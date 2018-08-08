LIVE updates: 2 dead, 30 injured at stampede outside Rajaji Hall 

A recap of today's developments so far:

> The Madras High Court allows a Marina Memorial for the former CM M Karunanidhi.

> The funeral procession of Karunanidhi from the Rajaji Hall to the Anna Memorial at Marina is likely to start at 4 pm.

> Karunanidhi's funeral procession will pass through Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Walajah Road, and Kamarajar Salai to reach Anna Sqaure on the Marina beach.

> Two dead, 30 others are injured in a stampede at the Rajaji Hall.

> The Tamil Nadu government decides not to challenge Madras High Court's order in the Supreme Court.

> Activist Traffic Ramaswamy may approach the Supreme Court against the Madras HC order, according to media reports.

> M K Stalin appeals the DMK supporters gathered outside the Rajaji Hall to be peacful after the crowd created a ruckus leading to a stampede-like situation.

> Various politicians including PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah and actors such as Rajnikanth paid their last respects to Karunanidhi.