • May 03, 10:40 AM (IST)
  • May 03, 10:34 AM (IST)
