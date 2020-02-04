App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 03:32 PM IST

Live streaming of court proceedings: SC says matter to be dealt by CJI on administrative side

While refusing to pass any judicial order on the issue, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would be appropriate for the CJI to deal with the issue on the administrative side.

The Supreme Court Tuesday said the issue related to implementation of its 2018 verdict allowing live streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance has to be dealt with by the Chief Justice of India on the administrative side.

While refusing to pass any judicial order on the issue, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would be appropriate for the CJI to deal with the issue on the administrative side.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Secretary General of the apex court, informed the bench that the process of implementing the 2018 verdict has already started.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and M R Shah, that the Secretary General has started the process of installing infrastructure for live streaming.

"There cannot be any command on the administrative side the Supreme Court. The CJI has to take a call on the administrative side on this issue," the bench said, adding, "can we issue a command to the parliament to frame this or that law? Let the matter be examined on the administrative side by the CJI".

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:20 pm

#CJI #Current Affairs #India #live streaming #Supreme Court

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.