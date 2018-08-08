LIVE updates: 2 dead, 30 injured at stampede outside Rajaji Hall 

Live now
Aug 08, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
2 killed, 30 injured in stampede at Rajaji Hall
Army called at Rajaji Hall to protect Karunanidhi's body
Stalin asks DMK supporters outside Rajaji Hall to be calm
Activist Traffic Ramaswamy may approach Supreme Court against Madras HC order
Nearly 60,000 cadres wait at Rajaji Hall to catch of glimpse of Kalaignar
Route map for Karunanidhi's funeral procession
Karunanidhi's coffin with epitaph written by him arrives at Rajaji Hall
Karunanidhi's funeral procession to leave Rajaji Hall at 4:30 pm
Karunanidhi's mortals shifted inside room at Rajaji Hall as crowd swells
MK Stalin pens moving poem for Kalaignar, asks why he did not tell him before going as always:
Tamil Nadu govt to not challenge Madras HC order in Supreme Court
Crowd gets unmanageable at Rajaji Hall: Report
DMK leader inspect site at Anna Memorial for Kaliagnar's resting place
Over 15,000 people gather at Rajaji Hall to pay tribute to Karunanidhi
Puducherry to observe 7 days mourning in wake of Karunanidhi's demise
DMK supporters continue to scale fence to get a glimpse of Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays last respect to ex-CM Karunanidhi
Crowd outside Rajaji Hall continue to create ruckus
Traffic in Chennai affected as Karunanidhi's supporters gather at Rajaji Hall
PM Modi arrives Chennai to pay tribute to ex-CM M Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu govt case as trial by media: Report
Supporters create ruckus outside Rajaji Hall: Report
Denial of space at Marina for Karunanidhi amounts to discrimination, says DMK's P Wilson
Tamil Nadu not in an urgency to get orders on Karunanidhi's burial place passed today
Madras High Court dismisses 6 petitions against Karunanidhi's burial on Marina beach
Security near Madras High court, Marina intensified
Tamil Nadu actors arrive Rajaji Hall to pay homage to Karunanidhi
Denial of burial place for Karunanidhi Burial, a Political Vendetta: DMK Lawyer
Karunanidhi was a national leader, says Deve Gowda
No one ever quit Karunanidhi's party, says JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda
PM Modi likely to arrive at 11 am to pay respect to Tamil Nadu's ex-CM M Karunanidhi
State funeral accorded to Karunanidhi
Karnataka declares one-day mourning tomorrow
DMK to move High Court, seek permission for burial site
Why DMK wants the Marina Beach spot for burial
PM Modi to visit Chennai tomorrow, pay his last respects
Stalin appeals for peace, adhere to discipline
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains to be taken to Gopalapuram residence
DMK cadre attempts self-immolation
Karunanidhi passes away
Tamil Nadu govt puts all official events on hold
Reports of panic buying in Chennai
President, senior politicians have been visiting Karunanidhi
Crowd swells outside Kauvery hospital, cadres seen weeping
Massive police deployment across Chennai
Significant decline in Kalaignar’ condition: Kauvery Hospital
Stalin met TN CM earlier today
Tamil Nadu police personnel asked to report on duty
Karunanidhi’s health declines, maintaining vital organ functions a challenge: Chennai hospital
A recap of today's developments so far:
> The Madras High Court allows a Marina Memorial for the former CM M Karunanidhi.
> The funeral procession of Karunanidhi from the Rajaji Hall to the Anna Memorial at Marina is likely to start at 4 pm.
> Karunanidhi's funeral procession will pass through Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Walajah Road, and Kamarajar Salai to reach Anna Sqaure on the Marina beach.
> Two dead, 30 others are injured in a stampede at the Rajaji Hall.
> The Tamil Nadu government decides not to challenge Madras High Court's order in the Supreme Court.
> Activist Traffic Ramaswamy may approach the Supreme Court against the Madras HC order, according to media reports.
> M K Stalin appeals the DMK supporters gathered outside the Rajaji Hall to be peacful after the crowd created a ruckus leading to a stampede-like situation.
> Various politicians including PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah and actors such as Rajnikanth paid their last respects to Karunanidhi.
