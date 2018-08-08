App
Aug 08, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE updates: 2 dead, 30 injured at stampede outside Rajaji Hall 

Karunanidhi's funeral procession to leave Rajaji Hall for Anna Samadhi at 4 pm.

highlights

  • Aug 08, 01:58 PM (IST)

    A recap of today's developments so far:

    > The Madras High Court allows a Marina Memorial for the former CM M Karunanidhi. 

    > The funeral procession of Karunanidhi from the Rajaji Hall to the Anna Memorial at Marina is likely to start at 4 pm.

    > Karunanidhi's funeral procession will pass through Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Walajah Road, and Kamarajar Salai to reach Anna Sqaure on the Marina beach.

    > Two dead, 30 others are injured in a stampede at the Rajaji Hall.

    > The Tamil Nadu government decides not to challenge Madras High Court's order in the Supreme Court. 

    > Activist Traffic Ramaswamy may approach the Supreme Court against the Madras HC order, according to media reports.

    > M K Stalin appeals the DMK supporters gathered outside the Rajaji Hall to be peacful after the crowd created a ruckus leading to a stampede-like situation.

    > Various politicians including PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah and actors such as Rajnikanth paid their last respects to Karunanidhi. 

  • Aug 08, 03:23 PM (IST)

    A drone is reportedly monitoring the movements of the crowd on Kamarajar Salai.

  • Aug 08, 03:22 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | An army convoy with gun carriage arrives at the Rajaji Hall. 

  • Aug 08, 03:22 PM (IST)

    Service road on Marina is slowly getting filled up with vehicles of party cadres. Vehicles from Parrys Corner have no more access to Kamarajar Salai, as the stretch is covered with party cadres standing on the median and the road too, reports the Times of India.

  • Aug 08, 03:20 PM (IST)

    "This void left by Karunanidhi's death cannot be filled up by any political leader. It's a great loss for the country. May god give peace to his soul," says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

  • Aug 08, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Lost an icon of social justice, says Veerappa Moily on Karunanidhi

    "Not only his children and grandchildren, we have lost an icon of social justice," said Congress leader Veerappa Moily after paying tributes to Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 08, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Karunanidhi successfully lead Tamil Nadu for 50 years, says Prakash Javadekar

    "The demise of Karunanidhi is matter of grief for the country. For 50 years he lead Tamil Nadu successfully," says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Karunanidhi demise. 

  • Aug 08, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Karunanidhi was an iconic leader, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    "He was the only politician who has so many qualities. He always thought to poor, downtrodden people, social justice and equality. Being leader of opposition, party leader, he was known across the country. Today, he is no more but his life will remain a guiding light for all of us," says Ghulam Nabi Azad, adding that it is a great loss to the country.

  • Aug 08, 03:10 PM (IST)

    'He is the torchbearer of Tamil Nadu farmers' freedom', says MS Swaminathan on Karunanidhi, reports The News Minute. 

  • Aug 08, 03:08 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 03:03 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Governor Justice (Retd.) Sadhasivam pay tributes to Karunanidhi. Kerala Oppositon leader Ramesh Chennithala joins them in the same vehicle to Rajaji Hall. Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad, Veerappa Moily, and K V Thankabalu also pay respects to Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 08, 02:54 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad calls loss of Karunanidhi 'devastating', says DMK and Congress are family

    Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters at Chennai airport that he had known Karunanidhi since he was a young Congress worker and has always thought of him as a model leader. Calling his loss devastating, he said that DMK and the Congress are a family and the coalition will continue.

  • Aug 08, 02:53 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 02:53 PM (IST)

    2 dead at stampede outside Rajaji Hall

    A man and a woman, both 60 years old, were killed during a stampede at the Rajaji Hall. The woman has been identified as Shenbagam, while identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

  • Aug 08, 02:50 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 02:38 PM (IST)

    RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav along with Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin at Rajaji Hall. "From the age of 14 till the end of his life, Karunanidhi lived for the people," says Akhilesh Yadav, adding that the late DMK leader was a champion of the poor. 

  • Aug 08, 02:28 PM (IST)

    Indian national flag flies half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the demise of DMK chief. (Image courtesy: PTI)

    Indian national flag flies half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the demise of DMK chief. (Image courtesy: PTI)
  • Aug 08, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 02:23 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 02:22 PM (IST)

    2 killed, 30 injured in stampede at Rajaji Hall 

    Two dead, 30 others are injured in a stampede at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai, where the DMK supporters were gathered to pay respects to the former DMK leader Karunanidhi, reports the Times of India. Additional 30 have sustained injuries.

  • Aug 08, 02:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Army called at Rajaji Hall to protect Karunanidhi's body

    JUST IN | Army has been called in to protect Kalaignar Karunanidhi's body at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai, reports Firstpost. The crowd outside the hall continue to swell. The police estimate that over three lakh people are in and around the venue, with more coming in by the hour. More battalions of city police have been deployed to Rajaji Hall.

  • Aug 08, 02:11 PM (IST)

    "CM HD Kumaraswamy and DyCM G Parameshwara paid their last respects and tributes to M Karunanidhi, former CM of Tamilnadu who died yesterday, on behalf of the Government of Karnataka. They also met his bereaved family members and expressed their deepest condolences (sic)," tweets Karnataka Chief Minister;s Office.

  • Aug 08, 02:10 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 02:05 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Those who are in power are trying to create chaos, but you have all shown the strength of the cadres. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace: MK Stalin says.

  • Aug 08, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Stalin asks DMK supporters outside Rajaji Hall to be calm

     "Tamil Nadu government tried to belittle Kalaignar's achievements by not permitting him to be laid to rest at Marina. Whether or not police is providing security to us, I touch your feet (cadres') and humbly request you to maintain calm and slowly vacate the area," Stalin addresses supporters gathered outside Rajaji Hall.