A drone is reportedly monitoring the movements of the crowd on Kamarajar Salai.
JUST IN | An army convoy with gun carriage arrives at the Rajaji Hall.
Service road on Marina is slowly getting filled up with vehicles of party cadres. Vehicles from Parrys Corner have no more access to Kamarajar Salai, as the stretch is covered with party cadres standing on the median and the road too, reports the Times of India.
"This void left by Karunanidhi's death cannot be filled up by any political leader. It's a great loss for the country. May god give peace to his soul," says Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Lost an icon of social justice, says Veerappa Moily on Karunanidhi
"Not only his children and grandchildren, we have lost an icon of social justice," said Congress leader Veerappa Moily after paying tributes to Karunanidhi.
Karunanidhi successfully lead Tamil Nadu for 50 years, says Prakash Javadekar
"The demise of Karunanidhi is matter of grief for the country. For 50 years he lead Tamil Nadu successfully," says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Karunanidhi demise.
Karunanidhi was an iconic leader, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
"He was the only politician who has so many qualities. He always thought to poor, downtrodden people, social justice and equality. Being leader of opposition, party leader, he was known across the country. Today, he is no more but his life will remain a guiding light for all of us," says Ghulam Nabi Azad, adding that it is a great loss to the country.
'He is the torchbearer of Tamil Nadu farmers' freedom', says MS Swaminathan on Karunanidhi, reports The News Minute.
Why did the TN government deny land on Marina Beach for Karunanidhi's burial?
The state government's Chief Secretary had told the press that land could not be allocated for burial on Kamarajar Salai due to several related cases pending in Madras High Court
Opinion | Tamil Nadu after Karunanidhi
With Karunanidhi's demise, Tamil identity politics has lost its last towering leader. Many now wonder what fate holds for his party, and for the state he leaves behind
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Governor Justice (Retd.) Sadhasivam pay tributes to Karunanidhi. Kerala Oppositon leader Ramesh Chennithala joins them in the same vehicle to Rajaji Hall. Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad, Veerappa Moily, and K V Thankabalu also pay respects to Karunanidhi.
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls loss of Karunanidhi 'devastating', says DMK and Congress are family
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters at Chennai airport that he had known Karunanidhi since he was a young Congress worker and has always thought of him as a model leader. Calling his loss devastating, he said that DMK and the Congress are a family and the coalition will continue.
2 dead at stampede outside Rajaji Hall
A man and a woman, both 60 years old, were killed during a stampede at the Rajaji Hall. The woman has been identified as Shenbagam, while identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.
RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav along with Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin at Rajaji Hall. "From the age of 14 till the end of his life, Karunanidhi lived for the people," says Akhilesh Yadav, adding that the late DMK leader was a champion of the poor.
Indian national flag flies half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the demise of DMK chief. (Image courtesy: PTI)
2 killed, 30 injured in stampede at Rajaji Hall
Two dead, 30 others are injured in a stampede at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai, where the DMK supporters were gathered to pay respects to the former DMK leader Karunanidhi, reports the Times of India. Additional 30 have sustained injuries.
Army called at Rajaji Hall to protect Karunanidhi's body
JUST IN | Army has been called in to protect Kalaignar Karunanidhi's body at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai, reports Firstpost. The crowd outside the hall continue to swell. The police estimate that over three lakh people are in and around the venue, with more coming in by the hour. More battalions of city police have been deployed to Rajaji Hall.
"CM HD Kumaraswamy and DyCM G Parameshwara paid their last respects and tributes to M Karunanidhi, former CM of Tamilnadu who died yesterday, on behalf of the Government of Karnataka. They also met his bereaved family members and expressed their deepest condolences (sic)," tweets Karnataka Chief Minister;s Office.
Those who are in power are trying to create chaos, but you have all shown the strength of the cadres. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace: MK Stalin says.
Stalin asks DMK supporters outside Rajaji Hall to be calm
"Tamil Nadu government tried to belittle Kalaignar's achievements by not permitting him to be laid to rest at Marina. Whether or not police is providing security to us, I touch your feet (cadres') and humbly request you to maintain calm and slowly vacate the area," Stalin addresses supporters gathered outside Rajaji Hall.